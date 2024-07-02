VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Rumored Runtime Makes It Sony's Longest Marvel Movie To Date

We have a rumoured runtime for Venom: The Last Dance before it arrives in theaters this October and, if correct, it's going to be Sony's longest SSU movie to date. Find more details after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2024 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom
Source: Feature First

While it might be something of an exaggeration to say fans are hugely excited for Venom: The Last Dance, there's certainly plenty of intrigue. 

Rumours continue to swirl that Knull, God of the Symbiotes, will somehow factor into the threequel. Plus, the presence of Rhys Ifans - best known for playing The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home - has also generated speculation online. 

We'll have to wait and see how impactful Venom: The Last Dance is to the wider SSU (Sony's Spider-Man Universe), but it looks like the threequel will have plenty of time to tell its story.

According to Feature First, the movie's runtime is currently clocking in around the 2 hours and 15-20 minutes mark (135-140 minutes). 

Common sense says this will change in the coming months but it means Venom: The Last Dance will be quite a bit longer than both Venom (112 minutes) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (97 minutes). It's also ahead of Morbius (104 minutes) and Madame Web (116 minutes).

"This one - I’m so, so excited about because we’ve gone much bigger," Tom Hardy recently said. "Kelly [Marcel] and I have been working with Tom Rothman and Sanford [Panitch] and their Sony team for 7-8 years now. We started off - like, initially, [Venom] was just Eddie Brock and nobody knew what we were going to do."

"Then the second [film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage] - we wrote the second one, we pitched it, got to direct it, put the team together on that - that was huge! That was a huge university of learning."

"People were going to judge us, you know? Marvel Universe under [Kevin] Feige’s management is doing so well. Spider-Man has gone to Feige’s camp at Marvel," the actor continued. "To me and Kelly, it’s so important to pour in everything that we can to build on that opportunity. So by the third one now, Kelly is directing it, she’s writing - I’m attached to it at the hip and shoulder, like whatever you need, we’ll figure it out."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

