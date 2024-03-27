Epic Reveal Trailer For MARVEL RIVALS Introduces An OVERWATCH-Like 6v6 TPS Featuring Loki, Hulk And More

Epic Reveal Trailer For MARVEL RIVALS Introduces An OVERWATCH-Like 6v6 TPS Featuring Loki, Hulk And More Epic Reveal Trailer For MARVEL RIVALS Introduces An OVERWATCH-Like 6v6 TPS Featuring Loki, Hulk And More

At least at launch, Marvel Rivals—a free-to-play, 6v6 third-person shooter akin to Overwatch—will only be available on PCs through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 27, 2024 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Marvel Games has recently unveiled Marvel Rivals, a free-to-play, 6vs6 third-person shooter game. Based on the footage, it appears that the earlier rumors and leaks were 100% accurate- including the game's roster.

The PC-only game is coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Given how much gameplay there is in the announcement clip, development seems to be pretty far along. The gameplay and team-up dynamics should definitely remind players of Overwatch and Valorant.


Marvel Games also confirmed that you will soon be able to  sign up to participate in a closed Alpha that starts in May. Since it's Marvel, we advise registering as soon as the registration link goes live as there could be a limited number of spots.

Per the Official Press Release:

Players can assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, while battling with unique super powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse. Marvel Rivals is in development for PC by a NetEase team composed of global talent, who previously worked on hit franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.

We are overjoyed to bring Marvel Rivals to players around the world. We have always loved Marvel’s universe and its characters, and we are so excited to be developing this game,” said the Marvel Rivals Producer Stephen Wu. “This is the game we want to make, and we feel very lucky to be the team who made all of this come true.”

“NetEase Games is excited to collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a thrilling, fast-paced cooperative gameplay experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to build world class development teams and reach global audiences with cutting edge experiences.”

Other key points of the game include:

  • Dynamic Hero Synergy: Coordinate unique combinations between characters to ignite surprising Team-Up Skills! Unleash the synergy of combined superpowers and invent new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. Ride on Groot’s back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man’s armor for massive damage, and so much more!
  • Creative Environment Destruction: Tear your way through iconic Marvel worlds across destructible environments! From Asgard to the Tokyo of 2099, use superpowers to alter these environments, reshape the terrain, and craft a strategic advantage on the battlefield! Take cover to dodge attacks or use makeshift weapons to strike down enemies. Players will find countless ways to utilize the environment to claim victory!
  • Continually Evolving Universe and Robust Post-Launch Updates: The Marvel Multiverse brings infinite possibilities! Each seasonal drop will introduce new Super Heroes to the battlefield along with challenging and diverse maps! Unlock new content to implement across various gameplay strategies while experiencing thrilling action and endless possibilities in these adventurous team battles!

Marvel Rivals Official Synopsis: Marvel Rivals features a storyline crafted by the NetEase writing team where the merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises still unknown. Now, Super Heroes and Super Villains from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities. Familiar faces become newfound foes while former enemies become the greatest of allies in Marvel Rivals!

You Can Now Play DC UNIVERSE ONLINE Natively On The PS5
Related:

You Can Now Play DC UNIVERSE ONLINE Natively On The PS5
Marvel Games' 6v6 OVERWATCH-Inspired FPS Game Seems To Have Leaked Its Full Launch Roster
Recommended For You:

Marvel Games' 6v6 OVERWATCH-Inspired FPS Game Seems To Have Leaked Its Full Launch Roster
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/27/2024, 11:58 AM
Definitely signing up for the alpha. Looks good and has lots of potential.

"Unlock new content to implement across various gameplay strategies while experiencing thrilling action and endless possibilities in these adventurous team battles!"

This reads like a resume written by A.I. though.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/27/2024, 12:01 PM
This type of game does not interest me at all, but it is nice seeing the mutants getting integrated into non-mobile Marvel games again.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/27/2024, 12:10 PM
@mountainman - Marvel is kinda perfect for the Overwatch style of game. Here's hoping they do it right. And that they keep Sweet Baby Inc away from it lol.
BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 3/27/2024, 12:01 PM
So Marvel presents Overwatch... gotcha.
Evansly
Evansly - 3/27/2024, 12:03 PM
I'll take a look at it. Used to love Overwatch but Overwatch 2 lost what made it special.

But it'll be hard to stop me from focusing on spreading managed democracy throughout the galaxy
Vigor
Vigor - 3/27/2024, 12:05 PM
@Evansly - did the 5v5 put you off?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/27/2024, 12:07 PM
@Evansly - Same. I did recently get back to playing OW2 and i've gotten used to the changes, though i don't like them. Still fun to play, but i miss the old days. I'm hopeful Rivals takes from the best of what OW used to be.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/27/2024, 12:08 PM
@Vigor - 5v5 put me off initially, but i really hate the battle pass nonsense as well as how unbalanced some characters feel. Also comp is really wonky right now.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/27/2024, 12:05 PM
Looks like overwatch but made by the B team. Janky animation. But I'm def giving it a try! Odd seeing Hulk shoot out Gamma rays like they're repulsor shots lol

Also odd seeing everyone run the same speed too (to help keep the game balanced I'm sure, from a competitive standpoint)
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/27/2024, 12:08 PM
Cyclops, Hawkeye and Widow would have been the more obvious fits for this type of game. Glad to see that it's third person though.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/27/2024, 12:11 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I'm sure they're saving a ton of characters for later seasons. The lack of Thor, Cap and Wolverine is crazy, but i figure they're coming soon. Also Rogue will be perfect, like Echo in Overwatch; there to steal and mimic other character abilities.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/27/2024, 12:16 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Looks like Loki covers that.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder