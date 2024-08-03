X-MEN: 8 Weird (Or Controversial Mutants) We Don't EVER Expect To See In The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Related:

X-MEN: 8 Weird (Or Controversial Mutants) We Don't EVER Expect To See In The Marvel Cinematic Universe
X-MEN Movie Writer Reveals Surprising Reason Magneto's Helmet Can Block Professor X's Psychic Powers
Recommended For You:

X-MEN Movie Writer Reveals Surprising Reason Magneto's Helmet Can Block Professor X's Psychic Powers
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

bobevanz - 3/8/2024, 11:06 AM
That movie shouldn't exist, But this would be some badass casting. She has a look of a woman you wouldn't want to [frick] with lol
GhostDog - 3/8/2024, 11:07 AM


She would be cool. My picks would be Janelle Monae or Yetide Badaki.
TheVisionary25 - 3/8/2024, 11:15 AM
@GhostDog - I could see Jodie Turner Smith too

HammerLegFoot - 3/8/2024, 11:20 AM
@GhostDog - Why Janelle Monae?
ObserverIO - 3/8/2024, 11:23 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Because someone found the distilled liquid essence of female attractiveness and poured it out into a living T-1000 liquid metal angel.

That's why.
Nomis929 - 3/8/2024, 11:07 AM
TheMetaMan - 3/8/2024, 11:08 AM
As the world’s biggest Storm fan I’m cautiously, anxiously waiting for Storm to return to the big screen. I don’t care who plays her as long as the character is written effectively, given ample screen time and is a powerhouse. Halle Berry & Alexandra Shipp, got screwed with their efforts. Both versions of Storm fell flat.
Berry showed moments of greatness but was never allowed to truly shine whilst playing the role. Shipp was just there as Storm in recent movies. It’s sad to think that the animated versions of Storm are far more capable and powerful then the live action versions. Here’s hoping Kevin Fiege & the MCU can deliver a definitive version of Storm.
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/8/2024, 11:18 AM
@TheMetaMan - Storm isn't just powerful because of her powers either, she has a commanding presence and almost unwaverable morals. She should be an absolute force both with her powers and how she holds herself.

There is so much potential for a character like Storm and like you I hope they actually do her justice
UniqNo - 3/8/2024, 11:08 AM
She gets my vote. Likely will be younger though.
dracula - 3/8/2024, 11:18 AM
no idea who this is but sure.

although will depend on the age range they go with
TheVisionary25 - 3/8/2024, 11:19 AM
I could kinda see Dewanda in the role , my only caution is her height in that she’s 5 ft 6 in and i I prefer Storm to be status-esque.

If it does happen then I would certainly give her a shot but if not , I could see her as Misty Knight too (if they don’t get Simone Missick back that is).
Cleander - 3/8/2024, 11:24 AM
I hope her dreams never comes true. I want an African with an authentic accent playing that character and not the nightmarish assault to my ears committed by the late Chadwick Boseman.
ObserverIO - 3/8/2024, 11:27 AM
@Cleander - It's Hollywood. They hired a rich Californian to direct on the basis that he knew African culture more than most because he was black. Keep hoping, lol.

*no disrespect to Ryan Coogler, one of the best cbm directors out there.
ObserverIO - 3/8/2024, 11:24 AM
Do it in the reboot and cast a new age-appropriate T'Challa.
n1ghtw1ng2832 - 3/8/2024, 11:26 AM
She would be absolutely perfect in my opinion.
Blergh - 3/8/2024, 11:29 AM
She was the only cool part of JW3 besides the returning legacy cast.
Hope for the best for her.
PC04 - 3/8/2024, 11:34 AM
She has a great look for STORM. Would love to see it.
RitoRevolto - 3/8/2024, 11:36 AM
Beautiful woman but no.
Matchesz - 3/8/2024, 11:38 AM
Dont they have to cast a baby Storm because T’challas a kid now?
Order66 - 3/8/2024, 11:38 AM
When I first saw her in the movie I instantly thought holy shit there’s our MCU Storm!!
ChrisRed - 3/8/2024, 11:40 AM
Whether or not she is right for the role, I think she's too old.
We won't get a new X-Men movie until at least four years from now and I'm really hoping they'll use younger actors. Imo Scott, Jean and Storm should all be around 23-25 in the first movie.
The X-movies could have so much ground to cover, so the longer the cast can stick around, the better

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder