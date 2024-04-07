A Nolanverse BATMAN Game From The Studio Behind SHADOW OF MORDOR Came Very Close To Fruition

It seems the innovative Nemesis system that Monolith Productions created for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor was originally intended for a Nolanverse Batman game.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 07, 2024 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Over the years, there have been a number of rumors concerning DC Comics video games including a Superman game from Rocksteady, a Batman Beyond game and a continuation of the Arkham-verse starring Damian Wayne.

Initially, gamers viewed every rumor with a healthy dose of skepticism, but over time, evidence began to surface suggesting that there may actually be some truth to all of these stories.

However, newly surfaced gameplay footage appears to be for a title that was never on anyone's radar. It appears that Monolith Productions had intentions to develop a video game based on Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, however the project was ultimately shelved.

Under the codename Project Apollo, Monolith appears to have been developing this Batman game during 2010, which suggests that it was intended for release on the PlayStation 3 and/or Xbox 360.

It's reported that development on this game was ultimately cancelled with its assets reworked for 2014's Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

According to several reports, the game was an open-world title that was developed for around 18 months before it was shelved. The aborted Batman game was the origin of Monolith's renowned Nemesis system.

It was supposed to have created a cast of distinct, randomly-generated Gotham City villains, who, should they beat The Dark Knight, return stronger with a new name and abilities.

While this game sounds awesome, it was ultimately canned because it never got the support of Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. made it clear to the studio that it would need his approval to move forward.

It has been stated that Monolith encountered difficulties in connecting with Nolan, who is well-known for not having a smartphone and for using a PC without an internet connection.

Rather than the project fizzling out due to Nolan's veto, it seems that the Oppenheimer director was just too busy working on other projects to pay the video game any attention.

Of course, Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War went on to become best-selling, critically acclaimed video game titles, so naturally everything worked out in the end.

And Monolith finally has their hands on a DC Comics superhero as they're currently hard at work on a Wonder Woman game that will reportedly make use of the Nemesis system.

DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and...

Origame
Origame - 4/7/2024, 1:55 PM
I wanna know about bears and rabbits!
Slotherin
Slotherin - 4/7/2024, 1:57 PM
Shame; aspects of that sound cool and the Nolanverse always ended up feeling a little too short-lived.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/7/2024, 2:37 PM
@Slotherin - Kinda would have loved a Gotham Knight-ish sequel to TDKR that tells the stories of characters beyond the movies end
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/7/2024, 2:00 PM
Batman Begins was great.

User Comment Image

That game and Batman: Vengeance definitely had a major influence on the Arkham games.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/7/2024, 2:01 PM
The Nemesis System sounds like a Tom Clancy novel.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 4/7/2024, 2:09 PM
Haven’t we known this for like a decade?
Demigods
Demigods - 4/7/2024, 2:16 PM
that looks like this ended up influencing the Arkham games quite a bit. There was definitely some similarities. I'm kinda glad we didn't get this though, because if we did, the Arkham games probably wouldn't have come to fruition, and that was the best batman game of all time.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/7/2024, 2:33 PM
@Demigods - it's better than the Spiderman games. Spiderman have the better story imo but the game modes in Arkham? Sorry Spiderman, you lost.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 4/7/2024, 3:02 PM
@Demigods - This game started development following the release of Asylum and after the announcement of City.
RobynsNest
RobynsNest - 4/7/2024, 2:26 PM
What's funny is the Nemesis system is garbage. Despite WB owning the source code, they've only allowed it to be in two pretty garbage games, both based on LotR. This system would work in something like Batman though, or the long ago rumored dark TMNT game Rocksteady was "working" on.

Still, the Arkhamverse was amazing, and we've got The Last Ronin coming which I hope will be fantastic. I wouldn't be bothered if I never saw the garbage Nemesis system again.
CoHost
CoHost - 4/7/2024, 2:29 PM
WB should've went over Nolan's head. They own the rights, not him. You'd think he'd leave the company for making a game without his approval?
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 4/7/2024, 3:01 PM
@CoHost - I think he just didn't want to get involved with making it, which resulted in it being cancelled due to a lack of story direction.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/7/2024, 2:52 PM
A Batman game with the Nemesis system would be interesting to say the least.

