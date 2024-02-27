THE LAST OF US' Nick Offerman Condemns "Homophobic Hate" His Role Received; "It's A Love Story, You A**hole"

THE LAST OF US' Nick Offerman Condemns &quot;Homophobic Hate&quot; His Role Received; &quot;It's A Love Story, You A**hole&quot; THE LAST OF US' Nick Offerman Condemns &quot;Homophobic Hate&quot; His Role Received; &quot;It's A Love Story, You A**hole&quot;

Nick Offerman's stellar performance in HBO's The Last of Us has earned the actor yet another award, and during a recent acceptance speech, the actor took aim at the "homophobic hate" from some viewers.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 27, 2024 04:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Source: GameFragger.com

HBO's The Last of Us was a mostly faithful adaptation of Naughty Dog's hit video game. However, it made one big change by expanding Bill's backstory; rather than making him a crotchety old man who helps Joel and Ellie, we got to see how he survived the apocalypse and fell in love with a man named Frank. 

Letters players can unearth while playing The Last of Us game confirmed Bill was gay, but the TV show properly explored his relationship with Frank to deliver one of the most heartbreaking hours of television in recent memory. 

Nick Offerman played Bill, with Murray Bartlett taking on the role of Frank; the former has already won a Primetime Emmy Award for his guest role and added a Spirit Award to his list of accolades over the weekend. 

While accepting his prize, Offerman slammed the viewers who have been critical of The Last of Us featuring a romance between two men. 

"I'm astonished to be in this category, which is bananas," he started (via GameFragger.com). "Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition, that is truly independent stories with guts, that when homophobic hate comes my way, and says, 'Why did you have to make it a gay story?' We say, 'Because you ask questions like that. It's not a gay story, it's a love story, you assh*le.'"

"So, more of that. Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin wrote this thing. Peter Hoar directed it. Murray Bartlett planted the strawberries, and that is not a euphemism," Offerman continued. "Thank you to my mom and dad, and my agents at UTA, but most importantly, my bride, my puzzle coach, and legal property, Megan Mullally."

There will inevitably be those who take issue with Offerman's scathing remarks but the backlash to the episode when it aired was undeniably puzzling. It did little to affect the show, though, as it was a ratings hit and has since earned plenty of awards attention. 

Work is underway on The Last of Us season 2 and is expected to premiere on HBO next year. In recent weeks, the show has cast Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Young Mazino as Jesse. Pedro Pascal will reprise his role as Joel, with Bella Ramsey joining him as Ellie. 

You can watch Offerman's comments in their entirety in the X post below.

SAG Awards 2024 Results: Another Big Night For THE LAST OF US And OPPENHEIMER Star Robert Downey Jr.
Related:

SAG Awards 2024 Results: Another Big Night For THE LAST OF US And OPPENHEIMER Star Robert Downey Jr.
THE LAST OF US PART III: Neil Druckmann Shares Update On Plans For Third Game
Recommended For You:

THE LAST OF US PART III: Neil Druckmann Shares Update On Plans For Third Game
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

McMurdo - 2/27/2024, 4:32 AM
"Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition"

I thought it was one of the better episodes in a show that was pretty mixed, mostly because the Ellie actor can't act. but can we stop pretending it's risky to to tell a gay love story in the year 2024.... Thanks.
FireandBlood - 2/27/2024, 4:40 AM
@McMurdo - They’ll stop “pretending” it’s risky when the homophobes and closeted homosexuals stop acting like little bitches about it.
JustAWaffle - 2/27/2024, 4:40 AM
@McMurdo - Not to take a side on this forum, but I agree. I think it’s far more risky to not agree with it these days.
FireandBlood - 2/27/2024, 4:35 AM
It will never not be weird to be how straight men get upset over what non-straight men are doing, but what’s funny is how they always fail to realise how sus it makes them look at the same time, like the gayness is stirring up some residual feelings they’re trying keep hidden away.
McMurdo - 2/27/2024, 4:40 AM
@FireandBlood - let's make out.
WhateverItTakes - 2/27/2024, 4:39 AM

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder