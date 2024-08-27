BORDERLANDS Hits PVOD This Friday... Just Three Weeks After Its Theatrical Release

Lionsgate's Borderlands did not have a very successful box office run (to put it mildly), and the movie is now set to hit PVOD... just three weeks after it hit theatres.

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 27, 2024 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Borderlands is coming home... less than a month after it was released in theaters.

Lionsgate has announced that the star-studded but critically-panned video game adaptation will be available to purchase on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) and Premium Electronic Sell-Through (EST) from this Friday, August 30.

We didn't expect the movie to stay in theaters for too much longer after a disastrous stint at the box office (it grossed just over $24 million with an estimated $120 million budget), but its home release is happening quite a bit sooner than analysts had predicted. 

There's always a slim chance the movie will find a new lease of life on Digital and Blu-ray, but between the dismal BO returns and the similarly awful reviews (10% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 151 verdicts), it's probably safe to assume that this franchise is well and truly dead in the water.

Borderlands stars Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok) as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) as Tannis, Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War) as Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu (Creed) as Krieg, alongside Claptrap the robot, who is voiced by Jack Black (School of Rock).

“In the movie Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

This big-screen take was directed by Eli Roth, developed at Lionsgate and based off a script from Chernobyl screenwriter Craig Mazin. Roth also produced along with Avi and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner.

Do you plan on giving the Borderlands movie a chance on PVOD despite the horrendous reviews, or will you be sitting this one out? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 8/27/2024, 4:16 PM
gee i wonder why?
look at the bright side, atleast it was a bad movie instead of a good one
Vigor
Vigor - 8/27/2024, 4:28 PM
@Superheromoviefan - that's one way to look at it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/27/2024, 4:16 PM
haha
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 8/27/2024, 4:16 PM
Fail.

Hopefully Borderlands 4 is far better than Borderlands 3 was.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/27/2024, 4:31 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - Man, seriously. That was my favorite series for a LOOOONG time. Played 1 & 2 multiple times, and 2.5 at least twice, but three just didn't move me. I've tried to get back into it lately, but it's just kind of a ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ at this point. But then that might just be me and video games.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 8/27/2024, 5:18 PM
@clintthahamster - I played borderlands 1 with the DLC and didn't really care too much for the game.

Borderlands 2 was a much better experience. The writing, the characters, the skill building, weapons, enemy variety... Just a far better game all around. Handsome Jack was the best villain they created.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was great as well. Just too bad it was the game that killed the 2K Australia studio. Only reason why was because it had a lot of Aussie writing and references that those in the western part of the world likely didn't understand.

Borderlands 3 had some great gameplay but the story was mid (completely different writers), the villains were just lame, and I understand they were supposed to be that way due to being internet influencers/cult leaders. The humour was less dark and adult like in Borderlands 2. Borderlands 3 was more juvenile toilet humour. That turned a lot of people off.

I really hope they go in a different direction with Borderlands 4.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/27/2024, 4:22 PM
Has anyone seen this? Is it really THAT bad?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/27/2024, 4:26 PM
@MarkCassidy - My nephew loved the games but he told me he was bored the entire time. Could be because it didn't live up to the game, or it was really just a stinker. Most people seem to say it was plain bad.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/27/2024, 4:25 PM
Damn even the poster looks like a GotG ripoff.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/27/2024, 4:43 PM
I don't think this movie is going to garner a cult following or even a new life on demand, but I bet you see a bump this weekend solely based on people like Mark wondering if it's truly that bad and seeing for themselves.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/27/2024, 4:43 PM
This movie's final destination, soon to be joined by The Crow.

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 8/27/2024, 4:45 PM
@Feralwookiee - thinking more Dollar store bin
dracula
dracula - 8/27/2024, 4:44 PM
Roth is basically a b movie director
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/27/2024, 4:49 PM
This is low even for Roth.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/27/2024, 5:09 PM
User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 8/27/2024, 5:16 PM
OOF! Three weeks after release. We're going back to the height of the Pandemic when movies dropped on PVOD not too soon after their theatrical releases, with this movie.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/27/2024, 5:17 PM

Pass.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/27/2024, 5:20 PM
Looking forward to watching this for free haha
mountainman
mountainman - 8/27/2024, 5:28 PM
I was never a fan of those games, but everyone I know who was who saw this movie hated it and said it did a terrible job at adapting the story themes and the characters.
BART
BART - 8/27/2024, 5:29 PM
Probably the greatest movie I’ve ever seen

