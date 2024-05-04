THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU: Will Giancarlo Esposito Reprise His Role As The Villainous Moff Gideon?
Related:

THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU: Will Giancarlo Esposito Reprise His Role As The Villainous Moff Gideon?
Fired THE MANDALORIAN Star Gina Carano On Being Dropped From STAR WARS Series: I Cried And Cried
Recommended For You:

Fired THE MANDALORIAN Star Gina Carano On Being Dropped From STAR WARS Series: "I Cried And Cried"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/5/2024, 2:41 PM
Damn, 2025 is filled up with MCU content! It will really be make or break for them, I think. Surprised Blade is expected to be done by then.

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 4/5/2024, 3:07 PM
@Izaizaiza - yep 4 movies i wont be seeing
Spoken
Spoken - 4/5/2024, 2:42 PM
I doubt we will ever see Blade to be honest.

Kind of surprised about the Moana live-action as well, considering cartoon sequel would of been released two years prior from the live action. They going all in on a Moana franchise I see lol.
Madman
Madman - 4/5/2024, 2:45 PM
@Spoken - They only have so much time before The Rock needs to either downsize or suffer health consequences, imagine that’s a factor
Spoken
Spoken - 4/5/2024, 2:47 PM
@Madman - I honestly feel the movie is beautiful already (the animated version) I just think it's really really early for a live action take IMO. My daughter still puts on Moana sometimes before bed.

But I do sense this was more of a vanity project for The Rock. I could of sworn it was announced after Black Adam failed.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/5/2024, 2:50 PM
@Spoken - I think we'll see Blade, but not in that November spot. Kinda expect it to move down to February 2026. Four movies a year is just too much.

As for Moana, I'm guessing they're going all in on it because it's a great merch and parks opportunity. The parks could use more tropical themes, and Moana provides that.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/5/2024, 2:45 PM
MORE!? How much more? please tell us!
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 4/5/2024, 2:47 PM
At least the Moana live action movie is there to make Toy Story 5 look less like a cash grab lol.
Spoken
Spoken - 4/5/2024, 2:47 PM
@WakandanQueen - LMAO right?!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 3:02 PM
@WakandanQueen - lol

Thomas Kail who’s done a lot of stage work such as Hamilton & In The Heights aswell as some tv is doing it so I’m interested to see how he does with that atleast.

It will be his first feature.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/5/2024, 2:49 PM
I actually kinda liked Star Wars in December, especially with Marvel's tentpole movies taking the spot in May. Three weeks apart just feels like Disney is competing with themselves.

And in December they could alternate between Avatar and Star Wars movies nicely. Avatar in 2025, 2028 and 2031, and Star Wars in 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2030.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/5/2024, 2:50 PM
I wish I could be excited about Tron :Ares but Leto as the lead just kills my interest (though I like the rest of the cast)…

I also might be in the minority that didn’t care for Tron Legacy (the visuals & soundtrack were the highlight though) so that’s also a reason.

I did enjoy Tron:Uprising though…

?si=LF1DZmUDS2s9gQKC

Might rewatch that , Legacy and the original because it’s been awhile before this.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/5/2024, 2:52 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I had no idea there was an animated show. Might check that out then. Looks more interesting than the upcoming movie imo
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/5/2024, 2:52 PM
So Marvel is back to releasing 4 Movies a year

Bad mistake
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/5/2024, 3:30 PM
@WakandaTech - Exactly,that's not including the Disney Plus Shows,Deadpool And Wolverine this year and some crappy Disney Plus shows, Disney are cutting back.

2025 floods the market, they have learned nothing.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/5/2024, 3:00 PM
WHY WASN'T THIS POSTED TO SFFGAZETTE FIRST?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/5/2024, 3:35 PM
I've been saying May 2026 for the next Star Wars film since 2019. And I've not wavered in that.

Eat your toast out CWGT.

And MTTS? t's my time to shine now, bitch.

Move over Daniel Richtman.

There's a new scooper in town and he's scooping up doggy poo. And also getting the release date of the next Star Wars movie correct.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 4/5/2024, 3:45 PM
They aren’t seriously going to try to release an Avengers movie and a Star Wars movie in the same month again are they? I’ll assume Avengers 5 isn’t making that release date.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder