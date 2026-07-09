V For Vendetta HBO Series From Exec Producer James Gunn Reportedly No Longer Moving Forward

V For Vendetta HBO Series From Exec Producer James Gunn Reportedly No Longer Moving Forward

It's been a while since we had any updates on DC Studios' plans for a small-screen adaptation of Alan Moore's V For Vendetta, and we're now heating that the series is now longer moving forward...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2026 09:07 PM EST
Filed Under: V for Vendetta
Source: The Insneider

Late last year, we learned that a new take on one of Alan Moore's most celebrated works, V For Vendetta, was in development at HBO, with BAFTA Award-nominated Somewhere Boy writer Pete Jackson attached to pen the series, and DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran on board as executive producers.

We hadn't heard anything since, and Jeff Sneider is now reporting that the project is no longer moving forward.

"I’m now told that HBO has passed on Jackson’s script," Sneider writes in his newsletter. "One source told me that Jackson delivered a period-themed take on the material, while HBO was curious to see what a more modern take on a political anarchist might look like.

According to an HBO insider, just because the network isn’t moving forward with Jackson’s take doesn’t mean that a V for Vendetta series won’t be redeveloped with another writer down the line."

So, we may see a V for Vendetta series at some point, but we wouldn't bank on it.

Moore's 1982 tale is set in a dystopian Britain controlled by the fascist Norsefire party. An anarchist named V, inspired by the infamous revolutionary Guy Fawkes, attempts to take down the government with the help of a young woman named Evey Hammond.

Here's what Moore had to say about the origin of his idea for V during a 2000 interview.

"When we started to do V, the entirety of the original idea was that we would have a dark, romantic, noirish adventurer and then we thought we’d set him in the future and then the details slowly came together and yeah, somewhere out of this we realized we were doing something about the contrast between anarchy and fascism, that there were lots of moral questions being asked and that yes, it was very much centred upon the world of ideas as being in some ways more important than the material world, which is I think a notion which has probably born fruit recently in other areas of my work, where it’s still something that I’m very much involved with, that notion, that ideas are more important, if anything, than the material."

The graphic novel was previously adapted as a 2005 movie starring Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman. It was generally well received and proved to be a moderate box office success (it was a much bigger hit on DVD), but many fans of the far more complex comic series felt it missed the mark.

Back in 2017, Channel 4 planned a series adaptation that never got off the ground. According to Variety, The HBO Max/Epix DC series Pennyworth "was also meant to serve as a prequel to V for Vendetta, though it was canceled after three seasons before that storyline could be fully fleshed out." 

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
V FOR VENDETTA HBO Series In Development With James Gunn On Board As Exec Producer
Related:

V FOR VENDETTA HBO Series In Development With James Gunn On Board As Exec Producer
V FOR VENDETTA TV Series Rumored To Be In The Works At British Television Network Channel 4
Recommended For You:

V FOR VENDETTA TV Series Rumored To Be In The Works At British Television Network Channel 4

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/9/2026, 9:20 PM
Very vexing this V for Vendetta is void.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/9/2026, 9:38 PM
@MrDandy -

Vex not for the voices of those voracious to vilify. Versely, vow to vindicate their void violence and verbal vice with victorious and vigorous valor, vis a vis your videos.

Voulez vous?
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 7/9/2026, 9:39 PM
@MrDandy - Very valuable verbiage
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/9/2026, 9:25 PM
Hope another writer gets a shot at it sooner rather than later. I thought the movie was good.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/9/2026, 9:41 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I thought maybe it was good too, but I never read the series so I have nothing to compare it to. Has Alan Moore ever thought in that adaptation of his work was good?
RolandD
RolandD - 7/9/2026, 9:40 PM
Shockingly, Alan Moore also thought the movie missed the point.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/9/2026, 9:42 PM
@RolandD -

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/9/2026, 9:43 PM
Alan Moore would've hated it anyway. 😝
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/9/2026, 9:50 PM
Shane. I liked the movie.
Chuck420Taylor
Chuck420Taylor - 7/9/2026, 9:54 PM
The last paragraph makes me want to vomit. We dodged a bullet boys and girls.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/9/2026, 10:29 PM

The graphic novel was great. The movie was very good.

Thank God idiot James Gunn didn't get his dirty stinking paws on it.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/9/2026, 10:36 PM
I didn't even know this was a thing in the first place. The book and movie were both good, but I don't think it needs a series.
catmandom
catmandom - 7/9/2026, 10:42 PM
Pennyworth (by Bruno Heller) was considered to be a spiritual followup to V. I didn't know this at the time of broadcast though and completely missed the references.

Pennyworth
TV Series
2019–2022
TV-MA
1h

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder