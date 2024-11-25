SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Trailer Sees The Team Take On Keanu Reeves' Powerful Shadow As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have just gone on sale and an explosive new trailer has been released by Paramount Pictures. The focus is very much on Shadow's mission of revenge, along with the dynamic between Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.

It goes without saying at this point that Jim Carrey steals the show, particularly as he's taking on dual roles in this threequel as both Dr. Robotnik and his grandfather, Shadow's creator. There are also the expected pop culture references, with poor Tails compared to Detective Pikachu.

Back to Reeves, though, and he's so far proving himself a pitch-perfect choice to bring Shadow to life in this epic third chapter of the hit franchise. Similar to the Knuckles TV series, we'd imagine Paramount is heading into this movie with the intention of launching a big or small screen spin-off revolving around the fan-favourite anti-hero.

Talking to IGN, Justin Scarpone, Global Head of Transmedia at Sega, said, "We have seemingly come to think of this period of the last decade or so as the renaissance of Sonic. There were a lot of stops and starts to try to bring Sonic to the silver screen - it didn't happen overnight."

"But once we were locked in and working on the first film, that was really Sega’s entry point into transmedia, and thinking of Sonic as a franchise, and the way companies like Disney and Universal and Warner Brothers have always done it for decades," he continued. "We're offering new stories and new ways to experience the characters in different media."

"And so with Sonic, the film really expanded what Sonic could be in the eyes of the fans - and probably a lot of people inside of Sega as well."

You can watch the new Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer in the players below (via GameFragger.com).

SHOWTIME. Watch the new trailer for #SonicMovie3, and get your tickets now. Only in theatres December 20. https://t.co/YYd4JnX2Mr pic.twitter.com/VaQuXqz95F — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 25, 2024 Ben Schwartz aka Sonic The Hedgehog is here with a special message. Tickets for #SonicMovie3 are on sale NOW! Pick yours up on Fandango today - https://t.co/H9v9kcgHMa



In theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/4bk1k3ZOIY — Fandango (@Fandango) November 25, 2024

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet.

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

The story was written by Pat Casey & Josh Miller; they also penned the screenplay alongside John Whittington.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20.