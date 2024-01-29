Game-Completing Bug Takes SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Offline Just One Hour After Launch

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's Deluxe Edition owners thought they would currently be enjoying Early Access to the game before its official release on February 2.

However, Rocksteady was compelled to take the game offline one hour after it launched in Early Access. According to reports, a pretty big glitch has surfaced where players would launch the title and instantly complete the story campaign upon logging in.

Rocksteady issued a statement on the matter via X/Twitter.

We’re aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion.



To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers.



During this time the game will be… — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) January 29, 2024

This most recent move will only empower Kill the Justice League's most vocal critics. The game has faced a difficult promotional campaign over the past few weeks as players all across the world are starting to grow disillusioned with the Battle Pass/game-as-a-service genre.

The game's most recent error has also made the calls for an offline mode louder and louder. As of right now, Kill the Justice League needs to be connected to the internet in order to be played.

While Day One Patches have become an industry norm, typically developers have them ready to roll out and download before the title launches not because a game-breaking bug was discovered by players and not Quality Assurance testers.

Hopefully, the situation gets resolved and those who paid the extra $30 for Early Access actually get a chance to enjoy what they paid to experience. There's nothing quite like calling in sick to work or school to play a game at launch, only for it to not work properly.

In other Kill the Justice League-related news, it was just revealed that the Joker will be the first of four free DLC characters.

The game will be divided into seasons; content for seasons 1 through 4 is already planned, with season 1 launching in March. The Joker becomes playable in March and then three other DLC characters will be added with each new sesaon.

If you recall, Kill the Justice League takes place within the Arkhamverse games, but that version of the Joker has been dead for quite some time. Enter this parallel, younger Clown Prince of Crime, who was just beginning his criminal career before Brainiac attacked.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 2, 2024.

About Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

From the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible: Kill the Justice League. Pre-order and get Classic Outfits. An internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op.

Join the newly “recruited” members of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to kill the Justice League.

Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac’s invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it.

Experience gameplay that brings together a unique fusion of enhanced traversal, gunplay, and melee combat, combining free-roaming exploration and combat verticality for an unforgettable experience.

Experience a brand new original story set in the DC Universe featuring your favorite characters and villains like you’ve never seen them before.

Post-launch, players can expect a continuously evolving Metropolis with free new playable villains, environments, weapons, in-game events, and more, all included with the purchase of the base game.