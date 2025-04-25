MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Cast In SPLIT FICTION Movie From WICKED And DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Creative Teams

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Cast In SPLIT FICTION Movie From WICKED And DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Creative Teams

Split Fiction is getting a big screen adaptation, and it's been confirmed today that Sydney Sweeney (Madame Web) will lead the movie which has also tapped the director of Wicked and Deadpool's writers...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 25, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: Variety (via GameFragger.com)

Variety (via GameFragger.com) brings word that Madame Web and Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney will lead the planned big screen adaptation of the hit Hazelight Studios and EA video game, Split Fiction

Deadpool & Wolverine writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are penning the screenplay, with Wicked and G.I. Joe: Retaliation helmer Jon M. Chu set to direct. That's some heavyweight talent, and it's clear this is being viewed as a potential new action franchise for Sweeney. 

However, her co-star, who is bound to receive equal billing, has yet to be found. The trade also reveals that it's undecided whether Sweeney will play Zoe or Mio in the movie. 

We first learned that a Split Fiction movie was in the works back in March during the Game Developers Conference. Hollywood's interest in the project was piqued when the game was released to overwhelmingly positive reviews and reported sales of more than two million copies in the week after its launch.

Split Fiction will be produced by Mike Goldberg and Dmitri M. Johnson's Story Kitchen (formerly dj2 Entertainment), and Chu’s Electric Somewhere. Sweeney is also set to executive produce.

Story Kitchen has previously produced the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, the Tomb Raider animated series on Netflix, and the upcoming Streets of Rage and It Takes Two movies. 

Sweeney is looking to make an impact in the video game adaptation space as news broke earlier this week that she's also producing an Outrun movie for filmmaker Michael Bay. She's not attached to star in that, but has shared her love of gaming by revealing she grew up with a brother who was a big gamer. 

The Simpsons: Road Rage and Super Mario Bros. were listed as being among her favourites during Madame Web's press tour. 

Are you excited to see Sweeney in Split Fiction? Who do you think should be her co-star? Be sure to let us know your thoughts on that in the comments section below. 

Mio and Zoe, contrasting writers, are trapped in their stories by a machine stealing their ideas. They must work together to break free with their memories intact, as they navigate sci-fi and fantasy worlds in an unexpected tale of friendship.

Mio and Zoe don’t get along at first, but they become each other’s only hope. They’ll need to have each other’s backs through bizarre situations and unexpected twists as they traverse stories born from their own wild imaginations.

DOOM: THE DARK AGES New Trailer Is Focused On Story And Gameplay
Related:

DOOM: THE DARK AGES New Trailer Is Focused On Story And Gameplay
The Second Wave Of TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Themed Skins Arrive For FORTNITE
Recommended For You:

The Second Wave Of TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Themed Skins Arrive For FORTNITE

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 4/25/2025, 8:15 AM
Love the game but she does not fit the character of Zoe at all. Honestly she doesn't fit any character in this game. Pretty disappointed in this casting. Only thing that might make it better is if they do a completely different story than the game.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/25/2025, 8:35 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - I think they can really only keep the basic premise, since the game relies heavily on different game mechanics each level. So a different story is definitely a possibility
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/25/2025, 8:19 AM
Whats up with the appeasemeant pics? did yah pi55 anyone off recently? can you do it again?
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/25/2025, 8:27 AM
never heard of this and the game sounds dumb as f*ck... i guess the pics at the end are for more clicks... well played sir
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/25/2025, 8:34 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - if you're not in gaming spheres I understand you never heard of it, but otherwise I'm surprised how this would surpass anyone in those spheres. As for the game itself, it is great as [frick]
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/25/2025, 8:29 AM
Unsure who she's playing? I'm going out on a limb here and say she's cast as Zoe.

Anyway, I wonder how this will be translated to the big screen. Power of the game lies in the different game mechanics each level, so they gotta find a different gimmick for the movie.

Also, Josef Fares better show up as himself.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/25/2025, 8:42 AM
The thirsty, unrelated beach pics at the end... Gotta get those clicks up.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder