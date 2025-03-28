THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Movie Gets A Release Date...And Will Battle SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 In Theaters!

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Movie Gets A Release Date...And Will Battle SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 In Theaters!

Nintendo has revealed The Legend of Zelda's release date and, while the movie is coming sooner than expected, it will end up going head-to-head with Sonic the Hedgehog 4. You can find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 28, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Nintendo has announced (via GameFragger.com) that the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027. Sony Pictures is developing the project, which will be a co-production with Nintendo.

The Legend of Zelda was first announced in November 2023. Creator Shigeru Miyamoto broke the news, revealing he was working on it alongside longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Avi Arad. 

Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) remains attached to direct and will likely make this his next project before moving forward with a sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. There's still no word on casting or story details. 

What's interesting about this release date is that it's just a week after Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Either one of them will back down, or they'll go head-to-head, with SEGA and Nintendo (and Sony) again battling for supremacy. 

"I have been working on the live-action film of 'The Legend of Zelda' for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," Miyamoto said when the movie was first announced.

"I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it," he added. 

The Legend of Zelda started taking shape shortly after Nintendo teamed with Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It was released in April 2023 and grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

The Legend of Zelda has captivated gamers since it first debuted in 1986. Created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, the action-adventure series follows the heroic Link as he battles to save Princess Zelda and the Kingdom of Hyrule from the malevolent Ganon.

Renowned for its innovative gameplay, intricate storytelling, and memorable music, the series has spawned over 20 main titles across multiple consoles. Iconic entries like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998) and Breath of the Wild (2017) have redefined gaming standards, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards.

Beyond video games, Zelda has expanded into manga, animated series, and merchandise, cementing its cultural legacy. 

When Ball was asked what his favourite game in the series is during a red carpet interview, he laughed and responded, "I'd better not say." That led to a weird amount of backlash from gamers, prompting the filmmaker to respond to them on social media. 

"Relax guys. I'm one of you," he said at the time. "I've just learned from a wise man, when it comes to Zelda, best to say nothing as things just get misinterpreted. Judging on these comments, that's probably gonna happen no matter what. Sheesh."

It won't be easy to make every fan happy, while there are concerns that Arad's involvement has doomed the movie before it's even started shooting. We'll just have to wait and see, but March 26, 2027, will come around fast.

UBISOFT States ASSASSIN'S CREED SHADOWS Hit Two Million Players
Related:

UBISOFT States ASSASSIN'S CREED SHADOWS Hit Two Million Players
UBISOFT Dev Admits ASSASSIN'S CREED SHADOWS Stakes Are High For The Company
Recommended For You:

UBISOFT Dev Admits ASSASSIN'S CREED SHADOWS Stakes Are High For The Company

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AnEye
AnEye - 3/28/2025, 11:27 AM
Oh Miyamoto, you are going to find out the real hard way with that old man.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 3/28/2025, 11:30 AM
@AnEye - sadly he is 😭😭😭 i don't know why they didn't just go with universal again after the success of mario 😢
whatevtrev
whatevtrev - 3/28/2025, 11:32 AM
Zelda is my favourite franchise, but it's very hard to get excited knowing Avi Arad and Wes Ball are involved. Ball might be a Zelda fan but his films have been pretty dull, and Zelda games are anything but dull. It needs to be very silly.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/28/2025, 11:36 AM
Avi Arad should be kidnapped and sent to the [frick]ing moon
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/28/2025, 12:01 PM
@bobevanz - can we get a crowdfund going? I'll donate my entire life savings to help this cause
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 3/28/2025, 11:39 AM
Sony and Avi Arad.

Pass
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/28/2025, 11:41 AM
I doubt Sonic 4 will move, it's audience is established already and it targets a wider demographic.

Comparatively a live-action Zelda is a risk, they can mess up the casting, designs or visuals and it'd be dead in the water instantly - plus Avi-Arad is involved and his track record as a live-action producer is not good: Kraven, Venom 3, Borderlands, Morbius, Uncharted, Venom 2, Venom, Ghost in the Shell, etc...
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/28/2025, 11:53 AM
That's a daring movie. Although I would've preferred it being an animated movie with a cool style, I guess the contender proved live-action can work even if I don't expect it to.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 3/28/2025, 11:55 AM
Ocarina of Time is probably my favourite video-game of all time !! Can't wait for the movie .
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/28/2025, 12:00 PM
This should be a Genndy Tartakovsky animated feature.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 3/28/2025, 12:14 PM
Same day as GxK3
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/28/2025, 12:39 PM
I would love a good Zelda movie, but I fear that we wont get that with Arad in charge. Wes Ball isnt an inspired choice, but I think he is capable. Also, that is already a very crowded release day. I see some moves off of that date with this being likely one that moves.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 3/28/2025, 12:40 PM
One will move their date.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder