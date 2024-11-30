MARVEL RIVALS Launch Trailer Reveals Remaining Five Playable Characters

MARVEL RIVALS Launch Trailer Reveals Remaining Five Playable Characters

Marvel Rivals is set to release on December 6th with a roster of 33 playable characters at launch. The final five remaining characters have just been revealed!

News
By MattIsForReal - Nov 30, 2024 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger

With just a few days to go until the release of Marvel Rivals, NetEase Games has shared the official launch trailer for the upcoming game. The launch trailer doesn't just serve as a hype video for the game, but also teases the five remaining playable launch characters.

NetEase Games previously stated that Marvel Rivals will release with 33 playable characters by the end of Season 0 (its month-long launch season). To date, only 28 of these characters have been revealed.

In the trailer below, you'll get your first glimpse of the five remaining characters:  Squirrel Girl, Black Widow, Cloak & Dagger, Iron Fist, and Wolverine. NetEase plans to fully unveil each of these characters each day leading up to launch. They join a roster currently comprised of 28 heroes and villains from all across the Marvel Universe including Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, Magneto, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and more!

Additionally, the Marvel Rivals and Marvel Games team will be conducting a special community AMA for fans on December 4th at 7:00 p.m. PST on the game's official Discord. The player community will be able to ask questions, meet the team, and get all the latest updates ahead of the game's release.

The official launch trailer song, "Rivals 'Til the End,' is performed by renowned rock vocalist Chrissy Costanza. Best known as the frontwoman of the band Against The Current, Costanza has also performed other iconic gaming anthems like "Legends Never Die" and "Phoenix." You'll be able to listen to the entire Marvel Rivals soundtrack, titled Galactic Tunes, on streaming platforms on December 6 with a limited vinyl now available for pre-order on Mutant.

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They’ll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that’s not all, as they’ll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights! Marvel Rivals is in development by a NetEase team composed of global talent that share a profound love for the Marvel universe and characters who previously worked on hit shooter franchises played by millions of players worldwide.

Marvel Rivals is set to launch on December 6 at 0:00 UTC. The game will be free-to-play with all heroes unlocked at launch and beyond. Pre-loading on Steam and PC will begin on December 4th at 0:00 UTC. Console players will have to wait until launch to download it. Marvel Rivals will be playable on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

A MINECRAFT MOVIE: New Trailer And Poster Confirm The Movie Is Basically JUMANJI With Blocks
Related:

A MINECRAFT MOVIE: New Trailer And Poster Confirm The Movie Is Basically JUMANJI With Blocks
Lionsgate CEO Admits Everything That Could Go Wrong Did Go Wrong With BORDERLANDS Box Office Flop
Recommended For You:

Lionsgate CEO Admits "Everything That Could Go Wrong Did Go Wrong" With BORDERLANDS Box Office Flop

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Evansly
Evansly - 11/30/2024, 4:43 PM
Enjoyed the Beta! Looking forward to checking this out next week.

Has Overwatch scared enough to switch back to 6v6 but I doubt it'll be as fun as the OG. It really lost what was special in the original
TheStranger
TheStranger - 11/30/2024, 5:23 PM
It looks like a game made by people who have only heard of what Marvel Comics is, through word of mouth and rough description, nothing more...
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/30/2024, 5:25 PM
Pretty sweet roster for this.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder