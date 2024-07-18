THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Breaks Down [SPOILER]'s Shocking Cameo And Why It Dooms Two Specific Characters

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has broken her silence on the live-action debut of a certain Expanded Universe character, explaining what that means for The Stranger and his Acolyte and more...

By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2024
Perhaps the biggest shocker in yesterday's season finale of The Acolyte came less than 15 minutes into the episode when Darth Plagueis, the Sith Lord who we know one day trains Palpatine, is shown watching The Stranger and Osha from afar. 

What his intentions may be moving forward is hard to predict; the villain could be Qimir's Master or a rival Sith looking to recruit or destroy the former Jedi Padawan so he can get his hands on Osha and finally figure out how to create life.

Talking to IndieWire (via SFFGazette.com), The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland confirmed, "Plagueis was always in the finale, in every version. There was a version where he was the button of the finale [instead of Yoda]. You want to feel Osha’s triumph. You want to feel her joining forces with The Stranger. Plagueis stepped on [that moment]."

"I was OK with having the cameo come so early if it meant I could wrap up these characters in a way that their final shot was not a, 'And he’s been pulling the strings the whole time' feeling," she added.

As for what Plagueis, a character who has only been mentioned in Revenge of the Sith in the current canon, brings to the table, Headland confirmed it's not good news for Qimir and Osha. "Even though [Osha and The Stranger] are standing there, sort of looking out at the sunset, ready to conquer the world, the tragedy is we know they don’t. We know there can only be two."

"We know Plagueis is there. We know that these two are doomed in some way. So to me it’s a bittersweet tragedy, this foreboding ending. But that’s because I know about the Sith lineage and all these other things, whereas I think a different subset of the audience can be like, 'They’re married!'"

In the Expanded Universe, Plagueis is obsessed with both creating life and prolonging his own. It was through his machinations that Palpatine rose to power, though as Darth Maul battled Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn, the Senator killed his Master while he slept. 

There's also been speculation over the years that Plagueis created Anakin Skywalker, something we'd imagine will be a lot easier once he figures out how that coven used a vergence in the Force to make Mae and Osha. 

Talking about designing the live-action Plagueis and where things stand with the Sith, Headland added, "Obviously the species has been determined, if not by [Star Wars] canon, then by Legends and definitely by head-canon for everybody. So when we were designing him and talking about his appearance, it was a lot of ‘Crimson Peak,’ of Guillermo del Toro."

"They’re not running the First Order. They’re not running the Empire. They’re not the Chancellor of the Senate. They’re hiding out," she concluded. "The Sith [in this time] are fighting for survival."

We don't know whether The Acolyte will receive a second season but there's clearly a lot more story to tell with Darth Plagueis, his role in whatever The Stranger is up to, and how this series ultimately leads the Sith Lord to Palpatine and the creation of The Chosen One.

All episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/18/2024, 9:49 AM
Just don’t make him a sympathetic character. Disney is going to hear the words “the tragedy of” and think they can put some redeeming qualities into this piece of shit sith.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 7/18/2024, 9:54 AM
@JFerguson - ..... bunch a Sith sympathizers, lol.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/18/2024, 10:00 AM
@J0RELLC00LJ - The Sith are innocent

User Comment Image
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/18/2024, 9:51 AM
I was on the more positive side with this show all season but it really just didn't hit the mark.

I think they tried telling a really interesting story, and they had some really good characters, but what piss poor execution along the way.
There was no sense of urgency, or mystery, or anything engaging, I don't think there was a single episode that ended with me anxious or excited waiting for the next one.

