SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Bug Spoils The Identity Of Next Playable DLC Character

Rocksteady has previously revealed tha the studio wants to release four new Elseworlds and playable characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League over the course of at least four seasons.

The first character to be presented in season 1, which premieres in March, is an alternate version of the Joker who is markedly different from the grizzled version depicted in Arkhamverse.

However, it has been discovered that a bug in the game is spoiling the surprise for who will follow the Joker in season 2. When playing as Harley Quinn, Brainace may mistakenly refer to the character as Freeze, implying that Mr. Freeze will be the next addition to Task Force X after the Joker.

The fact that this bug only occurs with Harley leads comic book aficionados to suspect that the Mr. Freeze introduced in the game will be his wife, Nora, rather than the usual Victor Fries version.

During the events of the DC Rebirth reboot at DC Comics, Mr. Freeze is actually given a cure by Lex Luthor for Nora's chronic illness, one that longtime comic book readers know, forced Freeze to keep Nora cryogenically frozen.

Revived, she has the same condition as Victor, which forces her to don her own cold suit. She adopts the moniker Mrs. Freeze and the pair become a new supervillain duo.

The leak in question is making the rounds via the Kill the Justice League Reddit forum which you can see below.

With the leak potentially confirming the identity of the second, free DLC playable character, who would you like to see adding to the game in the remaining 2 spots? It's clear that Rocksteady is leaning pretty heavily into the Elseworlds concept so the obvious choices might be off the table.

About Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

From the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible: Kill the Justice League. Pre-order and get Classic Outfits. An internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op.

Join the newly “recruited” members of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to kill the Justice League.

Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac’s invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it.

Experience gameplay that brings together a unique fusion of enhanced traversal, gunplay, and melee combat, combining free-roaming exploration and combat verticality for an unforgettable experience.

Experience a brand new original story set in the DC Universe featuring your favorite characters and villains like you’ve never seen them before.

Post-launch, players can expect a continuously evolving Metropolis with free new playable villains, environments, weapons, in-game events, and more, all included with the purchase of the base game.