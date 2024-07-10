THE ACOLYTE Star Amandla Stenberg On Welcoming Criticism But Not "Death Threats" And "Violent Racist Language"

The Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg has opened up on some of the negative backlash she's faced for taking centre stage in the latest Star Wars TV series, condemning those who have take things too far...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Acolyte was hit by wave after wave of negative reviews before it even launched on Disney+. While we've seen plenty of legitimate complaints since then, a sticking point for some has unfortunately been the show's inclusive cast and crew.

During a recent appearance on The View, lead star Amandla Stenberg was asked by the show's hosts about being targeted by "some in the right-wing" and addressed what she's previously described as "intolerable racism" (an issue also faced by Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram). 

"It’s been very painful to me. It's not something that I think you can emotionally prepare for," Stenberg said (via SFFGazette.com). "[We] welcome criticism of the show when it comes to storytelling or performance. But when it comes to death threats, horrific, violent racist language, it’s unacceptable to me."

"And I’ve had to think really deep and hard about when you display discipline and when you display honor. And I guess what I mean by that is when do you decide to utilize discipline to not engage in a reactive way to hatred and when do you decide to engage in honor by honoring your values and your belief system."

"In this case, I decided that was the most important thing to me, to be vocal because I think that silence can send a message as well," she noted, referring to a music video shared on her social media accounts last month. "And inaction can be very dangerous."

"And so, well, I dropped a diss track...I dropped a diss track about it...and it’s called 'Discourse' and it really is about, of course, what I’ve been experiencing, but it’s also about the divisiveness of the culture and how difficult for all of us now to navigate information in this new era. It’s so difficult to tell what is true, you know, online."

"These online algorithms they shape our realities and our thinking and clickbait journalism and these algorithms also profit from our rage and our hatred," Stenberg added. "And I feel like that’s something we are aware of, but we don’t necessarily have enough discourse or infrastructure around because it’s so new."

We still don't know whether any potential "review-bombing" has had an impact on The Acolyte's viewership (yesterday evening's episode had a dismal IMDb score hours before hitting Disney+). Regardless, hearing that cast members have received death threats makes it clear that some people are taking their dislike of the series too far.

Ultimately, The Acolyte is unlikely to go down as a classic Star Wars story - "Choice" really should have been combined with "Destiny" as a single 50-minute episode - but the discourse seems to have taken an undeniably nasty turn since its launch. In some corners of the internet, the same is already happening to Agatha All Along

You can watch the full interview with Stenberg below.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/10/2024, 11:38 AM
The Acolyte aside, People in general don't understand how to separate the character from the actor. The actor who plays Sir Criston Cole had to limit his social media comments and presence because he was getting horrific death threats for the character. These are human beings performing and completing a job. The character, writing, directing, and plots have nothing to do with the actor. You can hate the character but why attack the actor?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/10/2024, 11:44 AM
@SonOfAGif - goes to show how well that actor embodied Cristina cole
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/10/2024, 11:39 AM
This show has really done her dirty. She has shown she is a good actress in other stuff but the writing and direction makes her look horrible here. I think we call that the Hayden Christensen effect.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/10/2024, 11:41 AM
Well suck it buttercup. You wanted money abd cars but no work...endure this or open an OF ...you are whinning but ask Jennifer Lawrence how hard this was in Weinstein times.
Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 11:47 AM
@Malatrova15 - she doesn't even need to. Her father is super rich.
blackiron777
blackiron777 - 7/10/2024, 11:42 AM
These articles lol I mean I get it. Josh reminds me of Brian Krassenstein on X.
Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 11:46 AM
I'm still waiting for these people to actually address any of the criticism instead about whining about the "bigots".

And ffs, we're never gonna take the concept of death threats seriously if you're not gonna provide receipts. Like, this is seriously the first time we're hearing about death threats pertaining to anyone on the show. She didn't even mention this in her diss track.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 7/10/2024, 11:47 AM
"WOW!" is all I can think of after reading that some of the cast members received death threats. It's just a show. I suppose that shouldn't be a surprised, seeing as how some of the participants on this cry about anything "woke."

It's just a show! These are people just simply doing their jobs. No need to threaten these people with death.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 11:48 AM
She seems like a very smart young woman so good on her being mature and aware enough in the midst of this unfortunate situation..

Also while I have had issues with the show (less so then perhaps others) I don’t think particularly get the issue of people saying this episode should have been combined with ep 3 so we could get the full story immediately..

First of all ,people seem to have no patience anymore and second, have people not heard of Rashomon or seen this kind of storytelling before?.

I can understand if it’s a style one may not like but since the show deals with themes of perspective/POV , it made sense imo to show different ways that ultimately combine to tell the whole picture.

Anyway , been liking the show so far and hope the finale ends it well so we can get more seasons as Leslye Headland has intended!!.

View Recorder