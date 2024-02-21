Captivating ELDEN RING: SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE DLC Trailer Sees Miquella Rise To The Forefront

"Arise now, ye Tarnished."

Details of the much-awaited upcoming DLC for the phenomenally popular 2022 action role-playing game Elden Ring have finally been made public by FromSoftware.



The DLC, named Shadow of the Erdtree, will be released on June 21, 2024, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

Out of all of the Empyrean would-be gods, the eternally youthful Miquella was conspicuously absent during the game's base campaign but it seems FromSoftware was simply saving him for the DLC.



Preorders are now live, which grants a special emote.

In the Land of Shadow, Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord.



Pre-order #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree: https://t.co/X4NyBsLYRC pic.twitter.com/8RTCCxFYUa — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 21, 2024



Two years have passed since the release of FromSoftware's Elden Ring, the immersive fantasy world created by George R. R. Martin, the author of the renowned fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire, and director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The game was widely praised by critics and went on to win a number of prestigious awards worldwide, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, Golden Joystick Award 2022, 26th D.I.C.E. Awards, and the 2023 Game Developers Choice Awards, among many other accolades.

Players enter the Land of Shadow in Elden Rings: Shadow of the Erdtree to embark on a brand-new, perilous adventure and take on menacing bosses with the help of upgraded armor and weapons. Uncover the sinister side of the Elden Ring tale by following Miquella's footsteps.

Per director Hidetaka Miyazaki, Shadow of the Erdtree is FromSoftware's "largest expansion to date in terms of overall volume" and features 10 new bosses.

More images from ELDEN RING: SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE. pic.twitter.com/zFPrbwU9p3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 21, 2024

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC:

In the Land of Shadow, Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord.

The Land of Shadow.



A place obscured by the Erdtree. Where the goddess Marika first set foot.



A land purged in an unsung battle. Set ablaze by Messmer’s flame.



It was to this land that Miquella departed. Divesting himself of his flesh, his strength, his lineage. Of all things Golden.

Premium Edition- $50 USD - Premium Bundle – includes the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and comes with digital art book and digital soundtrack bonus content for the expansion. Available digitally on all platforms.

Deluxe Edition – includes the ELDEN RING base game, the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and comes with digital art books and digital soundtracks for both the base game and the expansion. Available digitally on all platforms.

Collector’s Edition (Limited Quantity) - $250 USD - ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition – includes a single voucher code of the selected platform for the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and comes with a (46cm) statue of “Messmer the Impaler,” 40-page physical art book, and digital soundtrack. Quantities of the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition are limited.