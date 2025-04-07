Epic Games CEO Refutes Rumors Of FORTNITE Movie Following A MINECRAFT MOVIE Success

With A Minecraft Movie proving a box office hit, despite lackluster reviews, there are now rumors that another major video game franchise could be adapted into a movie. In a now-deleted post on social media, insider Daniel Richtman claimed that Fortnite will be the next blockbuster video game to get a movie treatment. However, he also stated that some studio shave already passed on the project.

"You just know Fortnite is next. There was already talk of a Fortnite movie, but some studios passed on it. That’s obviously gonna change now," DanielRPK wrote in his original post.

The post gained enough traction to warrant a response from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who denied the rumor. In a response, Sweeney simply stated: "False."

What remains unclear is what exactly Sweeney was referring to. Was he denying the rumors of a Fortnite movie, or the claims that some studios have passed on the project.

Asking for clarification, Richtman responded: "If what I said was incorrect, I take full responsibility. I just want to clarify and ask more specifically to be sure: Is it not true that Sony passed on the opportunity to make a Fortnite movie a few years ago?"

Is it not true that Sony passed on the opportunity to make a Fortnite movie a few years ago? — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) April 5, 2025

Sweeney has not yet responded to Richtman's follow-up question as of this writing.

Fortnite, like Minecraft, is one of the most popular video games in the world. And it's always a movie that appeals to gamers of all ages.

Fortnite has become a cultural phenomenon, influencing everything from fashion, music, mainstream media, and sports. Epic has collaborated with popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC, and more on everything from cosmetics to full-fledged themed seasons.

The game has also pushed the boundaries of virtual entertainment, hosting in-game events like virtual concerts featuring popular music artists such as Travis Scott and Marshmello. Virtual dance movies, like the "Floss" and "Take the L," have also become viral sensations, often replicated by celebrities and athletes.

Suffice to say, Fortnite would undoubtedly be a massive opportunity for any studio. Can you imagine the possibility if some of the franchises that have partnered for collaborative events in the game also agreed to appearing in a movie? It would certainly be a spectacle, although that doesn't necessarily mean it would make for a "good" movie.

While A Minecraft Movie has set records for with its $163 million domestic opening ($313.7M globally), critics have deemed it rotten. It currently sits at a 47% on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics consensus that reads: "Ostensibly a film about celebrating creativity, A Minecraft Movie provides a colorful sandbox for Jack Black and Jason Momoa to amusingly romp around in a story curiously constructed from conventional building blocks."

At the same time, it seems like audiences are embracing the wild shenanigans and over-the-top nature of the movie. It currently has a 87% on the Popcornmeter which suggests that even a poorly made movie will perform well enough at the box office with fans.

Would you want to see Fortnite adapted into a movie?