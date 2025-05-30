THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Movie Eyes THE HUNGER GAMES Star Hunter Schafer To Play Live-Action Princess Zelda

There's a lot of excitement surrounding The Legend of Zelda live-action movie, and if a new rumour is to be believed, Cuckoo star Hunter Schafer is being eyed for the role of Princess Zelda. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - May 30, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Source: GameFragger.com

In March, Nintendo announced that the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027. Bizarrely, Sony Pictures is developing the project, which is set to be a co-production with Nintendo.

The Legend of Zelda movie was first announced in November 2023. Creator Shigeru Miyamoto broke the news, revealing he was working on it alongside longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Avi Arad. The latter's involvement remains cause for concern. 

Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) is attached to direct and will likely make this his next project before moving forward with a sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Story details are few and far between, but Jurassic World and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu writer Derek Connolly is reportedly penning the screenplay.

What's interesting about The Legend of Zelda's March 2027 release date is that it's just a week after Sonic the Hedgehog 4. One will either back down or they'll go head-to-head, with SEGA and Nintendo (and Sony) again battling for supremacy. 

We'll see what happens there, but scooper Daniel Richtman (via GameFragger.com) is reporting that Cuckoo and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Hunter Schafer is being eyed for the role of Princess Zelda in the movie. 

Zelda is the Princess of Hyrule and is often depicted as wise, courageous, and magically gifted, wielding powers like the Triforce of Wisdom. Zelda's role varies across games; sometimes, she's a damsel in distress, and other times, a proactive heroine, like in Breath of the Wild or Echoes of Wisdom.

Her dynamic with Link, the franchise's hero, and her battles against Ganon define much of The Legend of Zelda's lore, and Schafer most certainly looks the part. However, the actor is 26, and there are rumblings online that the movie might be searching for a teenager to play the character.

Schafer is also being eyed for the role of Mystique in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, so she'll have a busy few years ahead of her if these projects pan out. The actor is also lnpwn for her roles in Euphoria and Kinds of Kindness.

The Legend of Zelda has captivated gamers since it first debuted in 1986. Created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, the action-adventure series follows the heroic Link as he battles to save Princess Zelda and the Kingdom of Hyrule from the malevolent Ganon.

The movie started taking shape shortly after Nintendo teamed with Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That was released in April 2023 and grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

Do you think Schafer would be a good choice to play the titular Princess in The Legend of Zelda movie?

