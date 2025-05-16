Skydance New Media Delays MARVEL 1943: RISE OF HYDRA Until Early 2026

Since the story trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was released over a year ago, there's been very little else shared about the upcoming game from Skydance New Media. Perhaps this should've been a sign because this week it was announced that the narrative-driven action adventure game has been delayed.

Although we never had an exact release date, it was believed that Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was targeted a launch later this year. On X/Twitter, Skydance announced that the game has now been pushed back and will release in early 2026.

"Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision," the development team wrote in a statement. "We have some exciting things in store and look forward to sharing more soon!"

Important update regarding MARVEL 1943: Rise of Hydra. pic.twitter.com/cIACq7dqtz — Skydance Games (@SkydanceGames) May 13, 2025

Inspired by the 2010 Marvel Comics limited series Captain America / Black Panther: Flags of Our Fathers, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an original story that takes players "on a WWII-era adventure with an ensemble of four heroes playable at different points in the game."

At the center of the story are four central characters: a young Steve Rodgers, aka Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.

In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is helmed by award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig, who is best known for her role in shaping the Uncharted series which she served as creative director and lead writer for the first three games in the series. Kennig also worked at Crystal Dynamics where she directed and wrote Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Soul Reaver 2, and Defiance. Given her influential work in the industry, there's a lot of excitement surrounding Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra so it's understandable that Skydance wants to take its time to ensure the game meets player expectations.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is one of multiple Marvel-based video games in development right now. Over at Insomniac Games, the Uncharted and The Last of Us studio is working the single player action adventure Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation. EA Motive is also working on the action adventure game, Marvel's Iron Man.