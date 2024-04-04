THE ACOLYTE: Light And Dark Sides Of The Force Clash On New Empire Covers

We have a new look at the main characters of Lucasfilm's next Disney+ Star Wars, The Acolyte, via Empire Magazine's latest news-stand and subscriber only covers...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 04, 2024 04:04 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

On the heels of the somewhat divisive first trailer for Lucasfilm's latest Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte, Empire Magazine has revealed a new look at several of the show's main characters on its latest covers.

The news-stand cover features Amandla Stenberg’s mysterious Force-sensitive(?) warrior Mae alongside fully-fledged Jedi Lee Jung-jae’s Master Sol, Carrie-Anne Moss’ Master Indara, and Joonas Suotamo’s Wookiee, Kelnacca, with lightsabers at the ready.

The subscriber only version by artist Nada Maktari spotlights the battle between Mae and Master Indara that was teased in the trailer.

"In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg)," reads the recently-released synopsis. "As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems."

The new issue will be available to purchase from April 11, and in addition to interviews with the cast, creator and directors of the show, it'll include a deep-dive into Star Wars sequel trilogy lead Daisy Ridley's (Rey) career, and much more.

Check out the covers at the links below along with the trailer.

The Acolyte has not been confirmed for a second season, but showrunner Leslye Headland seems confident that it will happen.

"I would say that when I pitched it, I definitely pitched it as a multi-season show," she told Collider in a recent interview. "There are a lot of things at the end of this season that I think are narrative threads that are not tied up, for sure. However, I am the type of writer that is not interested in an emotional cliffhanger. I want you to feel like you've had a particular type of catharsis, and an emotional experience in watching those eight episodes because I like rewarding the audience with that."

The Acolyte will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era with the story of former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The series also stars Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, and Dean-Charles Chapman. The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.

