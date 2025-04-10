Here's What A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director Thinks About The Chicken Jockey Craziness

Certain screenings of the Minecraft movie have erupted into absolute chaos during the "chicken-jockey" sequence due to crazed video game fans.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 10, 2025 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

A lighthearted moment in the recently released live-action Minecraft movie has now prompted a theater warning due to barbaric fan behavior as obsessive fans seek to reenact a popular TikTok trend. 

Driven by the desire to surpass the latest viral post, some celebrations in this trend have become excessive.

The level of disruption has prompted several theater chains to issue stern warnings before showings of A Minecraft Movie. Some theaters have even banned minors from seeing the film unless they're accompanied by an adult.

Conversely, UK cinema chain Cinewold is trying to strategically manage the chaos.

In a statement on its website, the theater chain revealed, "To make sure everyone has a blast, we ask that all cinemagoers respect cinema etiquette. For fans wanting to whoop, yelp and clap their way through this block-busting adventure, we have created special Chicken Jockey 4DX screenings at Cineworld cinemas nationwide."

A Minecraft Movie director Jared Hess is seemingly supportive of the disruptive behavior, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I've seen so many funny videos. It's great, especially when people are climbing on their friends' shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments... I'm just glad people are making memories with their friends and families."

He added, "It's weird when you're having too much fun and the cops get called. It's funny because I think it's just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn."

About The Minecraft Movie:
From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, “A Minecraft Movie,” directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.

The film also stars Emma Myers (“Wednesday”), Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Sebastian Hansen (“Just Mercy, “Lisey’s Story”), with Jennifer Coolidge.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Oscar nominee Hess (“Ninety-Five Senses,” “Nacho Libre”) directed from a screenplay by Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer and Neil Widener & Gavin James and Chris Galletta, story by Allison Schroeder and Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer, based on the Minecraft video game. Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Ólafsson and Vu Bui produced, and Todd Hallowell, Jay Ashenfelter, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jon Spaihts executive produced.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/10/2025, 6:36 PM
from what I've seen, it's more than just popcorn big guy. and the people having to clean that shit up aren't exactly making $$$.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/10/2025, 6:37 PM
And people wonder why movie theaters are dying.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/10/2025, 6:48 PM
There's nothing funny about messing up the place with all the food when you aren't the one tasked with cleaning afterwards. I find the director's words on this too daft, guess he doesn't want to deter the chance of more people going to see it this weekend in light of the box office so they can keep making "memories."
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/10/2025, 6:50 PM
This is what damages theaters because why would you want to pay money to be in a screening like this. It permanently damages peoples desire to go to that cinema again and if they don't have an alternative, or other situations like this occur, eventually they don't bother going at all.

"which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn"

They are getting called because this trend involves recording the event, disrupting the movie going experience for others and in many cases causing damage to the theater itself. Cops shouldn't have to be dealing with this because humans shouldn't be acting like this, but it is behavior that warrants them being called.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/10/2025, 7:11 PM
According to the UK government, these fellas need to watch Adolescence and repent their Toxic Masculinity.

All I see is bro’s being bro’s…let the boys have something you miserable cucks
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/10/2025, 7:26 PM
I like had fun not fan of jack black being jack black it was fun watch
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/10/2025, 7:29 PM
@dragon316 - bunch ass holes theater I go people little kids act more mature then them sad
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/10/2025, 7:30 PM
@dragon316 - what was good about that scene make them act like that
Reborn
Reborn - 4/10/2025, 7:30 PM
Oh wow what a surprise that the director of the movie is acting like people behaving like animals on theater is super cool, what yóu would expect from the guy that directed Minecraft?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/10/2025, 7:38 PM
The movie has spawned a lot of memes. I just found out about it the other day. Not a TikTok guy. Anyway, Of course I don't condone trashing theaters. But I have to say, these theaters should be happy they're getting any customers at all. Not only in this economy but society. People stream now. It is what it is. Seeing this angers me as an old fart. But as a theater lover it feels good to see young folk excited about a movie. Even if it's just for the lulz.

Still they need to clean up that shit themselves.

User Comment Image
2013venjix
2013venjix - 4/10/2025, 7:41 PM
This is why we can't have nice things.

