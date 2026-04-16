The Mandalorian And Grogu Final Trailer Is Old-School Star Wars And Fully Reveals Live-Action Embo

The Mandalorian And Grogu Final Trailer Is Old-School Star Wars And Fully Reveals Live-Action Embo

The final trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu has been released before tickets go on sale tomorrow, and for Star Wars fans eager for a "classic" adventure, this sneak peek definitely delivers.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2026 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

In the midst of Disney's CinemaCon panel in Las Vegas, Lucasfilm released the final trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu. It's also been confirmed that tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 6 am PT at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold. 

This latest sneak peek teases a movie that feels like an old-school Star Wars adventure, and the trailer does a much better job than previous efforts of establishing exactly how high the stakes are going to be for the franchise's fan-favourite leads.  

It seems Din Djarin and The Child will indeed be separated in this emotional father/son tale, forcing Grogu to step up and save the bounty hunter who rescued him so many times on Disney+. The curtain is also fully pulled back on Embo, The Clone Wars villain who will serve the Hutt Twins in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

We also get to see Sigourney Weaver's Colonel Ward suited up in an X-Wing pilot's uniform, and a little more of Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios (who made his live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 3) in action. 

Rotta the Hutt is still being kept under wraps, and, as of now, we still haven't heard what the character, voiced by Jeremy Allen White, sounds like.

Check out The Mandalorian and Grogu's new trailer and poster below (via SFFGazette.com).


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It's also been revealed today that Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, with a score by Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, will be available on Walt Disney Records across all digital platforms on May 15.

The 12-inch vinyl album, featuring 13 score cues, is set for release on June 5 and is available now for pre-order. A special limited edition Mandalorian helmet-shaped 10” die-cut vinyl, which includes two new score cues from the film, will be out May 22 and is also available for pre-order.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. In the X post below, you'll find a detailed breakdown of the 17 minutes of footage shown to CinemaCon attendees earlier this evening. 

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/16/2026, 9:42 PM
Are people excited for this?
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/16/2026, 9:59 PM
@theFUZZ008 - more excited for this than doomsday and supergirl I will give those movies chance will I like them need to see judge for final judgment
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/16/2026, 9:51 PM
I have to be honest. The trailer looks dope. I know it's the thing to shit on SW and in a lot of ways it's well deserved. But this looks like a lot of fun. Lot of cool trailers today actually. Special shout out to Street Fighter. This will be a great year for entertainment. Now if someone could point me in the right direction for a certain leaked trailer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 9:51 PM
I think that seems like a fun pulpy adventure film so looking forward to checking it out!!.

I understand if people want a bigger hook to entice them to go to the theater for this but I feel like for some including myself , us liking the characters is enough to do especially given their bond seems to be at the heart/center of the story again after S3 (which while enjoyable was the weakest season thus far imo).

The show was a homage to the sci fi/western serials that George Lucas grew up watching and the movie seems to be pretty much that but on a larger scale & scope meant for the big screen which I’m fine with tbh though again , i get if others might want more then that.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/16/2026, 10:14 PM
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/16/2026, 10:22 PM
Si tiresome to see this prequels for the New Republic to be a dud AND be destroyed in a couple of years

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