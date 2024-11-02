VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Eyes $19 Million Second Weekend As Global Total Passes Two Marvel Flops In Just One Week

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Eyes $19 Million Second Weekend As Global Total Passes Two Marvel Flops In Just One Week

Venom: The Last Dance is entering its second weekend in theaters, and while it's only set to make $19 million, there's better news for the movie worldwide. You can find the latest update after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 02, 2024 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Venom: The Last Dance has entered its second weekend in theaters and, with a -63% drop, the threequel is currently eyeing $19 million in North America after a so-so $5 million Friday. 

Still, it's not a disastrous result by any means because this brings its domestic total to $82.9 million (the movie did better than expected this past week both on Tuesday and Halloween). 

In terms of competition, Venom: The Last Dance won't have much to contend with as Robert Zemeckis' Here is set to earn only $5 million for second place. While fans appear to have enjoyed Sony's latest Marvel movie more than critics, word of mouth hasn't been positive enough to help the Lethal Protector exceed expectations. 

We're still waiting on updated global numbers but, as of Friday, it was sitting at $184 million worldwide. It has a lot of work to do before reaching Venom ($856 million) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($506 million), though we should point out that it's only taken one week for Venom: The Last Dance to top the entire runs of Morbius ($167 million) and Madame Web ($100 million).

Those movies definitely damaged the Sony/Marvel brand, and it's time for the studio to go back to the drawing board (Kraven the Hunter will be the next big test). 

What will you be watching in theaters this weekend?

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Officially Reveals The Movie's Symbiotes
Related:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE TV Spot Officially Reveals The Movie's Symbiotes
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE: 8 Easter Eggs, References, And Cameos You Might Have Missed - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE: 8 Easter Eggs, References, And Cameos You Might Have Missed - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 11/2/2024, 8:39 AM
Remember when they mispronounced symbiote in the first official trailer of the first Venom movie? That was an obvious sign.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 11/2/2024, 8:42 AM
I’m just happy Tom Hardy doesn’t have to play that fool character anymore.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 11/2/2024, 8:48 AM
'Total Passes Two Marvel Flops In Just One Week'

*looks at the 2 'Marvel' flops in question

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/2/2024, 8:51 AM
Seriously, how much money would it take for Disney to pry these characters out of Sony's hands?
They've tarnished the characters so much that it would be worth it just to stop them; forget about making more accurate versions of them.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/2/2024, 9:10 AM
@Feralwookiee - At this point Sony is just losing money and credibility just to stick it to Disney.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/2/2024, 9:17 AM
@TheJok3r - I can't imagine a studio spending all that money on actors, writer, the crew, pre-production, postproduction, and marketing just to "stick it" to another studio which is the most successful studio of all time.
Order66
Order66 - 11/2/2024, 9:10 AM
Waiting for this movie to be on stream. I don’t spend money on Sony films.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 11/2/2024, 9:15 AM
Even this movie is better than The Marvels.
I hate The Marvels and the whole emm she ewe.
Especially RDJ.
Claims he is sober as a kite but actually has closets filled with blow and heroin.
Nolanite out
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/2/2024, 9:19 AM
@Nolanite - where'd you learn that info about RDJ?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder