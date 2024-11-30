MARVEL RIVALS Launch Trailer Reveals Remaining Five Playable Characters

With just a few days to go until the release of Marvel Rivals, NetEase Games has shared the official launch trailer for the upcoming game. The launch trailer doesn't just serve as a hype video for the game, but also teases the five remaining playable launch characters.

NetEase Games previously stated that Marvel Rivals will release with 33 playable characters by the end of Season 0 (its month-long launch season). To date, only 28 of these characters have been revealed.

In the trailer below, you'll get your first glimpse of the five remaining characters: Squirrel Girl, Black Widow, Cloak & Dagger, Iron Fist, and Wolverine. NetEase plans to fully unveil each of these characters each day leading up to launch. They join a roster currently comprised of 28 heroes and villains from all across the Marvel Universe including Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, Magneto, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and more!

Additionally, the Marvel Rivals and Marvel Games team will be conducting a special community AMA for fans on December 4th at 7:00 p.m. PST on the game's official Discord. The player community will be able to ask questions, meet the team, and get all the latest updates ahead of the game's release.

The official launch trailer song, "Rivals 'Til the End,' is performed by renowned rock vocalist Chrissy Costanza. Best known as the frontwoman of the band Against The Current, Costanza has also performed other iconic gaming anthems like "Legends Never Die" and "Phoenix." You'll be able to listen to the entire Marvel Rivals soundtrack, titled Galactic Tunes, on streaming platforms on December 6 with a limited vinyl now available for pre-order on Mutant.

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They’ll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that’s not all, as they’ll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights! Marvel Rivals is in development by a NetEase team composed of global talent that share a profound love for the Marvel universe and characters who previously worked on hit shooter franchises played by millions of players worldwide.

Marvel Rivals is set to launch on December 6 at 0:00 UTC. The game will be free-to-play with all heroes unlocked at launch and beyond. Pre-loading on Steam and PC will begin on December 4th at 0:00 UTC. Console players will have to wait until launch to download it. Marvel Rivals will be playable on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.