I'd be on board with a second season, but hopefully with a new writing team.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/18/2024, 9:55 AM
Question is, which one of them did Palpatine kill? 👀
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/18/2024, 10:02 AM
Or we might get this but with Plagueis

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/18/2024, 10:26 AM
@FireandBlood - whats that from? i dont recognize it and i watched the clone wars, rebels and pretty much anything SW animated related... unless its very new... but thats badass
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/18/2024, 10:28 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - It’s from The Clone Wars S5 when Palpatine goes to Mandalore to deal with Maul and kills his brother.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/18/2024, 10:31 AM
@FireandBlood - damn, wtf... i dont remember that scene but im sure at the time i was pumped lol

may need to rewatch Clone Wars and Rebels to get the sour taste of the acolyte out of my brain
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 7/18/2024, 10:04 AM
Man, what the [frick].
Plagueis kills Tenebrous 30 years before Phantom Menace, so 100 years during Acolyte's time he's not even a sith.
What a mess.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 10:07 AM
@BritishMonkey - is that current Canon or EU/Legends though?.

If it’s the latter then they have pretty much more or less free reign since that doesn’t technically count anymore
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 10:16 AM
@BritishMonkey - the only things they have to abide to are that he was Palpatine’s master that the latter killed in his sleep and he could cheat death and create life
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/18/2024, 10:09 AM
Wasting Plagueis on this show is hilarious. We now have Disney implying these two twins who aren't twins, created by witches who die in really dumb ways, lead to the eventual Chosen One in Anakin. The truth is that the Force created Anakin not any dark side user..Palps was a master manipulator and Plagueis/Palps never figured out how to create immaculate life nor conquer death (which makes these witches being able to do it BEYOND DUMB LOL) but Disney doesn't care about canon as has been made obvious from this show. This is your Star Wars now. Enjoy Andor season 2 because it's the last bus stop on a shit show that isn't getting better anytime soon. Next stop REY PLAYS MORE LUKE: THE MOVIE and whatever other dumb shit is in the pipeline
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/18/2024, 10:29 AM
@McMurdo - i tried. i tried to like this show but the writing and decision making just killed it for me. Like i enjoyed Qimir/Stranger and thats about it, The show had ALOT of potential but the director and writers, screenplay f*cked any chance.

Andor S2, Ashoka S2 and whatever Mando show/movies Filoni and Favreau are making is the only thing i look forward too
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/18/2024, 10:14 AM
Absolutely MINDBLOWING
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/18/2024, 10:18 AM
Stop hiring fake star wars fans. So much garbage came from this show, Plageuis was the final straw
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/18/2024, 11:03 AM
@bobevanz -

I get not liking a show, but why come into every single article just to talk shit? Do you just sit around checking the homepage waiting for another article to post in?

You used to be alright, even when you disliked something you could still have a conversation about it, but you're absolutely insufferable now.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/18/2024, 10:21 AM
Another crappy show where they introduce what people really wanted to see in the last 5 seconds to warrant a season 2. Proving they know what fans want they just dont want to give it to us til they can squeeze out as much money as possible
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 10:23 AM
So much of SW is tragic that it makes sense a story like this would end like that or with a similar feeling aswell…

Her comments make sense and I hope we get more seasons in order to see Headland’s full vision come to fruition because she seems like a genuine fan (regardless of what some think) and the story she & her team have crafted has engaged me so far.

I liked what we have gotten so far overall and am interested to see more , especially in regards to The Stranger and his backstory aswell as learn more about Mae & OSHA’s force conception.

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/18/2024, 10:24 AM
Using the Twins as the vehicle for how Plagueis learns how to creat life is actually pretty smart, if that is their direction. My biggest problem is them introducing prequel characters and Yoda. Because in the prequels they were blinded by the Dark Side of the Force; but with Vernestra Rwoh being essentially bad right in front of all these peak Jedi it just makes them seem weak and stupid.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 10:35 AM
@Steel86 - I mean Yoda was in the High Republic so it makes sense that he would be in this at some point.

User Comment Image

Also I wouldn’t say Vernestra is bad but flawed as was Sol who both think are doing the right thing but in the wrong way

She seems to doing everything she can to preserve the Order as flawed as the institution is rather then destroy it.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/18/2024, 10:36 AM
@Steel86 - Wasn't the entire premise of the prequels were the Pride of the Jedi and their ego constantly denying the truths and that ultimately being their downfall?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2024, 10:37 AM
User Comment Image

