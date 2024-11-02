VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Eyes $19 Million Second Weekend As Global Total Passes Two Marvel Flops In Just One Week

Venom: The Last Dance has entered its second weekend in theaters and, with a -63% drop, the threequel is currently eyeing $19 million in North America after a so-so $5 million Friday.

Still, it's not a disastrous result by any means because this brings its domestic total to $82.9 million (the movie did better than expected this past week both on Tuesday and Halloween).

In terms of competition, Venom: The Last Dance won't have much to contend with as Robert Zemeckis' Here is set to earn only $5 million for second place. While fans appear to have enjoyed Sony's latest Marvel movie more than critics, word of mouth hasn't been positive enough to help the Lethal Protector exceed expectations.

We're still waiting on updated global numbers but, as of Friday, it was sitting at $184 million worldwide. It has a lot of work to do before reaching Venom ($856 million) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($506 million), though we should point out that it's only taken one week for Venom: The Last Dance to top the entire runs of Morbius ($167 million) and Madame Web ($100 million).

Those movies definitely damaged the Sony/Marvel brand, and it's time for the studio to go back to the drawing board (Kraven the Hunter will be the next big test).

What will you be watching in theaters this weekend?

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.