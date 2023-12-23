WOLVERINE: Insomniac Confirms The Game Will Be Released As Planned After Breaking Silence On Hack

Insomniac Games has finally broken its silence on the hack which took place earlier this week, and while Wolverine will be released as planned, it sounds like the company has been put through the wringer.

By JoshWilding - Dec 23, 2023 12:12 AM EST
A few days ago, Insomniac Games suffered one of the biggest hacks in recent memory when a ransomware group stole and released a whopping 1.67 terabytes of data comprising over 1.3 million files. 

They did so after the Sony-owned studio refused to pay them $2 million and, as well as personal and financial data, details have also found their way online about Spider-Man 3, Venom, a Ratchet & Clank game and more. However, Wolverine took the brunt of it.

Concept art, gameplay footage, and the entire story were released, as was a playable PC build which could have quite easily led to the game being scrapped (those who have downloaded it are already being hit with DMCA requests through their ISPs). Now, though, Insomniac has confirmed Wolverine is still moving ahead as planned. 

Here's the statement which was released by the company (via GameFragger.com):

Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support. It's deeply appreciated.

We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other.

We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors. It also includes early development details about Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted.

This experience has been extremely distressing for us.

We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan...Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.

While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right.

On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time.

Based on that leaked information, Wolverine won't arrive in stores until late 2026, so it's likely to be a very long time before we get to see anything official from the game. By that point, though, we have to believe this hack will be a distant memory for Insomniac and anyone who decided to take a deep dive into the leaked content.

However you look at it, the situation is unfortunate, and it comes just over a year after Rockstar suffered a hack which compromised the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (the teenager behind that has just been sentenced to life in a secure hospital). 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

worcestershire - 12/23/2023, 12:09 AM
I hope not “completely” as planned. Need to fix many. Then again, we’re judging based on the leaked footage shared by this site. I guess it was early to say. Though we’re getting another Logan and Jean story… again
Th3Batman - 12/23/2023, 12:12 AM
@worcestershire - Of course there are many things that need to be fixed, it's early in-development. The game won't be out for another (at least) 2.5 years.
worcestershire - 12/23/2023, 12:15 AM
@Th3Batman - yup
Mercwitham0uth - 12/23/2023, 12:23 AM
From the footage I saw I though it looked cool.

It being in the alpha stage of course it'll need a ton more work. Gameplay looked like a mix of GoW, Tomb Raider/Uncharted, with a touch of Spider-Man.

I liked what I saw and can't wait until the game is done.
bl0odwerk - 12/23/2023, 12:34 AM
Why is everybody acting like they won't release it after it leaked? They supposed to be salty about it? Is that why?
Mercwitham0uth - 12/23/2023, 12:48 AM
@bl0odwerk - People get into a panic frenzy when shit like this happens.
they think that spoiler concepts, and etc leaks it all has to be scrapped cause now people know a big amount of info on the plot and whatever. So it's either scrap what they have a rewrite/redo everything or whatever.

I don't think too much of the game has gotten out. But the worst thing it the employee and former employee ID's.
Superheromoviefan - 12/23/2023, 12:35 AM
[frick] these leakers
Th3Batman - 12/23/2023, 12:43 AM
@Superheromoviefan - I think it's time for these companies to start doing more work off-line, and start keeping their work off these servers that keep getting hacked. I'm not a game developer, so maybe none of this is possible, but surely there's at least something different they can do moving forward. Between this and what happened to Rockstar last year, these developmental methods are not sustainable anymore.
Scarilian - 12/23/2023, 1:08 AM
Some of this was an internal leak, similar to how The Last Of Us 2 leaked. When people working on a project disagree with the companies vision they tend to leak aspects.

Personally, the story looked underwhelming/uninteresting. It's frustrating having the character narrate everything and there's a lot of linear segments in the 30 minutes of 'game-play'. The play itself just kinda looked repetitive, taking aspects of Venom and Spider-man and just transplanting them to Wolverine.

The 'slashing' dynamic could be interesting, but if enemies are tanky or just ignore it then it's not going to make it feel powerful. They need a system where the damage is visible on the enemy or impacts them in some way such as them recoiling from the attack. I'm worried about how they'll characterize Wolverine after how their missteps in Marvel's Spider-man 2.

I'm also concerned about the focus. It also seems perhaps too heavily focused on him being motivated by other characters such as finding the wife of his former female ally or trying to track his former female ally. It looks like the plot is dragging him around, sure he's looking into the mystery but enemies kinda just turn up at random points during his investigation.
Matchesz - 12/23/2023, 1:30 AM
They managed to track down the GT6 hacker fairly quick its only a matter of time I suppose

