HELLDIVERS 2 Takes The Gaming Community By Storm As Steam Numbers Surpass DESTINY 2 And HALO INFINITE

Helldivers 2, a PlayStation-only title, is generating steam and stream figures that surpass those of Starfield and Destiny 2, making it the new darling of the battle pass/games as a service market.

By MarkJulian - Feb 19, 2024 01:02 PM EST
Source: GameFragger.com

Whenever the industry prepares to pronounce the Games as a Service (GaaS) model dead, like clockwork, a new game appears to breathe fresh air into the model.

No, we're not talking about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we're referring to Helldivers 2. If you haven't played the game before, try to picture yourself playing a masterfully made Starship Troopers video game.

In the 2024 squad-based shooter from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Arrowhead Game Studios, players take on the role of Helldivers, elite soldiers protecting the galaxy from alien threats (while spreading democracy).

Throughout the game, players can use a variety of tools, vehicles, and tactics to achieve objectives and survive. Helldivers 2 is known for its challenging gameplay, which places a strong emphasis on teamwork.

Using Steam concurrent player statistics as a metric for a game's popularity, Helldivers 2 is more popular than Destiny 2 or Starfield have ever been.

With the title being a PlayStation exclusive, it's success is truly impressive. 

The game is so popular that gamers are waiting hours just for a spot to open up on Arrohead's servers.

Heading over to Twitch, Helldivers 2 is the 12th most popular stream being played right now.

About Helldivers 2:
Join the Helldivers and fight for freedom with friends across a hostile galaxy in this fast, frantic third-person shooter. Avenge the fallen. Take up the mantle of Liberty. Enlist in the greatest military force the galaxy has ever seen and make this a safe and free place to live.

  • Become a Legend - You will be assembled into squads of up to four Helldivers and assigned strategic missions. Watch each other’s back – friendly fire is an unfortunate certainty of war, but victory without teamwork is impossible.
  • Loadouts - Rain down freedom from above, sneak through enemy territory, or grit your teeth and charge head-first into the jaws of combat. How you deliver liberty is your choice; you’ll have access to a wide array of explosive firepower, life-saving armour and battle-changing stratagems… the jewel in every Helldiver’s arsenal.
  • Requisition - Super Earth recognises your hard work with valuable Requisition. Use it to access different rewards that benefit you, your squad, your destroyer ship and our overall war effort.
  • Threats - Everything on every planet wants you dead. That’s what we’re dealing with. Each enemy has distinct and unpredictable characteristics, tactics, and behaviour – but they all fight ferociously and without fear or morality.
  • The Galactic War - Capturing enemy planets, defending against invasions, and completing missions will contribute to our overall effort. This war will be won or lost depending on the actions of everyone involved. We stand together, or we fall apart.
Spoken - 2/19/2024, 1:17 PM
I gotta buy it next paycheck and see all the hype. Personally I bought Suicide Squad and I do really like it honestly. Not amazing like the Arkham games were, but I am enjoying it.
kider2 - 2/19/2024, 1:38 PM
@Spoken - I also bought Suicide Squad I'm 25 hours in on pc. Really weird how people are complaining about crashes and bugs I haven't had a single crash and only minor bugs which didn't impact my gameplay. Overall I do like the game but the enemies are too repetitive but that's something they can fix with the new seasons I guess.
bobevanz - 2/19/2024, 1:20 PM
As a live service game, there is no story yet, the game loop is actually enjoyable compared to suicide squad, it's like starship troopers, with a destiny aesthetic, plus the horde mentality from world War Z plus big ass explosions, it's pretty great. I'm like 15 hours in an I'm having a blast. My only complaint is the different types of missions. It's so good
Orangeblack - 2/19/2024, 1:22 PM
Ah yes my favorite comic book movie
marvel72 - 2/19/2024, 1:25 PM
I watched a few videos on YouTube and it does look like it could be fun to play.
PlzShutUp - 2/19/2024, 1:34 PM
Literally never heard of it.

Surpassing numbers on Destiny 2 and Halo Infinite is like bragging you've shagged more fat chicks than your dad.
marvel72 - 2/19/2024, 1:39 PM
@PlzShutUp - But Destiny and Halo are more well known, so it's quite impressive.
Th3Batman - 2/19/2024, 1:46 PM
I expect Sony will acquire their developer any day now.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/19/2024, 1:49 PM
Congrats to the developers. Even the first one on Vita was a lot of fun.
DankMan - 2/19/2024, 1:50 PM
Sir, do you know what website you posted this to? Get your s*** together lol
JobinJ - 2/19/2024, 1:51 PM
I don’t like third person shooters. Why not make it 1st person?
KaptainKhaos - 2/19/2024, 1:59 PM
Movie directed by Michael Bay when?

View Recorder