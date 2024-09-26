VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Final Runtime May Have Been Revealed

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Final Runtime May Have Been Revealed

With Venom: The Last Dance fast approaching, a new rumour claims to reveal the threequel's runtime. How does it compare to Vemom and Venom: The Last Dance? You can find everything we know so far here...

By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

We're now less than one month away from the release of Venom: The Last Dance in theaters and despite it looking unlikely that this final chapter will be R-Rated, there's still an awful lot of intrigue surrounding the threequel. 

Much of that stems from rumours it will set the stage for Spider-Man and Venom to meet in Spider-Man 4, but even if that's not the case, the live-action debut of Knull, God of the Symbiotes is undeniably exciting. 

Today, reliable leaker @Cryptic4KQual brings us news about Venom: The Last Dance's runtime. Despite it previously being reported that this will be the longest instalment at upwards of two hours, it will reportedly clock in around the 1 hour, 50-minute (110 minutes) mark. 

For comparison, Venom was 112 minutes and Venom: Let There Be Carnage was a breezy 97 minutes. 

We'd imagine the movie's marketing campaign will now pick up and with tickets expected to go on sale as soon as next week, it shouldn't be long before we get confirmation of this runtime. 

One of the most popular theories right now is that Eddie Brock dies in Venom: The Last Dance. From there, the alien would use the Symbiote Hive-Mind to transfer his and his former host's memories to Earth-616 where the piece of suit left behind at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home can bond with that reality's Eddie (the Variant seen walking around the Big Apple in set photos, perhaps).

That would also likely be what brings Knull to Earth-616 as he makes his move on the Multiverse between the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

We'll see, but with a 100-minute runtime, there's plenty of space for Venom: The Last Dance to give the Symbiote a suitably epic send-off.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

