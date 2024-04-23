Former X-MEN '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Says Show Will Address Mr. Sinister's Racism

Mr. Sinister has been a cruel, monstrous villain ever since he debuted in the pages of Uncanny X-Men back in the '80s, but one early take on the character was especially evil...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 23, 2024 02:04 PM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

X-Men '97 reintroduced Mr. Sinister after the manipulative villain caused so many problems for the team back in the original series, and it sounds like we be might be delving back into the character's comic book origins later in the season.

You don't earn a name like Mr. Sinister without being a thoroughly unpleasant individual, and former human scientist turned megalomaniacal supervillain Nathaniel Essex really is as bad as they come.

Sinister has undergone numerous changes since he first debuted in the pages of Uncanny X-Men back in the last '80s, having been reborn, resurrected, and cloned at various points over the years. All incarnations of the character have been irredeemably evil to one extent or another, but at least one early take was especially vile.

In addition to his general cruelty and disregard for all life he considers beneath him (so, everyone), Sinister was, by his own admission, a "huge racist" at one point, and although he claims to have surgically removed that side of his personality, there are some examples of dialogue that tell a different story.

Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo was alerted to one comic book panel in which Sinister refers to Storm as the X-Men's "colonial pet," and revealed that the animated revival series will "touch on" the villain's racist views.

This doesn't really come as a surprise, as previous X-Men '97 episode plot points have drawn parallels with the likes of the January 6 United States Capitol attack, the Orlando Pulse nightclub shootings, and more.

In the closing moments of last week's instalment, we learned that Sinister was at least partially responsible for the Genosha massacre that took the lives of Gambit, Magneto, and countless other mutants, so the character is clearly being set up as this season's big bad.

Be sure to tune in to Disney+ for tomorrow's seventh episode as we heard toward's the 3-part season finale, "Tolerance is Extinction."

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

DeMayo, who was recently fired, serves as head writer, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

Have you been enjoying X-Men '97 so far? Drop us a comment down below.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era."

WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/23/2024, 2:32 PM
No shit. Any excuse to get that subject in
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/23/2024, 2:40 PM
@WhateverItTakes - Racism exists, should take more effort to ignore it does than include it, but this is Xmen where race relations are kind of a big aspect of the entire concept and RL issues related to it always been reflected such as Magneto and the holocaust so...
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/23/2024, 2:34 PM
They mean the writers are racist lol.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/23/2024, 3:04 PM
@TheMetaMan - are the writers racist?
PC04
PC04 - 4/23/2024, 2:36 PM
Mr. Sinister, kidnaps babies, tortures mutants, helped Nazi's in their grotesque campaign, unleashed viruses on the world....but we gotta make sure everyone knows this ass-hole is a racist.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/23/2024, 2:44 PM
@PC04 - Someone who willingly helped the Nazi campaign NOT making at least one racist comment would be more odd than referencing it in some way surely? If it fits the character it would be more forced to avoid such things than to go there wouldn't it?
PC04
PC04 - 4/23/2024, 2:45 PM
@Apophis71 - I took it as being implied given his track record. The general audience may not know that though? I can see your point.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/23/2024, 2:51 PM
@PC04 - GA knows little so making nods towards it I think is fair at least, always gonna be some who need stuff spelled out more explicitly.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 4/23/2024, 3:10 PM
@Apophis71 - Only if you assume that's why he helped them.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 4/23/2024, 2:36 PM
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/23/2024, 2:38 PM
Twitter was a mistake.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/23/2024, 2:58 PM
There are people in the comment section saying Sinister is racist because in reality Claremont is racist.


I...I have no words.
Origame
Origame - 4/23/2024, 2:39 PM
Wait, why though? Why remove his racism? Considering his goal is to create the perfect race, doesn't that necessitate racism?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/23/2024, 3:07 PM
@Origame - that's a pretty good point. His whole thing is eugenics.
Origame
Origame - 4/23/2024, 3:10 PM
@ObserverIO - I think more people need to actually read what racism actually is.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 4/23/2024, 3:11 PM
@Origame - Only if the perfect race element has to do with what this type of racism (skin color) is referring to.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/23/2024, 2:42 PM
Because we weren't sure that he was a bad guy already.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/23/2024, 2:49 PM
LOL

Remember Mr. Sinister is Racist and we want to make sure we put that in

We want to continue the narrative of Racism under every rock

That way we can continue to try to receive privilege for being victims
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/23/2024, 2:57 PM
@WakandaTech - LOL
your own insensitivity on this says a lot
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/23/2024, 2:55 PM
Some are offended the villain is racist

Gotcha
GalactusEatsALL
GalactusEatsALL - 4/23/2024, 3:01 PM
‘parallels with the likes of the January 6 United States Capitol attack, the Colorado Pulse nightclub shootings, and more.‘ Colorado? I live in Orlando a few blocks from Pulse Nightclub. It’s definitely not in Colorado.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/23/2024, 3:10 PM
@GalactusEatsALL - sorry, not from the states so mixed them up...
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/23/2024, 3:01 PM
Although sometimes too on the nose, I love that this series addresses tough contemporary subjects head on. I never would have thought that I would live to see the rise of publicly acceptable racism to the level that we see it today.

Good on the creatives behind X-Men 97 for continuing the X-men's long history of tackling social issues.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 4/23/2024, 3:13 PM
@Izaizaiza - I haven't seen any of it be regarded as publicly acceptable, depending on what you're referring to.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/23/2024, 3:05 PM
It’s always the ones with the shark teeth and gemstone forehead implants
dagenspear
dagenspear - 4/23/2024, 3:08 PM
Who cares that he's a racist? He's a psychopath. LORD willing, that goes beyond racist.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/23/2024, 3:11 PM
User Comment Image

