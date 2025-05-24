Rumors Point To INJUSTICE 3 Over New MORTAL KOMBAT As NetherRealm's Next Move

For years, NetherRealm Studios operated like clockwork, reliably alternating between their brutal Mortal Kombat tournaments and the super-powered clashes of Injustice.

However, they broke that trend with Mortal Kombat 1 immediately following Mortal Kombat 11, breaking the expected MK/Injustice cycle.

Now, it seems the winds are shifting once more. Support for Mortal Kombat 1 appears to be slowing, with the recent launch of a "Definitive Edition" often signaling the winding down of active development before a studio pivots to its next major endeavor. NetherRealm themselves have hinted as much on social media.

We are hearing players’ requests for continued game support of Mortal Kombat 1, and, while we will continue to support Mortal Kombat 1 through balance adjustments and fixes, there will not be additional DLC characters or story chapters released from this point on. — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) May 23, 2025

Adding fuel to the fire, Warner Bros. recently underscored its commitment to prioritizing its major gaming franchises, with Mortal Kombat undoubtedly at the forefront. Yet, whispers are growing louder that the return of Injustice might be closer than anyone expected.

Enter "MultiverSusie," a highly credible leaker with a track record of accurate predictions, who has dropped a bombshell: Injustice 3 is reportedly NetherRealm's next project. This rumor is gaining serious traction, especially as James Gunn's ambitious new DC Universe begins to solidify. The timing couldn't be more opportune for a fresh Injustice title to potentially align with, or even enhance, the upcoming wave of DC films and television series

The Injustice video game series has earned both critical acclaim and strong commercial performance, even if it hasn’t quite matched the blockbuster sales of NetherRealm’s flagship Mortal Kombat franchise. Both Injustice: Gods Among Us and its sequel, Injustice 2, were well-received by reviewers, who praised their cinematic storylines, polished combat systems, striking visuals, and clever integration of the DC Comics universe.

Beyond gaming, the impact of Injustice has extended far and wide. The franchise inspired a hit comic book series written by Tom Taylor, which expanded the lore and became a fan favorite in its own right. In 2021, the world of Injustice made another leap, with the release of a feature-length animated film, further cementing the franchise’s status as a major force in both gaming and superhero media.

As of now, there’s been no official word from NetherRealm or Warner Bros., so fans will need to stay tuned. Keep an eye on GameFragger for the latest updates as this story develops.

If Injustice 3 is truly the next game, it will be interesting to see where the game picks up. Injustice 2 ends with two different possible outcomes, depending on the player's choice during the final battle.

Choosing Batman's path results in a major shift in power. He defeats Superman and neutralizes him by locking him away in a Red Sun containment cell, effectively stripping him of his powers. With Superman out of the picture and the chaos left behind by Brainiac and the fallen regime brought under control, Supergirl rises to take his place. She becomes a beacon of hope for Earth, working alongside Batman and his newly united allies to rebuild and restore peace.

On the other hand, siding with Superman leads to a much darker ending. He vanquishes Batman and abandons any remaining traces of heroism, declaring himself Earth's undisputed ruler. Harnessing Brainiac's advanced technology, Superman tightens his grip on the planet, leaving Supergirl with a brutal ultimatum: obey his rule or face dire consequences.

While NetherRealm hasn’t officially confirmed which ending is canon, the Batman storyline is widely believed to be the definitive one. This theory fits the franchise’s broader narrative, which has consistently framed resistance to Superman’s authoritarian rule as the central theme.