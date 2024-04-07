A Nolanverse BATMAN Game From The Studio Behind SHADOW OF MORDOR Came Very Close To Fruition

Over the years, there have been a number of rumors concerning DC Comics video games including a Superman game from Rocksteady, a Batman Beyond game and a continuation of the Arkham-verse starring Damian Wayne.

Initially, gamers viewed every rumor with a healthy dose of skepticism, but over time, evidence began to surface suggesting that there may actually be some truth to all of these stories.



However, newly surfaced gameplay footage appears to be for a title that was never on anyone's radar. It appears that Monolith Productions had intentions to develop a video game based on Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, however the project was ultimately shelved.



Under the codename Project Apollo, Monolith appears to have been developing this Batman game during 2010, which suggests that it was intended for release on the PlayStation 3 and/or Xbox 360.

It's reported that development on this game was ultimately cancelled with its assets reworked for 2014's Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

The open world of Gotham could be traversed by either gliding and utilizing the grappling hook (as established in the Arkham games) or by operating the Tumbler/Batmobile. pic.twitter.com/VZKXJBFsgP — SpideyRanger 🇬🇭 (@Dageekydude) April 3, 2024 The game would have marked the debut of the "Nemesis System" mechanic, wherein enemies retain memories of encounters. This feature was hopefully to distinguish it from the Arkham franchise despite the other elements shared from it pic.twitter.com/jFh8hjmMME — SpideyRanger 🇬🇭 (@Dageekydude) April 3, 2024

According to several reports, the game was an open-world title that was developed for around 18 months before it was shelved. The aborted Batman game was the origin of Monolith's renowned Nemesis system.

It was supposed to have created a cast of distinct, randomly-generated Gotham City villains, who, should they beat The Dark Knight, return stronger with a new name and abilities.

While this game sounds awesome, it was ultimately canned because it never got the support of Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. made it clear to the studio that it would need his approval to move forward.

It has been stated that Monolith encountered difficulties in connecting with Nolan, who is well-known for not having a smartphone and for using a PC without an internet connection.



Rather than the project fizzling out due to Nolan's veto, it seems that the Oppenheimer director was just too busy working on other projects to pay the video game any attention.



Of course, Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War went on to become best-selling, critically acclaimed video game titles, so naturally everything worked out in the end.

And Monolith finally has their hands on a DC Comics superhero as they're currently hard at work on a Wonder Woman game that will reportedly make use of the Nemesis system.