BORDERLANDS Hits PVOD This Friday... Just Three Weeks After Its Theatrical Release

Borderlands is coming home... less than a month after it was released in theaters.

Lionsgate has announced that the star-studded but critically-panned video game adaptation will be available to purchase on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) and Premium Electronic Sell-Through (EST) from this Friday, August 30.

We didn't expect the movie to stay in theaters for too much longer after a disastrous stint at the box office (it grossed just over $24 million with an estimated $120 million budget), but its home release is happening quite a bit sooner than analysts had predicted.

There's always a slim chance the movie will find a new lease of life on Digital and Blu-ray, but between the dismal BO returns and the similarly awful reviews (10% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 151 verdicts), it's probably safe to assume that this franchise is well and truly dead in the water.

Borderlands stars Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok) as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) as Tannis, Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War) as Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu (Creed) as Krieg, alongside Claptrap the robot, who is voiced by Jack Black (School of Rock).

“In the movie Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

This big-screen take was directed by Eli Roth, developed at Lionsgate and based off a script from Chernobyl screenwriter Craig Mazin. Roth also produced along with Avi and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner.

Do you plan on giving the Borderlands movie a chance on PVOD despite the horrendous reviews, or will you be sitting this one out? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.