HELLDIVERS 2 Takes The Gaming Community By Storm As Steam Numbers Surpass DESTINY 2 And HALO INFINITE

Whenever the industry prepares to pronounce the Games as a Service (GaaS) model dead, like clockwork, a new game appears to breathe fresh air into the model.



No, we're not talking about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we're referring to Helldivers 2. If you haven't played the game before, try to picture yourself playing a masterfully made Starship Troopers video game.



In the 2024 squad-based shooter from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Arrowhead Game Studios, players take on the role of Helldivers, elite soldiers protecting the galaxy from alien threats (while spreading democracy).



Throughout the game, players can use a variety of tools, vehicles, and tactics to achieve objectives and survive. Helldivers 2 is known for its challenging gameplay, which places a strong emphasis on teamwork.

Using Steam concurrent player statistics as a metric for a game's popularity, Helldivers 2 is more popular than Destiny 2 or Starfield have ever been.

With the title being a PlayStation exclusive, it's success is truly impressive.

The game is so popular that gamers are waiting hours just for a spot to open up on Arrohead's servers.

Despite our best efforts to increase server capacity to accommodate all of you who want to dive for Freedom, we are experiencing capacity issues. We are once more working without delay to improve the issue and we hope to have a fix in place as soon as possible. Thank you — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) February 17, 2024

Heading over to Twitch, Helldivers 2 is the 12th most popular stream being played right now.

About Helldivers 2:

Join the Helldivers and fight for freedom with friends across a hostile galaxy in this fast, frantic third-person shooter. Avenge the fallen. Take up the mantle of Liberty. Enlist in the greatest military force the galaxy has ever seen and make this a safe and free place to live.