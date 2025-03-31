GHOST OF YOTEI Release Date Possibly Sooner Than Expected

The next big game from Sucker Punch Productions may have had its release month leaked by a scooper on X, and it's less than five months away!

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Mar 31, 2025 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

As of this writing, the official release date for Ghost of Yotei, the follow up to Ghost of Tsushima, is simply 2025. The game has not been delayed a single time, and, as we are continuing into the second quarter of 2025, a release date or a delay announcement for Ghost of Yotei has to come soon. 

Take this new leak with a grain of salt as it comes from a scooper on X, but Detective Seeds has built a reputation of frequently scooping accurate information. 

His post reads, “Just for clarification there are two people giving info, one who said mid to late August but has missed a bit, and one said mid to late July but has been spot on with info. My guess is it is somewhere in the middle.”

If the information is right, we’re just a few months away from actually playing Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei and Ghost of Tsushima are Playstation exclusive games and will only be released on the PS5 and the PS5 Pro. Both games are set in Japan, but former is set in the late 1200s and the latter is set in the early 1600s meaning they are about four hundred years apart from each other. Technology advances during the gap between games meaning guns will be a viable option in Ghost of Yotei. However, don’t expect to rely on guns as the game is meant to be a combination of melee combat and stealth very similar to the Assassin’s Creed franchise. 

Ghost of Tsushima has sold nearly ten million copies, but that number does not include the version of the game that was remastered for the PS5 as the original was actually released on the PS4. The remaster is a beautiful game. It and the original version of it receive rave reviews from almost every major site and company that reviews games and the game sits at a 4.8/5 from Google user reviews. The swordplay received a lot of praise from critics and regular players as did the stealth and massive skill tree. 

On top of the difference in time period, Ghost of Yotei will feature different motivations for the protagonist. Atsu’s main motivation is to take revenge on the people who killed her family, while Sakai’s motivations were to rid his country of invaders. 

Ghost of Tsushima had a book of its artwork published by Dark Horse Comics around the time of its release titled The Art of Ghost of Tsushima and Dark Horse is suspected to publishing something similar, possibly even a comic, for Ghost of Yotei.

Check out the announcement trailer for Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima below and let us know what you think!

ASSASSIN'S CREED SHADOWS Is A Hit But Not Enough To Save UBISOFT
ASSASSIN'S CREED SHADOWS Is A Hit But Not Enough To Save UBISOFT
A MINECRAFT MOVIE First Social Media Reactions Praise The Insanely Bonkers Video Game Adaptation
A MINECRAFT MOVIE First Social Media Reactions Praise The "Insanely Bonkers" Video Game Adaptation

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/31/2025, 5:34 PM
A'ight.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 3/31/2025, 5:35 PM
Hell yeah. Glad about the change of location and scenery. First game was beautiful and gameplay was tight, but it did get a bit repetitive towards the end, so I hope this one mixes up the formula a little bit.

Really wish Sucker Punch would make another Sly Cooper, though. That was my go to on PS2.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/31/2025, 5:52 PM
@TheWinkler - Omg YES to another Sly Cooper game. I feel Sony really needs to resurrect some of their old IP.

However I do remember Killzone was meant to be the HALO KILLER APP for Sony and it went no where. And if Halo is coming to PS5 soon, then I guess there isn't a point to resurrect Killzone now lol.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/31/2025, 5:54 PM
first one was good. not interested in this one.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/31/2025, 5:57 PM
The sooner the better, the first game was amazing.

