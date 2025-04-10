Here's What A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director Thinks About The Chicken Jockey Craziness

A lighthearted moment in the recently released live-action Minecraft movie has now prompted a theater warning due to barbaric fan behavior as obsessive fans seek to reenact a popular TikTok trend.

Driven by the desire to surpass the latest viral post, some celebrations in this trend have become excessive.

Police had to kick several kids out of the theater during a showing of #Minecraft



They were screaming and throwing popcorn during the ‘Chicken Jockey’ scene pic.twitter.com/qLU71sFjOY — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 6, 2025 A theater popped off when Steve from Minecraft says “Chicken Jockey” even bringing a live chicken.

pic.twitter.com/uFATWetmnP — Culture Base (@Culture3ase) April 9, 2025

The level of disruption has prompted several theater chains to issue stern warnings before showings of A Minecraft Movie. Some theaters have even banned minors from seeing the film unless they're accompanied by an adult.

Conversely, UK cinema chain Cinewold is trying to strategically manage the chaos.

In a statement on its website, the theater chain revealed, "To make sure everyone has a blast, we ask that all cinemagoers respect cinema etiquette. For fans wanting to whoop, yelp and clap their way through this block-busting adventure, we have created special Chicken Jockey 4DX screenings at Cineworld cinemas nationwide."

A Minecraft Movie director Jared Hess is seemingly supportive of the disruptive behavior, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I've seen so many funny videos. It's great, especially when people are climbing on their friends' shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments... I'm just glad people are making memories with their friends and families."

He added, "It's weird when you're having too much fun and the cops get called. It's funny because I think it's just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn."