AGENT VENOM: 6 Things You Need To Know About The Lead Of Sony's Rumored VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spin-Off

Venom: The Last Dance was billed as Tom Hardy's final Venom movie, and while only time will tell whether that's true or not, there's no way Sony Pictures leaves its only successful Marvel franchise outside of Spider-Man on the shelf. If recent reports are to be believed, the plan from here is to head down the Agent Venom route. That means Flash Thompson will take centre stage in place of Eddie Brock and we've rounded up everything you need to know about this very different take on the Symbiote. However, even if Venom gets a new look and host, that doesn't mean the door is closed on Eddie. With that in mind, we're also taking a deep dive into his potential role in future stories...and what, if anything, an Agent Venom movie means for recent Spider-Man 4 rumours. You can read this feature by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Agent Venom's Origin Story During the "One More Day" era of Amazing Spider-Man, it was revealed that Flash Thompson had rejoined the U.S. Army to fight in the Iraq War. However, he lost his legs in combat, a shocking, powerful moment for such an established character. Struggling to come to terms with the accident, Flash agreed to a military initiative which saw him don the Venom Symbiote and regain his legs while in the "suit." This time, the alien was used as a U.S. Government asset, with Flash heading back into the field and using the newfound powers in all manner of unique ways. Jack O'Lantern became Agent Venom's main foe during his early adventures, primarily because Flash lost control of the Symbiote and brutally attacked him and his men (going so far as to stick a grenade in the villain's mouth).



5. What Makes His Different From Venom? The most obvious difference is, of course, the fact it's Flash in the suit rather than Eddie Brock. Agent Venom's "costume" is far more tactical in appearance, ditching the teeth and claws...until he loses control of his temper. The Government's scientists manage to dampen Venom's influence on Flash, meaning a movie version could treat the alien more like a suit rather than an entity with its own separate personality (at least at first). As Agent Venom, Flash had a lengthy run as a superhero, working alongside teams like the Thunderbolts and Secret Avengers. Eventually, he and Venom did bond, though the Symbiote later returned to Eddie Brock...after a quick pit stop with a new host, Lee Price.



4. Another Unique Twist During Agent Venom's early adventures, Flash can only wear the Symbiote for 48 hours at a time before becoming permanently bonded with the alien. It's a unique premise and one the Venom movies have set the stage for given the alien's inability to bond with another host for extended periods of time. Without Eddie and now under the control of Imperium, it would be a blast to play with Venom's desire to be free again and his contemptuous relationship with a host he's been forced to head into battle with. The ticking clock idea is also fun and we'd inevitably see the true Venom unleashed after initially being neutered by the Government. The build to that moment, however, would make for compelling viewing.



3. Venom: The Last Dance May Have Set The Stage For This We haven't been able to verify this ourselves quite yet, but it's been widely reported that Venom: The Last Dance's final battle has a soldier named "Thompson" get his legs eaten by one of the Xenophage (he's not clearly shown so anyone can play the character). Like Eddie Brock, this would be a Flash who never encountered Spider-Man but it makes sense that the U.S. Government captures Venom - who was spotted in the post-credits scene hitching a ride on a cockroach - before using the alien to help save one of its wounded soldiers. With Eddie Brock in New York and Venom trapped in Area 51, the duo should be separated...for now, at least. Plus, if Eddie travels to Earth-616, he can bond with that piece of the Symbiote and become a new Venom. If, on the other hand, those Spider-Man 4 rumours are false, we have other ideas for how Tom Hardy can be used (which we'll get to shortly).



2. Guarding The Galaxy When the Agent Venom premise had run its course, Flash Thompson ended up heading into outer space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. We won't be seeing those characters in a Sony movie and there aren't many cosmic heroes Sony can utilise from the wall-crawler's corner of the Marvel Universe. However, Imperium could send Flash into space as this potential new trilogy continues, putting him on the hunt for other Symbiotes...and perhaps an eventual run-in with Knull! After an initial movie explores the militaristic side of this character, taking him into outer space feels like a logical next step before a third outing finally reunites Eddie and Venom (again, assuming that meeting with Spider-Man never materialises).

