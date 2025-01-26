RUMOR: The Russo Brothers Will Oversee X-MEN Reboot And More After AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Release

There's no denying that Marvel Studios struggled to find its footing after Avengers: Endgame. After losing several actors and filmmakers, not to mention suddenly being tasked with developing TV shows alongside movies, Kevin Feige has occasionally struggled to keep the Multiverse Saga on course.

The removal of writers Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron from the next Avengers movies - and the return of the Russo Brothers - was seen as a righting of the ship by many. Now, the filmmakers will helm Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Beyond that? Well, they're going nowhere if a new rumour is to be believed.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, the Russos aren't walking away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the Multiverse Saga ends. Instead, they've "already signed a deal" to "oversee additional projects" for the next Saga, including Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot!

Whether they'll direct any of those remains to be seen, though we wouldn't exactly be shocked if Feige chooses them to take charge of the MCU's first X-Men movie as that needs to be a hit if mutants are going to thrive alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

As you may recall, recent rumours have pointed to Mister Sinister being the big bad of the X-Men franchise, something we've long suspected after Fox's efforts focused on Magneto (not to mention Sinister's prominent role in X-Men '97).

The Mutant Saga's next big event, meanwhile, is rumoured to be Avengers vs. X-Men and that's a movie we could definitely see being on Joe and Anthony's radar. Of course, the duo might not be alone in being part of the next Saga if recent reports about Robert Downey Jr.'s future as Doctor Doom are accurate.

It's been widely theorised that the upcoming Doomsday and Secret Wars might pit Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes against Earth-10005 X-Men and, while that may still happen, it seems Marvel Studios is looking to save the concept for Avengers vs. X-Men (which arguably makes more sense once that new MCU team of mutants is properly established).

"I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize," Feige teased last November. "Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.