Here's What A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director Thinks About The Chicken Jockey Craziness

A lighthearted moment in the recently released live-action Minecraft movie has now prompted a theater warning due to barbaric fan behavior as obsessive fans seek to reenact a popular TikTok trend.
Driven by the desire to surpass the latest viral post, some celebrations in this trend have become excessive.
The level of disruption has prompted several theater chains to issue stern warnings before showings of A Minecraft Movie. Some theaters have even banned minors from seeing the film unless they're accompanied by an adult.
Conversely, UK cinema chain Cinewold is trying to strategically manage the chaos.
In a statement on its website, the theater chain revealed, "To make sure everyone has a blast, we ask that all cinemagoers respect cinema etiquette. For fans wanting to whoop, yelp and clap their way through this block-busting adventure, we have created special Chicken Jockey 4DX screenings at Cineworld cinemas nationwide."
A Minecraft Movie director Jared Hess is seemingly supportive of the disruptive behavior, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I've seen so many funny videos. It's great, especially when people are climbing on their friends' shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments... I'm just glad people are making memories with their friends and families."
He added, "It's weird when you're having too much fun and the cops get called. It's funny because I think it's just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn."
About The Minecraft Movie:
From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, “A Minecraft Movie,” directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.
The film also stars Emma Myers (“Wednesday”), Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Sebastian Hansen (“Just Mercy, “Lisey’s Story”), with Jennifer Coolidge.
Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.
Oscar nominee Hess (“Ninety-Five Senses,” “Nacho Libre”) directed from a screenplay by Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer and Neil Widener & Gavin James and Chris Galletta, story by Allison Schroeder and Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer, based on the Minecraft video game. Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Ólafsson and Vu Bui produced, and Todd Hallowell, Jay Ashenfelter, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jon Spaihts executive produced.