Epic Reveal Trailer For MARVEL RIVALS Introduces An OVERWATCH-Like 6v6 TPS Featuring Loki, Hulk And More

Marvel Games has recently unveiled Marvel Rivals, a free-to-play, 6vs6 third-person shooter game. Based on the footage, it appears that the earlier rumors and leaks were 100% accurate- including the game's roster.



The PC-only game is coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store.



Given how much gameplay there is in the announcement clip, development seems to be pretty far along. The gameplay and team-up dynamics should definitely remind players of Overwatch and Valorant.

Introducing @MarvelRivals, the premier Super Hero Team-based PVP Shooter!



Marvel Games also confirmed that you will soon be able to sign up to participate in a closed Alpha that starts in May. Since it's Marvel, we advise registering as soon as the registration link goes live as there could be a limited number of spots.

Per the Official Press Release:

Players can assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, while battling with unique super powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse. Marvel Rivals is in development for PC by a NetEase team composed of global talent, who previously worked on hit franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.



We are overjoyed to bring Marvel Rivals to players around the world. We have always loved Marvel’s universe and its characters, and we are so excited to be developing this game,” said the Marvel Rivals Producer Stephen Wu. “This is the game we want to make, and we feel very lucky to be the team who made all of this come true.”



“NetEase Games is excited to collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a thrilling, fast-paced cooperative gameplay experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to build world class development teams and reach global audiences with cutting edge experiences.”

Other key points of the game include:

Dynamic Hero Synergy: Coordinate unique combinations between characters to ignite surprising Team-Up Skills! Unleash the synergy of combined superpowers and invent new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. Ride on Groot’s back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man’s armor for massive damage, and so much more!

Creative Environment Destruction: Tear your way through iconic Marvel worlds across destructible environments! From Asgard to the Tokyo of 2099, use superpowers to alter these environments, reshape the terrain, and craft a strategic advantage on the battlefield! Take cover to dodge attacks or use makeshift weapons to strike down enemies. Players will find countless ways to utilize the environment to claim victory!

Continually Evolving Universe and Robust Post-Launch Updates: The Marvel Multiverse brings infinite possibilities! Each seasonal drop will introduce new Super Heroes to the battlefield along with challenging and diverse maps! Unlock new content to implement across various gameplay strategies while experiencing thrilling action and endless possibilities in these adventurous team battles!