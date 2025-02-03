RUMOR: Hunter Schafer Eyed To Play Mystique In MCU X-MEN Reboot

As the X-Men casting rumors continue to swirl (we should start to see official announcements fairly soon), we're hearing that Mystique will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot, and the studio might just have someone in mind to play the shape-shifting mutant.

According to scooper MTTSH, Hunter Schafer is being eyed to play Raven Darkhölme in the upcoming movie.

Whether this means Schafer is actually in talks for the part is not clear. All we've been told is she is being considered.

Schafer has become a highly sought-after talent since her breakout role in Euphoria, and has gone on to appear in the likes of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and recent horror hit, Cuckoo.

Mystique was played by Rebecca Romain in the 20th Century Fox franchise, and Jennifer Lawrence from X-Men: First Class on. The character was originally introduced as a villain, but was given a lot more screen time as a member of the team in the later movies.

Previous rumors have claimed that Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness) and Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) are being eyed to play Cyclops, with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink a likely pick for Jean Grey. We've also heard that The Bear's Ayo Edebiri is on the studio's radar to play Storm. Kitty Pryde and Gambit (but will it be Channing Tatum?) are also expected to be on the team.

Though Marvel does (finally) appear to be making progress on the elusive X-Men movie, official updates have been few and far between. All we know for sure is that Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script, and that a director is being sought.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, Kevin Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."