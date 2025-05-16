Skydance New Media Delays MARVEL 1943: RISE OF HYDRA Until Early 2026

Skydance New Media Delays MARVEL 1943: RISE OF HYDRA Until Early 2026

Skydance New Media's upcoming narrative driven action adventure game Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been pushed back to early 2026 to allow for more polish and ensure it meets player expectations.

News
By MattIsForReal - May 16, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Since the story trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was released over a year ago, there's been very little else shared about the upcoming game from Skydance New Media. Perhaps this should've been a sign because this week it was announced that the narrative-driven action adventure game has been delayed.

Although we never had an exact release date, it was believed that Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was targeted a launch later this year. On X/Twitter, Skydance announced that the game has now been pushed back and will release in early 2026.

"Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision," the development team wrote in a statement. "We have some exciting things in store and look forward to sharing more soon!"

Inspired by the 2010 Marvel Comics limited series Captain America / Black Panther: Flags of Our Fathers, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an original story that takes players "on a WWII-era adventure with an ensemble of four heroes playable at different points in the game."

At the center of the story are four central characters: a young Steve Rodgers, aka Captain America;  Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.

In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is helmed by award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig, who is best known for her role in shaping the Uncharted series which she served as creative director and lead writer for the first three games in the series. Kennig also worked at Crystal Dynamics where she directed and wrote Legacy of Kain: Soul ReaverSoul Reaver 2, and Defiance. Given her influential work in the industry, there's a lot of excitement surrounding Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra so it's understandable that Skydance wants to take its time to ensure the game meets player expectations.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is one of multiple Marvel-based video games in development right now. Over at Insomniac Games, the Uncharted and The Last of Us studio is working the single player action adventure Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation. EA Motive is also working on the action adventure game, Marvel's Iron Man.

FALLOUT TV Series Renewed For Third Season Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere This December
Related:

FALLOUT TV Series Renewed For Third Season Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere This December
Another Level Reached For A MINECRAFT MOVIE As The Film Passes The $900 Million Mark
Recommended For You:

Another Level Reached For A MINECRAFT MOVIE As The Film Passes The $900 Million Mark

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/16/2025, 7:31 AM
I'm sure it was the libs 🤡💀
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/16/2025, 7:35 AM
They saw GTA 6 was delayed to early next year, so their first instinct is to do the same. I'm not sure that's the smartest of moves
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/16/2025, 7:42 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I wouldn't release a game, movie, song, TV show or anything that has to do with entertainment period when that game is released. I don't think non gamers realize how massive that series is

User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/16/2025, 8:09 AM
@DarthOmega - I agree. That is THE most anticipated form of media coming up. A lot is riding on it being a massive success. Anyone trying to compete with this would do well to stay out of the way of that bullet train.

I’m not a big gamer, but it’ll be on my wishlist til it drops in price.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/16/2025, 8:23 AM
@JustAWaffle @DarthOmega - the only other entertainment beasts that can stack up to it are Avengers and Star Wars I think, and guess who's releasing movies that month?

Think May 2026 might just be the biggest month in entertainment of this decade. Atleast so far.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/16/2025, 9:29 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Yeah, I can't think of anything else as big as that to close out the decade.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/16/2025, 7:42 AM
Bold strategy Cotton
Biggums
Biggums - 5/16/2025, 8:32 AM
@DarthOmega - what I said. Gta6 up there too
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/16/2025, 8:29 AM
Hopefully it's to ax those 2 no name characters and just focus on Black Panther and Captain America
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/16/2025, 8:40 AM
This looks great I haven't played video games in years
Vigor
Vigor - 5/16/2025, 8:46 AM
I get giddy when I see this news. Because these delays almost always result in a better launch product
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 9:05 AM
They doing what Rocksteady is doing and waiting to see how people accept the new price hikes so that they can either ask for the current maximum or more.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/16/2025, 9:20 AM
Take your time as long as it turns out to be incredible. The graphics in the teaser trailer were amazing
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/16/2025, 10:30 AM
@MisterBones - only stating fact graphics don’t always make games good Pac-Man , dig dug have bad graphics fans still love playing those games fun factor not how it looks all time
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/16/2025, 9:21 AM
I would like to see some game play.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 5/16/2025, 11:08 AM
I'm tryna get this and 'The Wolf Among Us 2' when/if that ever comes out...hopefully next spring/fall. The Wolf Among Us is the last console game I played (X Box One) and I loved it...highly recommended if you find it on the secondary market
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 5/16/2025, 12:18 PM
Still no gameplay shown from this game.

All we've seen is a teaser trailer and a 30 second or less cutscene.

Kinda hard to get excited for this game, let alone disappointed over a delay.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/16/2025, 12:47 PM
Bummer! Pretty dry for comic based games right now, especially on the Marvel front with no Iron Man or Wolverine release yet as well.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder