Kevin Feige Shares Excitement To Bring "The Saga Of The Mutants" To The MCU - Is AVENGERS VS. X-MEN Coming?

Kevin Feige Shares Excitement To Bring &quot;The Saga Of The Mutants&quot; To The MCU - Is AVENGERS VS. X-MEN Coming?

In a new interview, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige expressed his excitement to finally introduce mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is an Avengers vs. X-Men announcement imminent?

By MarkCassidy - Jul 26, 2024 09:07 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Kevin Feige assured fans that an X-Men reboot was in the works shortly after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's assets back in 2019, and we've only recently begun to get some official updates on the project.

Michael Lesslie is set to pen the script, and there's speculation that we may find out who will direct the movie during the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con tomorrow night.

During an interview with Discussing Film, Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."

Rumors persist that an Avengers Vs. X-Men movie will also be announced during the panel. While it's certainly possible, we know that Marvel/Disney have pulled back on adding multiple future projects to the MCU slate, and if a massive event like this is in the early planning stages, it's probably a few years off.

We have seen several mutants in the MCU already, with Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) showing up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Beast (Kelsey Grammer) in The Marvels. Of course, Hugh Jackman can currently be seen as Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine.

How do you think the X-Men should make their MCU debut? Let us know in the comments section.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

Spoken
Spoken - 7/26/2024, 9:35 PM
Yes please.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/26/2024, 9:39 PM
I'm not super familiar with Avengers vs. X-Men.

Would the MCU be able to adapt it in a way that makes sense?
JustBrootal
JustBrootal - 7/26/2024, 9:45 PM
@thedrudo - they wouldn’t be able to accurately make it, just another AgeOfUltron/CivilWar watered down type
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/26/2024, 9:39 PM
In 20 years after they've done absolutely everything else, or else bub.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/26/2024, 10:00 PM
@bobevanz - yea, I want Avengers vs X-Men to be the end of the next Saga in like 12 years.
dracula
dracula - 7/26/2024, 9:42 PM
Bet Avengers VS X Men would be their version of The Phoenix Saga

Jean is out of control

The Avengers are trying to stop her

The X Men are trying to help her
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/26/2024, 9:44 PM
Ksgg75
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2024, 9:46 PM
Can’t wait , fully expect the Mutant Saga to be next one after the Multiverse.

Also give me these Feige please!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/26/2024, 9:52 PM
Would this movie really be viable at this point? They would essentially introduce the X-Men....in an Avengers movie? Idk man.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2024, 9:59 PM
@BlackStar25 - I agree if it’s the MCU X-Men that it wouldn’t work

However if it’s the Fox-verse then maybe you could do a misunderstanding where each other thinks the other is responsible for an incursion on their world and them fight only to team up against a bigger threat

Either way , the AvX concept isn’t too appealing to me.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/26/2024, 9:55 PM
I wish we got a Doom saga
dracula
dracula - 7/26/2024, 10:25 PM
@Matchesz - is Doom really a saga level character?

Great character but could see him playing a loki legel role in a saga
RolandD
RolandD - 7/26/2024, 9:58 PM
Avengers, X-Men. No vs. This after the X-Men have a movie or two of their own. Come together to fight some incredible group of foes or some incredible foe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2024, 10:00 PM
@RolandD - yeah

Would rather they team up eventually then fight
kazuma
kazuma - 7/26/2024, 10:18 PM
I really don't care for an Avengers vs X-men, with the current roster of MCU characters.

First, we need a fully established X-men. Second, we would need an Avengers line up, that doesn't consist of C listers. Scott and Steve having an argument about leadership means more than Scott and Sam.

