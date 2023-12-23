WOLVERINE: Insomniac Confirms The Game Will Be Released As Planned After Breaking Silence On Hack

A few days ago, Insomniac Games suffered one of the biggest hacks in recent memory when a ransomware group stole and released a whopping 1.67 terabytes of data comprising over 1.3 million files.

They did so after the Sony-owned studio refused to pay them $2 million and, as well as personal and financial data, details have also found their way online about Spider-Man 3, Venom, a Ratchet & Clank game and more. However, Wolverine took the brunt of it.

Concept art, gameplay footage, and the entire story were released, as was a playable PC build which could have quite easily led to the game being scrapped (those who have downloaded it are already being hit with DMCA requests through their ISPs). Now, though, Insomniac has confirmed Wolverine is still moving ahead as planned.

Here's the statement which was released by the company (via GameFragger.com):

Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support. It's deeply appreciated. We're both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other. We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees, and independent contractors. It also includes early development details about Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted. This experience has been extremely distressing for us. We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan...Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans. While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right. On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time.

Based on that leaked information, Wolverine won't arrive in stores until late 2026, so it's likely to be a very long time before we get to see anything official from the game. By that point, though, we have to believe this hack will be a distant memory for Insomniac and anyone who decided to take a deep dive into the leaked content.

However you look at it, the situation is unfortunate, and it comes just over a year after Rockstar suffered a hack which compromised the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (the teenager behind that has just been sentenced to life in a secure hospital).

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.