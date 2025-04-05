A MINECRAFT MOVIE's CinemaScore Revealed As Video Game Adaptation Eyes A Huge $150 Million Opening Weekend

A MINECRAFT MOVIE's CinemaScore Revealed As Video Game Adaptation Eyes A Huge $150 Million Opening Weekend

While many Minecraft fans have expressed disappointment with Warner Bros.' Jumanji-inspired approach to A Minecraft Movie, it now looks set to greatly exceed expectations at the North American box office.

By JoshWilding - Apr 05, 2025
Box office takings have been all over the place since the pandemic, and we have another surprise to share with you this weekend.

Despite receiving largely negative reviews from critics - it currently sits at 48% on Rotten Tomatoes - A Minecraft Movie exceeded expectations on Thursday with a $10.55 million haul for a total $55 million Friday.

According to Deadline (via GameFragger.com), it's currently eyeing a $130+ million debut in North America, though some believe it could reach $150 million. Early estimates pointed to a respectable $65 million opening; clearly, Minecraft fans have come out in full force for this one, as have families eager for a fun time at the theater. 

If A Minecraft Movie manages to earn more than $146.3 million, then it will top The Super Mario Bros. Movie to land the biggest 3-day start of any video game adaptation. 

The movie has been awarded a B+ CinemaScore; that's on par with Disney's live-action Snow White remake, but their respective openings couldn't be more different. This grade puts it in the same ballpark as Uncharted, 1993's Super Mario Bros., and Mortal Kombat, none of which are exactly fondly remembered.

Each instalment of the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy received an A, as did The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Five Nights at Freddy's, Rampage, and Detective Pikcahu were given an A-, while Tomb Raider and Lara Croft Tomb Raider got a B. A Minecraft Movie tops Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life and Street Fighter's B-.

Warner Bros. needed a win this year. The vast majority of analysts didn't expect that to be A Minecraft Movie, and countless clips have circulated on social media claiming to show how bad this take on the property is; however, those have only served to increase interest and curiosity. 

What will you be watching in theaters this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits - Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn - find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.  

To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative...the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world. 

With a cast led by Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), A Minecraft Movie also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus). 

A Minecraft Movie will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025. 

1 2
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/5/2025, 10:15 AM
Well it got my $13 to see the Superman footage, film it, then leave... only for it to be officially released online an hour later.

I regret nothing tho!!

We had no way of knowing for sure whether it would be released before next week or not, and at the time, no one else had leaked it yet... so I did what I had to do.

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/5/2025, 10:21 AM
@Pictilli - And you shouldn't. And please keep us updated with more.

You are our resident movie pirate.

Keep Jack Sparrowing this shit.👊🏿
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/5/2025, 10:33 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/5/2025, 10:24 AM
How on earth is this movie getting anywhere near that when so many great movies can't even make half that number ? So much for the general audience caring about quality.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/5/2025, 10:26 AM
@TheJok3r - it's a kids movie with a huge IP
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/5/2025, 10:26 AM
@TheJok3r - Mate, this is 2025.

Movies are [frick]ed.

Asking yourself that question will give you a migraine.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/5/2025, 10:27 AM
@bobevanz - And that's the other side of the answer to your question @TheJok3r
ptick
ptick - 4/5/2025, 10:54 AM
@TheJok3r - Blame streaming. "Quality" movies are all over streaming services. No need to go to a theater to take in "film."

Theaters are for blockbusters and family/kids movies now - largely those of both varieties that are based on existing IP.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/5/2025, 11:22 AM
@TheJok3r - Pictilli literally told you what was likely happening. Add that with Tenacious D "Maybe 😈 Jack will come back" fans, and soccer moms draggin their offspring to hope Macho"Aqua"Man will let loose those "chesticles", and the smorgasbord of slopportunity is the entertainment version of Golden Corral. Bon apétit!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/5/2025, 10:24 AM
I don't know if you could have the patience to go to the cinema to watch this, I rather wait and watch it on my 98-inch TV😜 for free.

Many because I never played Minecraft and don't get it.

For [frick]s Sake
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/5/2025, 10:26 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - I bet that's a hisense 🤢
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/5/2025, 10:29 AM
@bobevanz - You [frick]er🤦🏾‍♂️ , it is 😂
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/5/2025, 10:28 AM
Lolz $150M ow for a crap Hollywood film.
NGFB
NGFB - 4/5/2025, 10:28 AM
Garbage. But kids love garbage. And parents give their crotch spawn whatever they want.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/5/2025, 10:33 AM
@NGFB - this movie isn’t geared for adults. That’s like saying the things you enjoyed as a kid was garbage too. I’m only speculating, but I don’t think you were watching sophisticated art as a kid. Hate to tell ya, the things kids like aren’t the same as for adults.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/5/2025, 10:36 AM
@epc1122 - id argue the movies we had as kids were of better quality than what we have now
NGFB
NGFB - 4/5/2025, 10:37 AM
@epc1122 - "But it's for kids" doesn't make it less garbagy.
Matador
Matador - 4/5/2025, 10:39 AM
@NGFB - But doesn't that make you an adult crotch spawn too?

User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 4/5/2025, 10:43 AM
@Matador - I refused to be a breeder. Don't need any F trophies to justify my existence.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 4/5/2025, 10:57 AM
@epc1122 - As if adults have good taste lol. The most watched TV shows are often garbage shit while the good shows barely get views.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/5/2025, 10:59 AM
@vectorsigma - a lot is subjective because that’s what also what we grew up with. Sometimes we romanticize the past but as adults watching it back, I don’t think we would have the same reverence. Maybe for nostalgia but if we look at it really with an unbiased opinion, I don’t think we would think it’s really fine cinema. Quality when it comes to movies and media, is subjective because when you break it down, it’s really just art. Things that people build where it lasts a long time, I would say can be more clearly defined as having quality or not.
Matador
Matador - 4/5/2025, 11:01 AM
@NGFB - You must be fun on Mother's Day & Father's Day.

User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/5/2025, 11:03 AM
@Typhoon20 - again good is subjective. I wouldn’t like the terrifier series but there’s a lot of work that goes into making movies and media and to say anything is good or garbage is the wrong way to describe things. It’s a natural tendency to say things like that but if people address things differently, I think there would be less arguments and fighting.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/5/2025, 11:05 AM
@NGFB - so people who want to have kids do it to justify their existence? Ok, at least to me that’s a new one for a comic book forum. When does the irrational comments stop? I’m all for freedom of speech but this to me is a pretty ridiculous comment.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/5/2025, 11:27 AM
@epc1122 - movies have a set of aspects that make it a good movie. Script, direction, music, acting, etc.

Not everything can be subjective as movies are mostly judged by these criteria.

At least im talking about hollywood now. On how it has degraded in quality through the years. In a sense this movie is a "nostalgia" movie for kids and young adults who played it. And nostalgia is one of the supposed "cash cows" of studios now.

I guess we can compare this movie to Jumanji of Robin Williams during our younger years.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/5/2025, 11:27 AM
@vectorsigma -

"id argue the movies we had as kids were of better quality than what we have now"

You're right.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/5/2025, 11:37 AM
@vectorsigma - the criteria’s you mentioned are all subjective. A “good” director can make a “bad” film and a “bad” director can make a good film. Ryan Reynolds is the same actor and he was in green lantern which isn’t highly regarded and was in Deadpool and had two sequels. Looking back k, I really don’t think green lantern was as “bad” as people make it out to be. Certainly not an Oscar contender, but I would even say that I don’t always enjoy or agree with movies that do win Oscar’s. Some of it is just luck when a movie does well. To say this movie is even a cash cow I think is premature. It’s one weekend and relatively no competition with a pretty decent ip. I’m curious what the end box office result will be. I think to compare it to a movie like jumanji is fair but i think if the original jumanji came out now, people wouldn’t think highly of it. People complain and take the joy out of the theater experience. Way too much complaining.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/5/2025, 10:30 AM
How anyone can sit and watch anything Jack Black is in is beyond me.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/5/2025, 10:31 AM
The reviews are essentially the same as the Mario movie. This will be WB's biggest movie of the year. Putting the Superman preview in front of this behemoth was the right move. 800ml million is now a lock, GG Man of Shit
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/5/2025, 10:36 AM
@bobevanz - I wouldn’t say anything is a lock with movies but I’m hopefully Superman does well. I wouldn’t base that assumption on this. I just think Gunn has a generally good track record and Superman is a big ip with a big following. I think it will do well the opening weekend and hopefully can do well the second weekend because fantastic four is also going to be fairly huge.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 4/5/2025, 10:59 AM
@epc1122 - Gunn has a good track record ? Didn't his Suicide Squad movie bomb at the BO ? If you're talking about critical reception than yeah I agree but his Marvel flicks aside his BO track record is pretty bad no.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/5/2025, 11:10 AM
@Typhoon20 - I’m not really counting suicide squad, but only because that was during Covid and it was a crazy, uncharted time. The movie was also released on max and that could never affected the box office take. The last what, ten years the movies he directed did well at the box office. The movies were marvel but he def put his stamp on the movies with his humor, heart, and ingenuity. He helped make guardians a household name. Could have early turned into the Eternals but Gunn took no names and made them extremely popular.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/5/2025, 11:11 AM
@Typhoon20 - critically yes. He always hits. TSS bombed but it had same day release on Max which certainly never helps
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/5/2025, 11:23 AM
@Typhoon20 - to correct you, TSS didn't bomb at the box office, it was released at the wrong time and went to streaming right after.

And it did well on Max it did exceptional. It wasn't rotten either.

Nolanite out
RolandD
RolandD - 4/5/2025, 11:23 AM
@Typhoon20 - Didn’t it occur during the pandemic and was released simultaneously on streaming? Try again.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/5/2025, 10:35 AM
The fart and pee jokes alone of Ne Zha 2 are worth seeing than this Hollywood slop
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/5/2025, 10:48 AM
@vectorsigma -

* are more worth seeing

* are more worthy of being seen
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/5/2025, 11:20 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - my bad, not a native english speaker and im in a rush lolz. But i know the usage ty
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/5/2025, 10:37 AM
I watched it for free.

It is more woke slop.

It's not worth your money, time, and energy.

Even if it does make that much money opening weekend, which is not guaranteed, that is not an indicator of good quality.

Watch a better movie made between the 1920s and 1990s.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/5/2025, 10:48 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You still paid for it with your time by watching a movie that you knew you wouldn't like.

Weird..
1 2

