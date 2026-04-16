The Mandalorian And Grogu Final Trailer Is Old-School Star Wars And Fully Reveals Live-Action Embo

In the midst of Disney's CinemaCon panel in Las Vegas, Lucasfilm released the final trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu. It's also been confirmed that tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 6 am PT at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.

This latest sneak peek teases a movie that feels like an old-school Star Wars adventure, and the trailer does a much better job than previous efforts of establishing exactly how high the stakes are going to be for the franchise's fan-favourite leads.

It seems Din Djarin and The Child will indeed be separated in this emotional father/son tale, forcing Grogu to step up and save the bounty hunter who rescued him so many times on Disney+. The curtain is also fully pulled back on Embo, The Clone Wars villain who will serve the Hutt Twins in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

We also get to see Sigourney Weaver's Colonel Ward suited up in an X-Wing pilot's uniform, and a little more of Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios (who made his live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 3) in action.

Rotta the Hutt is still being kept under wraps, and, as of now, we still haven't heard what the character, voiced by Jeremy Allen White, sounds like.

Check out The Mandalorian and Grogu's new trailer and poster below (via SFFGazette.com).

The old protect the young, and then the young protect the old.



Tickets are on sale tomorrow for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu only in theaters and IMAX May 22. pic.twitter.com/TA60tUMLJO — Star Wars (@starwars) April 16, 2026



It's also been revealed today that Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, with a score by Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, will be available on Walt Disney Records across all digital platforms on May 15.

The 12-inch vinyl album, featuring 13 score cues, is set for release on June 5 and is available now for pre-order. A special limited edition Mandalorian helmet-shaped 10” die-cut vinyl, which includes two new score cues from the film, will be out May 22 and is also available for pre-order.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. In the X post below, you'll find a detailed breakdown of the 17 minutes of footage shown to CinemaCon attendees earlier this evening.