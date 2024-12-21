X-MEN: Marvel Said To Be Casting Early To Mid-20s; Director Currently Being Sought

Marvel Studios is said to be searching for actors in the early to mid-20s range to play the new team of mutant heroes that'll be introduced in the X-Men reboot...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 21, 2024 02:12 PM EST
It seems Marvel Studios is finally starting to make some progress on the long-awaited X-Men reboot.

Following a recent rumor claiming that Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink is the studio's top choice to play Jean Grey, we have some updates courtesy of The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider and scooper Daniel Richtman.

Whether Sink ultimately winds up being cast as Jean or not, Marvel is said to be looking for actors in the same age range (early to mid-20s) to play our new team of mutant heroes. This was to be expected, although there had been rumors that the plan was to go even younger (late teens).

Richtman reports that a director is currently being sought (though he doesn't mention any potential candidates), and the movie will be set after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars. He also reiterates that the plan is for Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman to "stick around after Secret Wars and do more stuff with Deadpool."

We assume this means Jackman will be re-teaming with Ryan Reynolds for a fourth Deadpool movie, but where would that leave Logan when it comes to the X-Men reboot? We've heard that another actor won't actually be cast as a new take on Wolverine (at least not initially), and the character simply won't be a part of the team. If accurate, this would allow Jackman to make a few more appearances as the fan-favorite berserker while giving Marvel time to think about replacing him once he does hang up the claws for good.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, Kevin Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."

Michael Lesslie has been enlisted to pen the script.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/21/2024, 2:01 PM
It makes sense. The last thing they want is to hire 30-40 year olds and expect them to ride out two sagas long term. Where as we can visually see the X-Men grow and appear in multiple movies while aging appropriately.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/21/2024, 2:10 PM
@SonOfAGif - it's the stranger things and Harry potter effect. We get to watch em grow. It's highly effective from an emotional connection standpoint
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/21/2024, 2:59 PM
@Vigor - Exactly. I completely agree. And we get to explore more stories the longer the actors are signed on. We get to see their struggles from a young age into maturing into adults.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/21/2024, 2:09 PM
I hear Josh Trank is available
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 2:29 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Lol holy crap.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/21/2024, 2:09 PM
Smart. Real smart
Mcu is dead; long live the MCU!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/21/2024, 2:11 PM
Casting Early To Mid-20s..... for a Director? ok weird flex but ok then ....what disney needs to do is just get Christopher nolan and a time machine!
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 12/21/2024, 2:12 PM
Ryan Reynolds already said he doesn’t want to do Deadpool 4.

He said Deadpool should only show up in other people’s movies.
grif
grif - 12/21/2024, 2:12 PM
for a mcu reboot i hope
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 2:13 PM
I mean if the Sadie Sink casting is true then it seemed obvious they were already going for actors in their mid-late 20’s which I think is good for longevity…

In terms of director , I think Rick Famuyiwa would be a good choice since his other works have reflected the themes of X-Men well imo such as race , acceptance of oneself & others aswell as friendship etc.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/21/2024, 2:14 PM
Feige should consider hiring a real screenwriter too. The current one is a inconceivable choice.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 12/21/2024, 2:23 PM
@McMurdo - based on all the other MCU projects from the past few years, it’s almost a certainty that other writers will be brought in to do subsequent drafts. I wouldn’t worry too much about that.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/21/2024, 2:22 PM
Sink comes off as too young for Jean unless they wanna start with the OG 5 during the teen years.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/21/2024, 2:23 PM
Just hope my boy is well cast and not fumbled again.
User Comment Image
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 12/21/2024, 2:25 PM
@MCUKnight11 - just focusing on him / doing him justice would already be a great way for them to deviate from what we’ve seen before
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 2:28 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yep , he should be a main focus

It’s why I’m honestly cool with Logan not being on the team for a bit (and when he is , it should be a recast).
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/21/2024, 2:29 PM
@DanFlashesShirt - If it's true, I would also hope for chemistry with Sink.
User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/21/2024, 2:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Him and Storm should be the leads. I do think it's best to leave Wolverine out of the first movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 2:36 PM
@MCUKnight11 - we’ll see if they use Storm from the beginning but if so then yes!!.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/21/2024, 2:25 PM
Gareth Edwards or The Russo Brothers.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 12/21/2024, 2:25 PM
Early 20s is too young for characters like Jean, Storm and Cyclops. I would've preferred later 20s for them. It's gonna take forever before they do splinter teams like New Mutants and Young X-Men.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 12/21/2024, 2:27 PM
Please please don’t keep Hugh Jackman as the permanent Logan… there’s no way he will do this for another 10 years.

Also, i will be requesting until i die a period adventure of Cap and Wolverine teaming up for a secret mission in WWII.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 2:35 PM
@DanFlashesShirt - agreed

I love Hugh but after SW , we need a complete clean slate with the X-Men

The Cap & Wolverine idea sounds like a fun special or animated mini series
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/21/2024, 2:32 PM
So exactly what Fox did. Ugh. I just want the X-Men at their peak.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/21/2024, 2:39 PM
Who do you guys think the first villain would be?.

I doubt they use Magneto off the boot so I’m going with Sinister for now.

User Comment Image
JDL
JDL - 12/21/2024, 2:56 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Avi Arvad. /10 chars
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/21/2024, 2:50 PM
I hope Gunn returns to the MCU just to help design the X-MENs new suits.

Also, if anyone needs a new wallpaper for their cellphone:

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/21/2024, 2:52 PM
@TheVandalore - The Saibamen are kind of popular now (if you watch Daima you'll know why), so it makes sense for Gunn to pay homage to them.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/21/2024, 2:50 PM
Hopefully they don't introduce 100 characters in the first movie, only to sideline 95 of them. They should focus on a core 5-7 mutants, then work their way up from there.
JDL
JDL - 12/21/2024, 2:59 PM
Find a way to go with X-23. Multi-verse rules be damned !

