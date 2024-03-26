A Major New Marvel Games Title Will Be Revealed Tomorrow; Rumors Say It's Similar To VALORANT And OVERWATCH

For tomorrow's major reveal, what may Marvel Games be hinting at? Another Avengers game? Marvel vs Capcom 4? A Guardians of the Galaxy sequel?



A major rumor that's gaining steam is that the unveiling will be for a high-end multiplayer first-person shooter that takes place in the Marvel universe, which is very reminiscent of titles like Valorant and Overwatch.



It is also purported that Marvel and NetEase are collaborating on the game.

An evil experiment has caused a unique disruption in the timestream. Who will be pulled into this epic showdown?



Get ready for an exciting reveal tomorrow at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET! pic.twitter.com/o0YblUHxUA — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 26, 2024

In tracking down the source of the rumor, it seems that it originates from a LinkedIn job posting for a video game company based in China (where NetEase is located).

Marvel and NetEase Games officially joined forces back in 2019 to collaborate on upcoming projects with two mobile releases so far, Marvel Duel and Marvel Super War.

While details on the mystery project are scarce at the moment, we can confirm a few of the characters that are set to appear, based on the silhouettes- Doctor Strange, Magneto, Peni Parker's Sp//dr robot, Namor, Black Panther, and Longshot. There are several other characters present but it's too difficult to confirm their identity.

In the press release, William Ding, founder and CEO of NetEase Inc. stated, "Having admired the work Marvel has created over the years, we are excited to incorporate these beloved stories and characters into world-class entertainment content for global fans."

"Adhering to NetEase’s brand statement of ‘Passion of Gamers’, we will work hard to deliver the type of high-quality content that game players and Marvel fans will be pleased to see."

Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment, added, “Marvel’s Super Heroes have inspired an entire universe of storytelling that resonates across today’s media – and games are one of the best ways to experience those stories."

"As a global leader in online games, NetEase is the perfect fit to help bring the Marvel Universe to more fans around the world. We can’t wait to share more about the exciting new games and other content that will be developed with this partnership.”

Currently, Marvel has several games in active development, including the recently revealed Black Panther and Captain America WWI game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Also in development is a Blade game from Arkane and Bethesda, a second Black Panther game, Insomniac's Wolverine game, and an Untitled Iron Man game.

Stay tuned for the big reveal tomorrow and we'll caution that there's currently no way to verify that this rumor is accurate or that the aforementioned characters will appear.