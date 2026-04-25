Mortal Kombat II: First Clip Features Scorpion In Action; Kung Lao And Liu Kang Clash On New Poster

Mortal Kombat II: First Clip Features Scorpion In Action; Kung Lao And Liu Kang Clash On New Poster

The first full clip from the upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel has been released, and it spotlights Scorpion in action as he unleashes his kunai... and a very famous catchphase.

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 25, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat
Source: Via GameFragger.com

The first clip from Mortal Kombat II is now online, and it features Scorpion unleashing his signature kunai as he shouts his iconic catchphrase from the video games.

The spectral ninja shouts "get over here" in Ed Boon's (who said the line in the original arcade game) voice, not the actor who actually plays him in the movie, Hiroyuki Sanada.

A nice little tribute to the character's origin, or a load of nonsense? We'll let you decide.

Check out the clip at the link below, along with a recently released poster featuring Kung Lao facing off against Liu Kang.

The Mortal Kombat sequel was originally supposed to be released last October, but the movie was hit with a significant delay, and will now arrive in theaters on May 8.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/25/2026, 12:52 PM
Remember when "Get over here!" sounded like this at the end of the first movie's trailer?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/25/2026, 1:24 PM
Looks so much better.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/25/2026, 1:25 PM
So Kung's a revenant, right?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 1:48 PM
@TemporarilyHere - seems like it since Shang Tsung did kill him in the first one…

Given Quan Chi’s in this , definitely seems like the case.
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 4/25/2026, 2:06 PM
@TemporarilyHere - looks like it. Have to say, I am liking what I’ve seen so far. And hearing Cole Young dies at the start is a bonus. Such wasted casting. He could have played so many other actual characters from the game.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/25/2026, 2:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 :
"What, no Cole Young in that roll call?"

@DrCigarettes :
"And hearing Cole Young dies at the start is a bonus."

User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 4/25/2026, 2:25 PM
@DrCigarettes - Wasted casting as in the actor? or the role? Because if the actor, then i agree.

There's something about Lewis Tan that's really off-putting. Had they got another actor to play him it may have gone over a bit better.

But yeah, so many characters they also could have used instead of creating an original.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/25/2026, 2:40 PM
@UnderBelly -

Shujinko from Deception is THE optimal protagonist for a complete MK journey. But if they were looking for something simpler and more linear, Taven from Armageddon was also right f#ckin' there!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 2:50 PM
@TemporarilyHere - I honestly don’t particularly mind them using an OC…

I just wish they made him even remotely compelling.
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 4/25/2026, 6:22 PM
@UnderBelly - the actor. He would be good for a few other characters. I also think the character of Cole young was completely pointless.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 4/25/2026, 9:06 PM
@DrCigarettes - it was probably some dumb ass exec that said they needed to make up an audience through-line character.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 4/25/2026, 1:43 PM
Would have been dope if he said Get over here in Japanese instead.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 2:08 PM
That Kung Lao & Liu Kang poster is on a billboard when I leave work so it’s cool to see it here officially…

Also that clip was fun , the action choreography seems well done and better than most of the fights in the first one so hope that’s the case for the rest in the film aswell.

Anyway , I got some enjoyment out of the 2021 film but this sequel seems better in pretty much every aspect so can’t wait to check it out!!.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 4/25/2026, 2:22 PM
Getting rid of Cole for the marketing of this movie has been the best decision they made. Let hope they off him in the first 5 like they did my man Johnny back in '97.
GrandRegent
GrandRegent - 4/26/2026, 4:10 PM
I’ll only watch it if they kill Cole within minutes of the movies runtime

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