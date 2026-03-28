Antony Starr As Wesker In A Live-Action RESIDENT EVIL Film? The Homeland Actor Thinks That Ship Has Sailed

Antony Starr As Wesker In A Live-Action RESIDENT EVIL Film? The Homeland Actor Thinks That Ship Has Sailed

Antony Starr addresses the numerous Resident Evil Albert Wesker fancasts floating around the internet! See what The Boys star thinks about playing the iconic villain at 50.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 28, 2026 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: SFFGazette.com

Is Antony Starr the perfect choice to play Albert Wesker in a live-action Resident Evil film?

Resident Evil fans clearly think so, having cast Antony Starr in the role ever since he first appeared as Homelander in The Boys.

That said, Starr isn’t fully on board with the idea. The New Zealand actor recently pushed back on the fan-casting, explaining that he doesn’t see himself as the right fit: mainly because he feels he's gotten too old for the role at this point in his career.

It’s a notable shift, too, as in previous years, Starr seemed more open to the idea and even acknowledged the fan support behind it. Now, he appears to be trying to mute that particular conversation, even as fans continue to champion him for the part and another cinematic Resident Evil reboot looms around the corner.

Said Starr, "I don't even know what it is man ... People keep bringing this up... and I think the only thing I have in common is blonde hair which I've gotten rid of. I think you'll probably need someone younger... I'm 50."

Currently, the film side of the Resident Evil franchise is about to embark on another reboot, and for fans hoping for a more accurate take on the source material after the Paul W.S. Anderson/Mila Jovovich era movies, the direction that Barbarian and Weapons helmer Zach Cregger is reportedly heading is likely not welcome news.

In a previous interview, Cregger stated, "I am a gigantic Resident Evil game fan. I've played them all. I don't know how many times I've just looped [RE4] again and again. I just love it."

He went on to say, "I'm definitely not trying to be completely obedient to the lore of the games; I'm trying to tell a story that just feels authentic to the experience you get when you play the games."

The plot of Cregger’s upcoming adaptation is said to center on an unsuspecting courier who has no idea what he’s walking into as he heads out to deliver a package to a hospital. By the time he arrives, though, the T-virus has already spread through the facility, turning it into a dangerous and chaotic environment.

It's confirmed that Cregger's original story does not feature legacy characters like Leon S. Kennedy or Chris Redfield.

Austin Abrams (Euphoria) is reportedly playing the courier and will star alongside confirmed cast members Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country), and Zach Cherry (Severance).

The film recently wrapped after shooting in the Czech Republic.  Resident Evil hits theaters on September 18, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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