Marvel Games' 6v6 OVERWATCH-Inspired FPS Game Seems To Have Leaked Its Full Launch Roster

It seems that it's not just MCU movies that can't keep leaks from happening as Marvel Games is getting in on the action too.



Scans of what appear to be the mystery Marvel Games' lineup have emerged online, shortly after the company announced that they will be revealing details for a AAA game the following day.



A major rumor that's gaining traction is that Marvel Games and NetEase will be revealing their most recent project together, which is a game that reportedly takes a lot of inspiration from Overwatch and Valorant.

Check out the screenshot below. The character designs certainly match the silhouettes in the announcement Tweet.

First look at Storm, Magik and Magneto in Marvel and NetEase Overwatch-esque game that is expected to be announced tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0wspKj8OUr — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) March 27, 2024 First look at the character roster in Marvel and NetEase's Overwatch-esque game that is expected to be announced tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/6KJH5oFGdL — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) March 27, 2024

The launch roster for the game seemingly includes:

Magneto

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Storm

The Punisher

Loki

Doctor Strange

Mantis

Rocket Raccoon

Black Panther

Groot

Magik

Luna Snow

Spider-Man

Iron Man

Scarlet Witch

Peni Parker & Sp//dr

Star Lord

Namor

The full details of the project are set to be released later today, at 11 AM est. However, who knows if that still holds true, given how much has already leaked.

An evil experiment has caused a unique disruption in the timestream. Who will be pulled into this epic showdown?



Get ready for an exciting reveal tomorrow at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET! pic.twitter.com/o0YblUHxUA — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 26, 2024

Marvel fans are zeroing in on Luna Snow, someone they believe to be an original character for the game but she's actually a South Korea-based Marvel superhero that was debuted in the pages of the comics in 2019 in War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1, by Greg Pak and Gang Hyuk Lim. The character actually debuted 4 years earlier in the 2015 mobile game, Future Fight.

The character has light and dark ice powers that can be used to heal or destroy.

Currently, Marvel has several games in active development, including the recently revealed Black Panther and Captain America WWI game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Also in development is a Blade game from Arkane and Bethesda, a second Black Panther game, Insomniac's Wolverine game, and an Untitled Iron Man game.

Marvel and NetEase Games officially joined forces back in 2019 to collaborate on upcoming projects with two mobile releases so far, Marvel Duel and Marvel Super War.

In the press release, William Ding, founder and CEO of NetEase Inc. stated, "Having admired the work Marvel has created over the years, we are excited to incorporate these beloved stories and characters into world-class entertainment content for global fans."

Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment, added, “Marvel’s Super Heroes have inspired an entire universe of storytelling that resonates across today’s media – and games are one of the best ways to experience those stories."

Stay tuned for the big reveal later today and we'll still caution that despite the leak that supports the rumor, there's currently no way to verify that this rumor is accurate or if this is the game that will be announced.

*Extra credit for those that correctly identify the game the header image comes from in the comment section below.