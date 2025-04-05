A MINECRAFT MOVIE's CinemaScore Revealed As Video Game Adaptation Eyes A Huge $150 Million Opening Weekend

Box office takings have been all over the place since the pandemic, and we have another surprise to share with you this weekend.

Despite receiving largely negative reviews from critics - it currently sits at 48% on Rotten Tomatoes - A Minecraft Movie exceeded expectations on Thursday with a $10.55 million haul for a total $55 million Friday.

According to Deadline (via GameFragger.com), it's currently eyeing a $130+ million debut in North America, though some believe it could reach $150 million. Early estimates pointed to a respectable $65 million opening; clearly, Minecraft fans have come out in full force for this one, as have families eager for a fun time at the theater.

If A Minecraft Movie manages to earn more than $146.3 million, then it will top The Super Mario Bros. Movie to land the biggest 3-day start of any video game adaptation.

The movie has been awarded a B+ CinemaScore; that's on par with Disney's live-action Snow White remake, but their respective openings couldn't be more different. This grade puts it in the same ballpark as Uncharted, 1993's Super Mario Bros., and Mortal Kombat, none of which are exactly fondly remembered.

Each instalment of the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy received an A, as did The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Five Nights at Freddy's, Rampage, and Detective Pikcahu were given an A-, while Tomb Raider and Lara Croft Tomb Raider got a B. A Minecraft Movie tops Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life and Street Fighter's B-.

Warner Bros. needed a win this year. The vast majority of analysts didn't expect that to be A Minecraft Movie, and countless clips have circulated on social media claiming to show how bad this take on the property is; however, those have only served to increase interest and curiosity.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits - Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn - find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve. Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative...the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

With a cast led by Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), A Minecraft Movie also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

A Minecraft Movie will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.