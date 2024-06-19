THE ACOLYTE's Fourth Episode Includes A STAR WARS Prequel Cameo...And It's Dividing Fans - SPOILERS

In the latest episode of The Acolyte, a familiar face from George Lucas' Star Wars prequels makes a surprise appearance...however, what was meant to be a fun Easter Egg is already splitting opinions.

By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2024 01:06 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com. Head there now for more on Star Wars and The Acolyte.

While it's been confirmed that Plo Koon isn't in The Acolyte (instead, it's a character called Ithia Paan), yesterday evening's episode did feature the surprise return of Ki-Adi-Mundi.

Silas Carson portrayed the Jedi Master in George Lucas' prequels, but Derek Arnold - an English puppeteer and actor who worked as a creature and droid performer on several recent Star Wars projects - takes over the role in this series. 

It's a fun cameo for longtime Star Wars fans, but also one which has also upset a lot of people. The main argument is that The Acolyte is playing fast and loose with both the hero's lifespan and history. 

The only problem with that argument is, the second Disney acquired Lucasfilm, all that Expanded Universe/Legends material was rendered non-canon. As a result, The Acolyte marks Ki-Adi-Mundi's "first" official appearance in the new Star Wars timeline.

There does, however, appear to be a continuity error with the Jedi saying the Sith were extinct in the prequels...alas, that can be explained by him being involved in Vernestra Rwoh's attempted cover-up.

For those of you who may not remember, the Jedi Master died during Revenge of the Sith when he was gunned down by Clone Troopers during Order 66. 

This might not be The Acolyte's final controversial change either; while Palpatine refers to Darth Plagueis The Wise in Episode III, the book which made it so that he was the future Emperor's Master is also no longer canon. This means anyone, including The Master, could now be who came before Palpatine in the Sith lineage. 

Given the backlash aimed at something as minor as a Ki-Adi-Mundi cameo, we'd suggest bracing yourselves in the weeks ahead if you're a fan of The Acolyte...

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

Four episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

THE ACOLYTE Star Weighs In On Episode 4's Surprising Character Exit - SPOILERS
THE ACOLYTE Star Weighs In On Episode 4's Surprising Character Exit - SPOILERS
THE ACOLYTE Episode 4 Day SPOILER Recap - Has The Identity Of STAR WARS' Latest Villain Been Revealed?
THE ACOLYTE Episode 4 "Day" SPOILER Recap - Has The Identity Of STAR WARS' Latest Villain Been Revealed?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/19/2024, 1:18 PM
You’ve got to laugh at this type of fake outrage. Nobody knew or cared about Ki-Adi-Mundi’s age until they Googled it today. Absolutely nobody.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/19/2024, 2:00 PM
@FireandBlood - I knew but that’s because I read the Star Wars comic from Dark Horse that came out when Episode 1 came out. 🤷‍♂️
Kadara
Kadara - 6/19/2024, 2:14 PM
@FireandBlood - I thought this show would be cancelled after the 3rd episode 🤔
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/19/2024, 2:23 PM
@Kadara - I heard Star Wars was done for altogether after the 3rd episode but here we are, with viewership growing. What a plot twist 🫢

https://screenrant.com/star-wars-the-acolyte-viewership-data-real-indicator/
Spoken
Spoken - 6/19/2024, 1:18 PM
OH BOY! Can we anticipate another 6 pages of comments of bitching from LEFT to RIGHT? ONLY TIME WILL TELL!!!!!

Go get em keyboard warriors!
dracula
dracula - 6/19/2024, 1:19 PM
is it just me or do all these shows make up just look really cheap in comparison to the old stuff

like really the grand inquisitor is an obvious example
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/19/2024, 1:26 PM
@dracula - I think the consistency is about the same. There’s good and bad. Ahsoka looks great, but the Grand Inquisitor was yikes. But then look at Kit Fisto back in the day… awful.

User Comment Image
EZBeast
EZBeast - 6/19/2024, 1:36 PM
@FireandBlood - to be fair kit fisto had like 2 mins of screen time between 3 films with barely any dialogue or story behind him. The shows on the other hand promoting characters who continuously look bad multiple times through multiple episodes. Prime example is Torbin getting like 7 minutes of screen time between 2 episodes so the image of his poor makeup/costume sticks with the audience longer.

