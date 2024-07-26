Kevin Feige Shares Excitement To Bring "The Saga Of The Mutants" To The MCU - Is AVENGERS VS. X-MEN Coming?

Kevin Feige assured fans that an X-Men reboot was in the works shortly after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's assets back in 2019, and we've only recently begun to get some official updates on the project.

Michael Lesslie is set to pen the script, and there's speculation that we may find out who will direct the movie during the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con tomorrow night.

During an interview with Discussing Film, Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."

Rumors persist that an Avengers Vs. X-Men movie will also be announced during the panel. While it's certainly possible, we know that Marvel/Disney have pulled back on adding multiple future projects to the MCU slate, and if a massive event like this is in the early planning stages, it's probably a few years off.

We have seen several mutants in the MCU already, with Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) showing up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Beast (Kelsey Grammer) in The Marvels. Of course, Hugh Jackman can currently be seen as Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.