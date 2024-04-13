MARVEL RIVALS Reveals A New Look At The "YGGSGARD" PvP Map Ahead Of May's Closed Alpha

As we approach the start of the closed alpha, it seems Marvel Games and NetEase will release additional details and inside looks at their upcoming Overwatch-inspired 6v6 shooter, Marvel Rivals, in the coming weeks.



The first image is a map that appears to depict an alternative version of Asgard controlled by Loki, the god of mischief.

Online, the Tweet accompanying the map reveal reads, "After the Timestream Entanglement, Asgard, the Golden Realm, fused with Yggdrasill, the World Tree that connects all of the Ten Realms. All of its gleaming glory now flourishes with otherworldly flora."

"However, beneath this branch-knitted veil, Loki, the cunning god of mischief, has used his tricks and schemes, to seize control and build his new kingdom: Yggsgard."

In the video below, eagle-eyed Marvel fans have spotted a reference to Hela and Odin's Destroyer armor, so there's a chance that the Goddess of Death and Asgard's strongest weapon could both be added in a future expansion.

Ok, now that snack time is over, I can give a proper introduction to the first of many worlds across these new timelines!



The launch roster for the game seemingly includes:

Magneto

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Storm

The Punisher

Loki

Doctor Strange

Mantis

Rocket Raccoon

Black Panther

Groot

Magik

Luna Snow

Spider-Man

Iron Man

Scarlet Witch

Peni Parker & Sp//dr

Star Lord

Namor

Additionally, Galacta and Doctor Doom are also confirmed to appear in the game.

A closed Alpha begins in May and given that it's Marvel, we recommend signing up ASAP as there could be a limited number of spots. Stay tuned for future updates.

All right, humans! Now's the time to sign up to save all of the timestreams from collapse. Let's see if you've got what it takes.



The Closed Alpha test is coming this May!

Per the Official Press Release:

Players can assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, while battling with unique super powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse. Marvel Rivals is in development for PC by a NetEase team composed of global talent, who previously worked on hit franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.



We are overjoyed to bring Marvel Rivals to players around the world. We have always loved Marvel’s universe and its characters, and we are so excited to be developing this game,” said the Marvel Rivals Producer Stephen Wu. “This is the game we want to make, and we feel very lucky to be the team who made all of this come true.”



“NetEase Games is excited to collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a thrilling, fast-paced cooperative gameplay experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “This partnership with Marvel Games continues our commitment to build world class development teams and reach global audiences with cutting edge experiences.”