As for Jurassic World, Wise doesn't expect to reprise her role as pilot Kayla Watts in the new movie that's currently in the works at Universal Pictures.
While chatting to Collider, Wise said she had hoped to return if another movie ever did happen, but "doesn't think" it's on the cards. She did outline an idea she had for a prequel, however.
"You know, I think I had the response, experientially, that I think a lot of viewers had. Me and my husband talked about this a lot, and where my mind went when you heard, like, 'Oh, there are dinosaurs among us,' automatically I was thinking to myself, my mind went, 'Prequel.' Like seeing Kayla in Detroit, and the very first moment, the very first moment, where you were like, 'I'm sorry, what? What was that ?' Like, on some Independence Day.' Do you know what I mean?
What do you think? Would you like to see Wise take on the role of Storm in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, or do you have another pick for the part? Drop us a comment down below.
