Mortal Kombat II: First Clip Features Scorpion In Action; Kung Lao And Liu Kang Clash On New Poster

The first clip from Mortal Kombat II is now online, and it features Scorpion unleashing his signature kunai as he shouts his iconic catchphrase from the video games.

The spectral ninja shouts "get over here" in Ed Boon's (who said the line in the original arcade game) voice, not the actor who actually plays him in the movie, Hiroyuki Sanada.

A nice little tribute to the character's origin, or a load of nonsense? We'll let you decide.

Check out the clip at the link below, along with a recently released poster featuring Kung Lao facing off against Liu Kang.

"GET OVER HERE!"#MortalKombatII is only in theaters May 8. Check out this exclusive clip, and reserve your seats today on Fandango - https://t.co/gzw3c19zl7 pic.twitter.com/hCmtcaAONW — Fandango (@Fandango) April 24, 2026

The Mortal Kombat sequel was originally supposed to be released last October, but the movie was hit with a significant delay, and will now arrive in theaters on May 8.

GET OVER HERE ⛓️ and get your tickets to experience Mortal Kombat II in IMAX May 8. #FilmedForIMAX https://t.co/BmHLYF4OVw pic.twitter.com/uqLfQZ1mv5 — IMAX (@IMAX) April 9, 2026

Get over here and GET YOUR TICKETS to Mortal Kombat II, in theaters and @IMAX May 8.



GET TICKETS NOW:https://t.co/Z3tsRhdr0u #MortalKombatMovie #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/rpqIDLBwqd — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) April 9, 2026

Experience the khaos early and get tickets to see Mortal Kombat II in IMAX. Tickets on sale now. #MortalKombatMovie #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/IuXtDloKrA — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) April 9, 2026

Get tickets to see Mortal Kombat II today only and receive a code for 750 Dragon Krystals to redeem on Mortal Kombat 1.



🎟️: https://t.co/LLZmGKiqoc pic.twitter.com/R8oIEjsPTp — Regal (@RegalMovies) April 9, 2026

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.