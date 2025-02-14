TWISTED METAL Season 2 Trailer Teases Explosive Action And Series Return This Summer

Peacock and Sony have announced that Season 2 of Twisted Metal will premiere this Summer. Season 2 of the live-action adaptation of the beloved vehicular combat series on PlayStation will finally focus on the demolition derby tournament that the video game franchise is known for.

A teaser for Season 2 was shared alongside the announcement, highlighting the upcoming tournament hosted by the mysterious Calypso, who will be played by Anthony Carrigan (Barry).

Based on the PlayStation video game franchise of the same name, Twisted Metal introduced us to a post-apocalyptic America in which cities now exist as isolated and walled fortresses following a large-scale cyber attack. The series stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a delivery man (known in-universe as a milkman) who is tasked to traverse the desolate United States to deliver a mysterious package with unkown contents.

Along the way, Doe would go on to encounter all sorts of ruthless marauders and eclectic characters, such as Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) and Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa/Will Arnett). Season 2 will introduce even more intriguing new characters, some of which you may recognize from the video games, including Mr. Grimm, Dollface, and Axel.

Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest heart's desire, granted. The only problem is 16 other drivers have wishes of their own,” executive producer, showrunner, and writer Michael John Smith teased of Season 2.

Season 2 looks to ramp up the vehicular carnage but still maintain its action-comedy tone. Smith decribed the next chapter in the series as "a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It’s too bad not all of them will survive.”

Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz return as reluctant allies turned lovers John Doe and Quiet, while Samoa Joe and Will Arnett are back to tag team as Sweet Tooth. They are joined by multiple newcomers including Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Richard de Klerk (Strange Empire), Patty Guggenheim (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), and Tiana Okoye (Mrs. Davis). Michael James Shaw (The Walking Dead), Saylor Bell Curda (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and Lisa Gilroy (Interior Chinatown) were also added to the cast as recurring guest stars.

Twisted Metal Season 2 will stream exclusively on Peacock this Summer.