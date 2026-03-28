THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE Taps TOP GUN: MAVERICK Star Glen Powell As The Voice Of Fox McCloud

Following yesterday's poster reveal, Glen Powell has revealed (via Instagram) that he has joined the cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as the voice of Fox McCloud!

Fox McCloud is lead of the Star Fox video games. In the series, he's the ace pilot and fearless leader of the Star Fox mercenary team, a group of elite defenders patrolling the Lylat System. Best known for his mastery of the high-tech Arwing starfighter, Fox stepped into his leadership role to honor the legacy of his father, James McCloud, and to protect the galaxy from the megalomaniacal scientist Andross. He is defined by a strong sense of justice and an unwavering loyalty to his crew, balancing a professional, mission-focused attitude with the skill and daring required to navigate the most dangerous corners of deep space.

Fox’s inclusion serves as a massive "level up" for the cinematic universe, offering the first clear indicator of where the franchise might be heading. While he headlines his own series, his status as a founding member of the original Super Smash Bros. roster—alongside Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong—suggests Nintendo is playing a much longer game. Whether fellow icons like Pikachu, Samus, or Kirby will make a surprise appearance remains to be seen, but the trajectory is clear: all signs are pointing toward an eventual, full-fledged Super Smash Bros. crossover movie on the horizon.

Powell joins a voice cast featuring Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.), Donald Glover (Yoshi), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Brie Larson (Princess Rosalina), Issa Rae (Honey Queen), Luis Guzmán (Wart), Juliet Jelenic (Lumalee), and Ed Skudder (R.O.B.).

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic returned to direct, with a screenplay from Matthew Fogel.

Powell is, of course, best known to audiences for his breakout role as Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick. His more recent credits include, but are not limited to, How to Make a Killing, The Running Man, Chad Powers, Twisters, Anyone But You, Hit Man, Devotion, and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters on April 1!

Check out his announcement video below:

Following the global phenomenon that brought The Super Mario Bros. to the big screen in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion, Illumination and Nintendo reunite for an all-new, action-packed chapter: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. After settling into their new life in the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario (CHRIS PRATT) and Luigi (CHARLIE DAY) are drawn back into action when a mysterious call for help points toward the unexplored past of Princess Peach (Golden Globe winner ANYA TAYLOR-JOY). The mission pulls Mario and Luigi—and their new family of friends—off familiar ground, launching a sweeping intergalactic journey across new worlds and with unexpected alliances.