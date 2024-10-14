James Gunn Reveals One Element Of WONDER WOMAN He Likely Won't Be Able To Adapt For The DCU

Last year, Gal Gadot insisted that she'll return as Diana Prince despite the fact all signs point to her time as Wonder Woman having ended. James Gunn has cast a new Superman in David Corenswet and is searching for Batman, so there's no reason to believe he'd round out the DCU's Trinity with the Justice League star.

As noted, Gadot has talked repeatedly about meeting with Gunn and Peter Safran. Promoting Netflix's Heart of Stone, she claimed they assured her she would return as the iconic DC Comics character in a new Wonder Woman movie.

Despite that, the plug was pulled on Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 almost immediately after DC Studios was formed as it didn't fit into the DCU's new direction.

Shortly after Gadot's comments about her Wonder Woman return started making headlines, a firm denial was published in the trades, seemingly making a liar out of the actress at a time when she couldn't respond (the SAG-AFTRA strike was in full swing and those interviews had been recorded months earlier so things may have simply changed during that time).

Gunn no doubt has a few ideas about who should play the DCU's Diana but confirmed he'll struggle to adapt one key element of the character for her live-action return.

As you can see in the Threads posts below, a fan asked the filmmaker whether it would be possible for the new Wonder Woman to be taller than Superman and for whoever he casts as Batman to tower over them both.

Corenswet stands at 6'4", and while it may be possible to find a Dark Knight who is 6'5" and above, Gunn was quick to point out that finding a talented actress who is that physically imposing will be no easy task (he also explained why Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie isn't an easy option).

Ultimately, there are certain elements of the comic books which are never going to work on screen; and, as of now, Andor star Adria Arjona is the top pick among fans to play the new Wonder Woman...and she stands at 5'7".

Later, Gunn shared an update on how the DCU slate is shaping up, explaining that some movies and TV shows are still in development while others are in active production.

This isn't a huge surprise but it at least explains why we haven't heard much about certain projects announced during last January's "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" announcements.