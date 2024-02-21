Captivating ELDEN RING: SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE DLC Trailer Sees Miquella Rise To The Forefront

Captivating ELDEN RING: SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE DLC Trailer Sees Miquella Rise To The Forefront Captivating ELDEN RING: SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE DLC Trailer Sees Miquella Rise To The Forefront

The main character at the center of the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is Miquella, brother of Malenia and the object of Mohg's bizarre devotion.

News
By MarkJulian - Feb 21, 2024 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

"Arise now, ye Tarnished."

Details of the much-awaited upcoming DLC for the phenomenally popular 2022 action role-playing game Elden Ring have finally been made public by FromSoftware.

The DLC, named Shadow of the Erdtree, will be released on June 21, 2024, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

Out of all of the Empyrean would-be gods, the eternally youthful Miquella was conspicuously absent during the game's base campaign but it seems FromSoftware was simply saving him for the DLC.

Preorders are now live, which grants a special emote.


Two years have passed since the release of FromSoftware's Elden Ring, the immersive fantasy world created by George R. R. Martin, the author of the renowned fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire, and director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The game was widely praised by critics and went on to win a number of prestigious awards worldwide, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, Golden Joystick Award 2022, 26th D.I.C.E. Awards, and the 2023 Game Developers Choice Awards, among many other accolades.

Players enter the Land of Shadow in Elden Rings: Shadow of the Erdtree to embark on a brand-new, perilous adventure and take on menacing bosses with the help of upgraded armor and weapons. Uncover the sinister side of the Elden Ring tale by following Miquella's footsteps.

Per director Hidetaka Miyazaki, Shadow of the Erdtree is FromSoftware's "largest expansion to date in terms of overall volume" and features 10 new bosses.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC:
In the Land of Shadow, Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord.

The Land of Shadow.

A place obscured by the Erdtree. Where the goddess Marika first set foot.

A land purged in an unsung battle. Set ablaze by Messmer’s flame.

It was to this land that Miquella departed. Divesting himself of his flesh, his strength, his lineage. Of all things Golden.

Premium Edition- $50 USD -  Premium Bundle – includes the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and comes with digital art book and digital soundtrack bonus content for the expansion. Available digitally on all platforms.
Deluxe Edition – includes the ELDEN RING base game, the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and comes with digital art books and digital soundtracks for both the base game and the expansion. Available digitally on all platforms.

Collector’s Edition (Limited Quantity) - $250 USD - ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition – includes a single voucher code of the selected platform for the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and comes with a (46cm) statue of “Messmer the Impaler,” 40-page physical art book, and digital soundtrack. Quantities of the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition are limited.

BORDERLANDS Trailer Gives Major GOTG Vibes As Character Posters Take A Dig At MADAME WEB
Related:

BORDERLANDS Trailer Gives Major GOTG Vibes As Character Posters Take A Dig At MADAME WEB
BORDERLANDS: Check Out The First Official Footage From Eli Roth's Adaptation Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer
Recommended For You:

BORDERLANDS: Check Out The First Official Footage From Eli Roth's Adaptation Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

garu - 2/21/2024, 3:28 PM
RISE FELLOW TARNISHED WE GETTING OUR CHEEKS CLAPPED ONCE AGAIN!!!!!
PC04 - 2/21/2024, 3:34 PM
Oh heellll yeeeaeaah
FireandBlood - 2/21/2024, 3:37 PM
We’re not ready
Origame - 2/21/2024, 3:38 PM
I gotta play elden ring. I downloaded it a while ago and just never got around to it.
PC04 - 2/21/2024, 3:44 PM
@Origame - It's worth it. You'll love exploring the areas. There's so much to see. I was such a moron and didn't realize my character could run for like 2 days.
marvel72 - 2/21/2024, 4:11 PM
@Origame - I've got it as well and haven't played it in ages.
grif - 2/21/2024, 3:45 PM
starring pedro pascal


Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder