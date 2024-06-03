THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Addresses Possible Yoda Appearance And Teases STAR WARS Expanded Universe Plans

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Addresses Possible Yoda Appearance And Teases STAR WARS Expanded Universe Plans THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Addresses Possible Yoda Appearance And Teases STAR WARS Expanded Universe Plans

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has addressed the possibility of Yoda making an appearance in the Disney+ series and confirms she's mined the Expanded Universe for cameos. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2024 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: ComicBook.com (via SFFGazette.com)

IDW's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures comic books have explored Yoda's place in The High Republic era, leading to hopes among fans that the iconic Jedi Master might show up in The Acolyte.

A Yoda cameo would make sense considering how high the stakes in the series are expected to be. However, new comments from showrunner Leslye Headland (via SFFGazette.com) suggest we should temper expectations about him or any other well-known Star Wars characters making cameo appearances. 

"Can you imagine? Can you imagine if they were like, 'No problem. You can use Yoda. Not a big deal. Go for it.' No, there is not [a Yoda cameo]," she admitted. "We are pulling characters from the High Republic, and characters from [EU [Expanded Universe]. That's it."

The mention of the Expanded Universe is bound to draw some interest, particularly if it means Lucasfilm plans to address the lineage of Sith Masters who eventually led to Emperor Palpatine. It's also not outside the realm of possibility that there was an offshoot of Dark Side users unrelated to the Skywalker Saga.

Ultimately, it seems part of the appeal for Headland was telling a story in an era not filled with familiar faces from the wider Star Wars franchise.

"There were two reasons I wanted to set it in that particular time period and that far away from the prequels," she previously said. "One, I didn't want to mess with any canon. The other thing that I loved about this period was the lack of legacy characters."

"I was too nervous to take them on, but also, I feel like we've seen a lot of that. [The High Republic] felt like a sandbox that I could easily jump into," Headland concluded.

A new featurette for The Acolyte has also been released which explores the show's action sequences. You can check that out in the players below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ on June 4. 

AHSOKA's Hayden Christensen Addresses Possible Season 2 Return As New Rumor Teases Anakin Skywalker's Future
Related:

AHSOKA's Hayden Christensen Addresses Possible Season 2 Return As New Rumor Teases Anakin Skywalker's Future
STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Episode Runtimes Revealed As TV Spot Reveals Scary New Look At Sith Villain
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Episode Runtimes Revealed As TV Spot Reveals Scary New Look At Sith Villain
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Origame
Origame - 6/3/2024, 3:41 PM
"Lack of legacy characters"

But Yoda is alive and should be very active in the jedi council. The fact he isn't in this is actually bordering on a plot hole.

Why didn't you go old republic on us?
Waifuslayer
Waifuslayer - 6/3/2024, 4:24 PM
@Origame - they knew it would suck ass and Yoda was damaged enough by TLJ
Origame
Origame - 6/3/2024, 4:38 PM
@Waifuslayer - in fairness, that was more an example of the force being damaged.

Unless you mean damaged by association. In which case...

...yeah.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/3/2024, 3:45 PM
show us baby windu.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/3/2024, 3:46 PM
Say what you want....Yoda should be in this somewhere...

User Comment Image
Timerider
Timerider - 6/3/2024, 3:51 PM
@BlackStar25 - Agreed, but I guess when 767 years old, on the council, he is not.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2024, 4:02 PM
@BlackStar25 - I mean , there are a lot of Jedi during this time so I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s away on his own mission

A mention would be cool.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/3/2024, 3:49 PM
Still no reviews out.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/3/2024, 3:52 PM
@regularmovieguy - Would you really want it tho? They would only do reviews for like the first 2 episodes
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/3/2024, 4:22 PM
@BlackStar25

I'd like to see what initial reactions are and if it's worth watching. I haven't really dug SW on D+ outside of S1 and 2 of Mando and the first season of Andor. If Acolyte gets a good response I'll at least give it a chance.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/3/2024, 4:34 PM
@regularmovieguy - Thats fair. I just find that the first 2 reviewed episodes, especially with D+, are almost never indicative of the whole series.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/3/2024, 4:36 PM
@regularmovieguy - reviews are not important avatar got good reviews how many people like avatar ?
thewanderer
thewanderer - 6/3/2024, 4:47 PM
@regularmovieguy - there are reactions/reviews all over Twitter
Cleander
Cleander - 6/3/2024, 3:55 PM
Hopefully the target audiences loves this new show.
Timerider
Timerider - 6/3/2024, 3:59 PM
I feel he should have at least been referenced. Master Yoda wants a word with you in person. They wouldn’t have to show it, just him leaving and returning.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2024, 4:04 PM
Well that’s unfortunate since a Yoda cameo atleast could have been fun since a younger version is around during this time period.

However I know she has said that she has future story plans for the series if it does well so I could see him show up in that so no big deal…

I’m still far more interested in the story & characters they are presenting in this as of now!!

User Comment Image

Also no wonder the action looks as cool as it does when you have some of the talented stunt team behind The Kingsman films & Shang Chi involved so that’s sweet!!.

Can’t wait to see the show , so excited!!.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/3/2024, 4:08 PM
Just glad for unexplored territory in Star Wars Live-Action
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2024, 4:19 PM
@FusionWarrior - to be fair , Mando was set during unexplored territory too since it was more recently after ROTJ.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/3/2024, 4:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Before the Skywalker Saga.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2024, 4:28 PM
@FusionWarrior - touché
Waifuslayer
Waifuslayer - 6/3/2024, 4:23 PM
"No, there's no Yoda cameo"

Thank fuking God

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder