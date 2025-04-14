STAR WARS' John Boyega Has Spoken To Kevin Feige And Now Wants To Play The X-MEN's Bishop

Star Wars actor John Boyega has confirmed he once spoke to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about joining the MCU, and while he wasn't sure at the time, he'd now be down to play X-Men's Bishop...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

John Boyega put himself on the map with a star-making performance in 2011's Attack the Block. When he travelled into a Galaxy Far, Far Away four years later for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a great deal of intrigue surrounded his Stormtrooper (who, in posters and trailers, appeared to be a Jedi).

Unfortunately, Lucasfilm dropped the ball on Finn, and his story arc disappointed Boyega and Star Wars fans in equal measure. 

There's long been hope that the British actor might join a Marvel or DC project, especially as he looks to move on from what proved to be a tumultuous experience working on the iconic sci-fi franchise. 

Talking to reporter Josh Horowitz at C2E2, Boyega confirmed that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige once asked him who he'd like to play in the MCU. While he didn't have an answer at the time, it appears he now has his eye on a fan-favourite X-Man.

"Oh, I'd play Bishop," he responded to a fan, confirming he'd be down to play the time-travelling mutant in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot. 

While the character isn't as well-known as Cyclops and Wolverine, for example, he did play a key role in X-Men '97, leading to theories that there are likely live-action plans for him as well (after all, the X-Men: The Animated Series revival is as good a place as any to reintroduce Bishop to longtime and casual fans alike). 

Bishop hails from a dystopian future. He first appeared in 1991's Uncanny X-Men #282, and sports energy absorption powers, channeling absorbed energy into powerful blasts. A key X-Men member, his tactical skills and futuristic tech make him a force to be reckoned with on the page.

It was back in 2022 that Boyega said, "[Marvel] is not in the vision for me now. I want to do nuanced things...I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top 'Iron Man' in that universe."

Things might have changed since then, especially if the right role has come along. One franchise we don't anticipate Boyega returning to is Star Wars because he's since looked back at that experience in a mostly negative light.

"Lemme tell ya, Star Wars always had the vibe of being in the most whitest, elite space," the actor recently said. "It's a franchise that's so white that a Black person existing in [it] was something."

"You can always tell it's something when some Star Wars fans try to say, 'Well, we had Lando Calrissian and had Samuel L. Jackson!'" he continued. "It's like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough. It's like, they just scattered that in there, bro!"

"They're okay with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it's like, 'Oh my God, it's just a bit too much! They're pandering!'" Boyega noted, referencing the now-expected backlash when a franchise like Star Wars casts a Black actor in a lead role.

Do you think Boyega would be a good fit for Bishop in a live-action X-Men project?

thebamf
thebamf - 4/14/2025, 3:41 PM
User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 4/14/2025, 3:42 PM
then he will complain the MCU is too white.....
TheRealMandarin
TheRealMandarin - 4/14/2025, 3:42 PM
I can see it.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/14/2025, 3:43 PM
He doesn't have the presence to play Bishop. Well, unless it basically a cameo. I dont know how they do time travel characters with the stupid multiverse rules. I would imagine they just avoid characters like Bishop and Cable.
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 4/14/2025, 3:44 PM
Not gritty enough in my opinion. He’s got a soft face.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/14/2025, 4:22 PM
@thereeljoefish - came to say the same. His soft face makes him unbelievable as someone like Bishop

Method man maybe.
MrKayDeeBee
MrKayDeeBee - 4/14/2025, 5:01 PM
@thereeljoefish - Check him out in They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix...it might change your mind.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/14/2025, 3:44 PM
nah phuck him.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/14/2025, 3:47 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 3:51 PM
I like Boyega but I can’t see him as Bishop personally…

I could see him as T Challa II/Toussaint (if they do make him the new BP) but if not then how about Brother Voodoo?.

User Comment Image

Maybe even Cloak if they recast that role.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/14/2025, 4:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - forgot we somehow got a cloak and dagger show
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 4:18 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - and it was pretty decent at the least.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/14/2025, 3:51 PM
This dude seems entitled just like the rest of these new age of young actors, they need to go for someone in their 40's and way taller for Bishop
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/14/2025, 5:12 PM
@Matchesz - User Comment Image

OR

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/14/2025, 3:57 PM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/14/2025, 4:00 PM
User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 4/14/2025, 4:03 PM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/14/2025, 4:09 PM
Yes I want to see Bishop but not played by John, he'll piss and moan all the time and then play the victim card.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/14/2025, 4:09 PM
Pass.

Would also like an older Bishop tbh
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/14/2025, 4:10 PM
Bishop does not need to be in the first movie of the X-Men reboot.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/14/2025, 4:15 PM
@soberchimera - maybe that’s what he comes back to tell them.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/14/2025, 4:24 PM
@FrankenDad - Maybe Disney should focus on making quality films instead of placating the egos of actors who felt spurned by them.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/14/2025, 4:14 PM
Man, if this were cast 15 years ago, give me Keith David or Tony Todd. They aren’t body builders, but they’re both tall and have [frick]ing fierce voices.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/14/2025, 5:13 PM
@FrankenDad - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/14/2025, 4:20 PM
No thanks
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/14/2025, 4:23 PM
Hard no. He’s a decent actor but bla bla bla I hope he never shows up in another SW ever again.

He’s no Jedi, neither is Rey, even calling Luke a full blown Jedi is a stretch, though he’s the closet of the bunch.

I hope the new cast of X-Men are comprised of mostly unknown actors. There’s too much of a tendency to cast big names just for the draw.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/14/2025, 4:40 PM
User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/14/2025, 4:42 PM
No. Noo. Nooo! NO to every role when he’s concerned. He’s a horrible actor.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/14/2025, 4:43 PM
I bet he does.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 4/14/2025, 4:43 PM
Bishop is taller than 5'4"

I wonder when Hollywood will realize their movies struggle because they don't have real movie stars anymore. No one cares about these new actors.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/14/2025, 4:47 PM
Bishop is one of my favorite X-Men so I really hope he gets used at some point.

But John Boyega? No way. I even like his acting. But he isnt Bishop.

It makes me even wonder if he really knows anything about the character or if he just knows a new X-Men movie is getting made so he just picked the coolest black X-Man.
tvor03
tvor03 - 4/14/2025, 4:51 PM
Too small and too soft. Bishop needs to be a young Ving Rhames.
dracula
dracula - 4/14/2025, 4:58 PM
Sure

But feels like we are a long ways off from a possible days of future past
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 4/14/2025, 5:05 PM
Michael Jai White
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/14/2025, 5:11 PM

Don’t let this miserable overrated back-biting whiner anywhere near the MCU.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/14/2025, 5:15 PM
@DocSpock - what was his most stand-out complaint?

