THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Movie Gets A Release Date...And Will Battle SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 In Theaters!

Nintendo has announced (via GameFragger.com) that the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027. Sony Pictures is developing the project, which will be a co-production with Nintendo.

The Legend of Zelda was first announced in November 2023. Creator Shigeru Miyamoto broke the news, revealing he was working on it alongside longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Avi Arad.

Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) remains attached to direct and will likely make this his next project before moving forward with a sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. There's still no word on casting or story details.

What's interesting about this release date is that it's just a week after Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Either one of them will back down, or they'll go head-to-head, with SEGA and Nintendo (and Sony) again battling for supremacy.

"I have been working on the live-action film of 'The Legend of Zelda' for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," Miyamoto said when the movie was first announced.

"I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it," he added.

The Legend of Zelda started taking shape shortly after Nintendo teamed with Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It was released in April 2023 and grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

The Legend of Zelda has captivated gamers since it first debuted in 1986. Created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, the action-adventure series follows the heroic Link as he battles to save Princess Zelda and the Kingdom of Hyrule from the malevolent Ganon.

Renowned for its innovative gameplay, intricate storytelling, and memorable music, the series has spawned over 20 main titles across multiple consoles. Iconic entries like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998) and Breath of the Wild (2017) have redefined gaming standards, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards.

Beyond video games, Zelda has expanded into manga, animated series, and merchandise, cementing its cultural legacy.

When Ball was asked what his favourite game in the series is during a red carpet interview, he laughed and responded, "I'd better not say." That led to a weird amount of backlash from gamers, prompting the filmmaker to respond to them on social media.

"Relax guys. I'm one of you," he said at the time. "I've just learned from a wise man, when it comes to Zelda, best to say nothing as things just get misinterpreted. Judging on these comments, that's probably gonna happen no matter what. Sheesh."

It won't be easy to make every fan happy, while there are concerns that Arad's involvement has doomed the movie before it's even started shooting. We'll just have to wait and see, but March 26, 2027, will come around fast.