Not saying it's better but not exactly something that can be compared. The prequels are 20 years older with a smaller budget and I would expect most people to see the age on them and would hope to see higher quality on modern films/shows.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/19/2024, 1:37 PM
@EZBeast - We’re talking now and then though, right? I’m saying the consistency is about the same, which it is. There’s good and bad from them, and from now.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/19/2024, 1:38 PM
@dracula - 100% Agree. Inquisitor was bad.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 6/19/2024, 1:46 PM
@FireandBlood - oh for sure, but you had used Fisto as an example who again was an incredibly minor film character in live action. Just seems like most modern sw just doesn't translate to live action well when it comes to production values on TV imo.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/19/2024, 1:48 PM
@EZBeast - Besides Chewie though, they’ve never had an non-CGI alien character play a prominent role until Ahsoka and now.
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 6/19/2024, 2:06 PM
@dracula - The whole show looks cleap from every angle...I had no idea what they spent almost 200mill on for this show.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/19/2024, 1:22 PM
Oh Josh....You sly dog you.

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/19/2024, 1:23 PM
Garbage series
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/19/2024, 1:23 PM
It's bad continuity wise but they can do what they I gave up caring about they longer make content for fans of the original trilogy or even prequel fans.
Origame
Origame - 6/19/2024, 1:27 PM
@marvel72 - even if they say that book was no longer Canon, it's still nonsensical to throw him in when he shouldn't know about this.

And him being part of a cover up is nonsensical.
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 6/19/2024, 2:07 PM
@Origame - I mean there is more than a simple book that makes this cameo a massive issue.
Origame
Origame - 6/19/2024, 2:27 PM
@JackBurton1 - oh trust me, I know. You can throw a rock at this show and you'll hit a massive contradiction
AvatarSupremacy
AvatarSupremacy - 6/19/2024, 1:33 PM
Why watch star wars anymore? Go spend time with your loved ones
Origame
Origame - 6/19/2024, 1:40 PM
@AvatarSupremacy - mickey kidnapped my loved ones.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/19/2024, 1:45 PM
I haven't seen this show yet, but I hear it comes highly recommended.

User Comment Image
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 6/19/2024, 1:46 PM
Dark Jedi don’t equal Sith.
malschla
malschla - 6/19/2024, 2:07 PM
@Gmoney84 - Maybe not in absolute definitions... but to the Jedi, it absolutely would have been synonymous. Especially to someone like Ki Adi Mundi.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/19/2024, 1:54 PM
This show has much bigger problems than a damn cameo.
HermmanM
HermmanM - 6/19/2024, 1:57 PM
I wish someone would use my hispanic ass for the puppet that I am.
Order66
Order66 - 6/19/2024, 1:58 PM
There’s a difference between dark force wielder and the sith. Are they like first cousins, yes, but there is a difference.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/19/2024, 1:59 PM
You can definitely tell this show was written by a male hating feminist. Everytime a male Jedi makes a plan a female says “NO do this” and the male Jedis are like
User Comment Image
Even the female Padawan tells the male masters what to do.
🤷‍♂️🤣😜
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2024, 2:02 PM
As a casual fan , I didn’t really catch that and thought it was likely someone of the same species but that’s cool.

Since his previous history and such are non-canon , any information related to that is irrelevant so they can use him more or less however they see fit now so that’s not an issue for me.

Also unless someone in this show explicitly says Sith and Ki-Adi Mundi is there then it would be a continuity error…

Statements like the Sith being extinct in TPM show how overconfident the Jedi became since he’s proven wrong in regards to that aswell as Dooku in AOTC so dude might not be the best judge lol.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 6/19/2024, 2:06 PM
I think it’s worth noting that Leyslie Headland and Rian Johnson have history together….she wrote her first tv episode for a show he directed. Just funny, and she’s a big fan of glass onion and knives out. I guess just hit me it’s not surprising they are the two who disregard lore and mythology more than any one else.
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 6/19/2024, 2:09 PM
@Ghoul - In other words...they are hacks.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 6/19/2024, 2:11 PM
@JackBurton1 - yup! Precisely!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/19/2024, 2:13 PM
I just bypass the articles of this show and focus exclusively the two extremes in the comments section, because I’m a masochist waffle.
PaKent
PaKent - 6/19/2024, 2:17 PM
Is that Master Brainiac or a Sith Piccolo?
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/19/2024, 2:23 PM
Garbage ass show, doesn't even care about continuity.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/19/2024, 2:28 PM
That worst looking alien in Star Wars his head lokk like dildo

