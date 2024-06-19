THE ACOLYTE's Fourth Episode Includes A STAR WARS Prequel Cameo...And It's Dividing Fans - SPOILERS

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com. Head there now for more on Star Wars and The Acolyte.

While it's been confirmed that Plo Koon isn't in The Acolyte (instead, it's a character called Ithia Paan), yesterday evening's episode did feature the surprise return of Ki-Adi-Mundi.

Silas Carson portrayed the Jedi Master in George Lucas' prequels, but Derek Arnold - an English puppeteer and actor who worked as a creature and droid performer on several recent Star Wars projects - takes over the role in this series.

It's a fun cameo for longtime Star Wars fans, but also one which has also upset a lot of people. The main argument is that The Acolyte is playing fast and loose with both the hero's lifespan and history.

The only problem with that argument is, the second Disney acquired Lucasfilm, all that Expanded Universe/Legends material was rendered non-canon. As a result, The Acolyte marks Ki-Adi-Mundi's "first" official appearance in the new Star Wars timeline.

There does, however, appear to be a continuity error with the Jedi saying the Sith were extinct in the prequels...alas, that can be explained by him being involved in Vernestra Rwoh's attempted cover-up.

For those of you who may not remember, the Jedi Master died during Revenge of the Sith when he was gunned down by Clone Troopers during Order 66.

This might not be The Acolyte's final controversial change either; while Palpatine refers to Darth Plagueis The Wise in Episode III, the book which made it so that he was the future Emperor's Master is also no longer canon. This means anyone, including The Master, could now be who came before Palpatine in the Sith lineage.

Given the backlash aimed at something as minor as a Ki-Adi-Mundi cameo, we'd suggest bracing yourselves in the weeks ahead if you're a fan of The Acolyte...

THIS DUDE WAS KI-ADI-MUNDI WHAT THE HELL?!!! pic.twitter.com/9Dl6sgNXLk — cam ✨ | #qimirpeers (@camandfilm) June 19, 2024 "Impossible. The Sith have been extinct for a millennium and stop giving me shit about the one we went after a hundred years ago. That wasn't a Sith, it was a Knot who practiced the dark side of the Thread."

- Ki-Adi-Mundi#Acolyte pic.twitter.com/qkzLxmihgZ — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) June 19, 2024 Ki-Adi Mundi did not see any Sith. In this scene, they don’t even think it’s a Sith that trained Mae, they only suggest there could be a splinter Order out there of rogue Jedi.

I swear, it’s like these grifters ignore details just so they can rage about made up shit! #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/cM7vn2Yi70 — Retney's Holocron (@retneysholocron) June 19, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

Four episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.