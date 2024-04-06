VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy Says Spider-Man Has Gone To Feige's Camp But We Have One At Sony
Related:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy Says "Spider-Man Has Gone To Feige's Camp" But "We Have One At Sony"
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Trailer Confirms Symbiote Teased In LET THERE BE CARNAGE Will Appear
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Trailer Confirms Symbiote Teased In LET THERE BE CARNAGE Will Appear
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2024, 2:55 PM
I guess Sony's checks aint as tasty as Disneys.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 6/4/2024, 2:58 PM
@harryba11zack - No, No, No!

Before Josh blocked me, he told me he was "the man featured on the Venom dvd"
He was so proud of himself.

No way he dares to talk bad about Sony..

He is "that man"
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/4/2024, 3:00 PM
What the heck is this farkakteh list? You haven't even seen the movie and you're throwing shade.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/4/2024, 3:06 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - at this point I think he makes “articles” just to get people to nitpick it because it still translates to clicks.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/4/2024, 3:03 PM
Oh Josh, you never fail to disappoint.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/4/2024, 3:04 PM
Jebus.

If the movie ends up crap, fine.
If you see it, and you hate it, fine.

But to toss this amount of vitriol at a movie you've seen 2(ish) minutes of - and those scenes were out of context.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/4/2024, 3:07 PM
@DravenCorvis - p.s. - in the (unlikely) event this ends up enjoyable, will this list vanish?

Or, have you already made up your mind and you hate it already?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/4/2024, 3:12 PM
@DravenCorvis - it’ll be a list of how Sony has followed the Marvel blueprint of success
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/4/2024, 3:09 PM
#5 Should be #1. Hardy's obviously having fun in the role but it's hard to take anything seriously when the goofy humor overshadows the actually serious moments.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/4/2024, 3:13 PM
Venom: Let There Be Carnage was an improvement over its 2018 predecessor
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/4/2024, 3:19 PM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/4/2024, 3:19 PM
I'm guessing the multiverse revamp is due to negotiations going south between Disney & Sony. I expect this to be a little worse than the second, which is a little worse than the first.
willyburz
willyburz - 6/4/2024, 3:30 PM
This looks so bad...Terrible! What a waste of a cool character.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/4/2024, 3:31 PM
"We're trying not to make too many assumptions here but... 5 Mistakes Sony Has ALREADY Made With The Upcoming Marvel Threequel."

Really? Okie Dokie.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/4/2024, 3:40 PM
This article….
User Comment Image
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/4/2024, 3:49 PM
Not taking the word of someone that gave The Acolyte 5 stars and shills for everything Disney.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 6/4/2024, 3:51 PM
The only mistake is this movie existing.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder