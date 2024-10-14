James Gunn Reveals One Element Of WONDER WOMAN He Likely Won't Be Able To Adapt For The DCU

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed that there's one comic book element of Wonder Woman he likely won't be bringing to the screen: the Amazon's towering height! Find his comments in full here...

By JoshWilding - Oct 14, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

Last year, Gal Gadot insisted that she'll return as Diana Prince despite the fact all signs point to her time as Wonder Woman having ended. James Gunn has cast a new Superman in David Corenswet and is searching for Batman, so there's no reason to believe he'd round out the DCU's Trinity with the Justice League star.

As noted, Gadot has talked repeatedly about meeting with Gunn and Peter Safran. Promoting Netflix's Heart of Stone, she claimed they assured her she would return as the iconic DC Comics character in a new Wonder Woman movie. 

Despite that, the plug was pulled on Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 almost immediately after DC Studios was formed as it didn't fit into the DCU's new direction.

Shortly after Gadot's comments about her Wonder Woman return started making headlines, a firm denial was published in the trades, seemingly making a liar out of the actress at a time when she couldn't respond (the SAG-AFTRA strike was in full swing and those interviews had been recorded months earlier so things may have simply changed during that time).

Gunn no doubt has a few ideas about who should play the DCU's Diana but confirmed he'll struggle to adapt one key element of the character for her live-action return. 

As you can see in the Threads posts below, a fan asked the filmmaker whether it would be possible for the new Wonder Woman to be taller than Superman and for whoever he casts as Batman to tower over them both. 

Corenswet stands at 6'4", and while it may be possible to find a Dark Knight who is 6'5" and above, Gunn was quick to point out that finding a talented actress who is that physically imposing will be no easy task (he also explained why Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie isn't an easy option). 

Ultimately, there are certain elements of the comic books which are never going to work on screen; and, as of now, Andor star Adria Arjona is the top pick among fans to play the new Wonder Woman...and she stands at 5'7". 

Later, Gunn shared an update on how the DCU slate is shaping up, explaining that some movies and TV shows are still in development while others are in active production. 

This isn't a huge surprise but it at least explains why we haven't heard much about certain projects announced during last January's "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" announcements.

1 2
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/14/2024, 11:39 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 11:39 AM
I’m cool with that…

I think Diana needs to be statue-esque but otherwise , I don’t particularly care if she towers over Clark and Bruce or not.

My choices are still Melissanthi Mahut or Charlee Fraser.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/14/2024, 11:40 AM
What a bullshit request. Wonder Woman is rarely taller than either.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/14/2024, 11:41 AM
If gun considers that an important part of the character, it's not that hard with contemporary special effects to scale someone up. I had never thought about Wonder woman being that tall, but I actually think it would be cool on film. If they can't find the right short actor when they recast Wolverine, I think they should do this for him as well, scaling him down, I mean.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 10/14/2024, 11:47 AM
@Izaizaiza - That costs money, dawg. You paying for all that?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/14/2024, 11:54 AM
@BackwardGalaxy - Well, if I buy a ticket, I guess I am...just like I payed for Jackson to shrink actors down to hobbits
BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 10/14/2024, 11:43 AM
Apples to oranges to be honest, a petty request.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/14/2024, 11:43 AM
That's just goofy. If Tom Cruise can manage not to look like a Hobbit onscreen, I'm sure they can use clever camera work to make it work like plenty of other projects.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 10/14/2024, 11:43 AM
You can alter height through various methods, it’s a movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 11:44 AM
@Ha1frican - yeah true

I don’t think it’s necessary but if they want too then sure.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 10/14/2024, 12:25 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh for sure I don’t think it’s necessary (though I do think it would be cool) I just think that’s a silly reason to say you can’t lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 12:30 PM
@Ha1frican - to be fair , he doesn’t really say he can’t

He just says it would be hard to get an actress that tall that could also fit the role.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/14/2024, 11:44 AM
IE his wife or other female buddies from guardians of the galaxy arent tall enough. [frick]ing pussy.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/14/2024, 11:46 AM
Gunn is correct.

Superman should be the tallest (6'4)

Batman should be the second tallest (6'2)

Wonder Woman should be the third tallest (5'9 or 5'10)

The only person taller than Superman should be the Martian Manhunter.

Wonder Woman should be the height of a normal woman or slightly taller.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 10/14/2024, 12:07 PM
@HermanM -
"Wonder Woman should be the height of a normal woman or slightly taller"

......shes an Amazonian, being big people is literally supposed to be one of their defining characteristics.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/14/2024, 12:23 PM
@TrentCrimm - tell that to her creators, who saw her as interchangeable with an ordinary american nurse:

User Comment Image

The idea that a greek amazonian is some huge hulking creature is completely baseless.

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/14/2024, 11:46 AM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/14/2024, 11:56 AM
@Nomis929 - HAHAHA PERFECT, that was a fantastic episode.. and that woman was rather attractive too
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/14/2024, 12:06 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - That is Melanie Good.

But she's only 5' 11"'. I think she's on a lift in that one scene. They made her look over 6' feet.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/14/2024, 11:46 AM
Elizabeth Debicki. 6'3", talented, gorgeous, has a history with Gunn . . . buuuuuut why would the actor need to be that tall? If Tom Cruise can play Jack Reacher . . .
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 11:48 AM
@Clintthahamster - I see Elizabeth Debicki more as a Circe or something then Diana.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/14/2024, 11:48 AM
@Clintthahamster - I bet you [frick]ing whine wolverine isnt right height though lmao. Lets not throw oranges at the tree clint my boy.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 10/14/2024, 12:25 PM
@Clintthahamster - I think she's thinner than I'd prefer for the role. I can go with a thinner version but there's usually a quality that I'd see as making her look like she has more physicality to her than just the height in the castings I've wanted.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/14/2024, 11:48 AM
It really isn't that big of a deal
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 10/14/2024, 11:49 AM
Bwahahahahah
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/14/2024, 11:51 AM
I agree about Batman being shorter than Superman but Wonder Woman could be equal height to them more or less and it’s fine.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 10/14/2024, 11:58 AM
He needs to stop interacting with fans so much. This is going to breed entitlement similar to a certain stan group who just lost their ill-produced universe.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/14/2024, 11:59 AM
User Comment Image

but seriously? height of the big 3 shouldnt matter compared to the actual characterization/portrayal of the hero
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/14/2024, 11:59 AM
Jensen Ackles as Midnighter?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 12:11 PM
@WruceBayne - hmmm..

If he doesn’t mind taking on a gay character then sure, it could work

I also think he could make a good Catman from Secret Six.

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/14/2024, 12:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think that part of their relationship might just be alluded to for probably 90 percent of the movie and then probably have a “confirmation” kiss after Midnighter almost sacrifices himself saving the day at the end.
Do you give Channing Tatum an audition for Midnighter?
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 10/14/2024, 12:01 PM
Would it be awkward to use some good ol movie magic. When WW has scenes with anyone else, cast shorter actors etc. When with BM & Supes, CGI it a bit? I dunno. Just thinking. Let's say he found someone that is comprable and is 5'10" or so?
RolandD
RolandD - 10/14/2024, 12:06 PM
Bogus request. Superman. should be tallest.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/14/2024, 12:06 PM
She does not need to be taller than Batman or Superman but it would be nice to have someone who is relatively tall for a woman, stauesque and is a more than decent actress and 5'9 Camila Morrone fits that bill.


User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 10/14/2024, 12:10 PM
@Forthas - ...or 5'10 Courtney Eaton

User Comment Image
6of13
6of13 - 10/14/2024, 12:09 PM
I don't think it matters. I hope that the JL does include the trinity. I would like to see Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern (John), Flash (Wally), Martian Manhunter, and Hawkgirl, same as the animated series. The rest of the roster can rotate.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 10/14/2024, 12:09 PM
Just get someone who can act and not skinny as previous one
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/14/2024, 12:26 PM
@GodHercules20 - Why would they need someone who could act..? Look at the casted actors, none of them are particularly great at it LOL
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 12:15 PM
User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 10/14/2024, 12:16 PM
Total first world problems.
1 2

