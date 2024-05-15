X-MEN '97 Addresses A Decades-Long [SPOILER]: THE ANIMATED SERIES Cliffhanger And Features More Marvel Cameos

The season finale of X-Men '97 featured more major Marvel cameos, but by far the biggest came when the revival addressed a decades-long Spider-Man: The Animated Series cliffhanger. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - May 15, 2024 10:05 AM EST
When it comes to cameos, X-Men '97 has gone all out and delivered heaps of fan-pleasing surprise appearances. However, everything we've seen up until now arguably pales in comparison to the first few minutes of "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3." 

After Professor X forces Magneto to undo the damage he's inflicted on the Earth (you can read our full recap here), Silver Samurai is once again shown watching over his home before we head to the White House and see Captain America alongside the Invincible Iron Man. 

In Hell's Kitchen, Daredevil is stopping looters and, later, gets a helping hand from Cloak and Dagger when the Prime Sentinels are back on the loose. 

Doctor Strange is shown using his magic to perform surgery in a New York hospital and, in Wakanda, King T'Chaka/Black Panther and his Dora Milaje also step up to fend off Bastion's army (with the King later making a case for why the "Magento Protocols" shouldn't be used).

In terms of mutant cameos, we see Omega Red and his fellow Russian heroes - Crimson Dynamo is among them - and Psylocke alongside the members of Alpha Flight. Morph, meanwhile, transforms into the Fantastic Four's Mister Fantastic during the final battle.

By far the biggest surprise is saved for last when we see Spider-Man: The Animated Series' Peter Parker...alongside Mary Jane Watson!

That series ended on a major cliffhanger in 1998 after the "Secret Wars" and "Spider Wars" storyline concluded with Madame Web taking Peter Parker to find Mary Jane after she was left stranded in another reality, lost to the man who loves her. 

We never got to see that reunion - or whether Spidey ever actually found her - but X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has confirmed that this scene was meant to confirm Madame Web made good on her promise. There's currently nothing to suggest Marvel Studios plans to revive Spider-Man: The Animated Series, but the show's ending being addressed in this way is sure to please fans. 

Most of the cameos listed above aren't speaking parts, so it will be interesting to see whether that changes in season 2. See DeMayo's confirmation and screenshots of the biggest surprises below.

X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

All episodes of X-Men '97 are now streaming on Disney+. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/15/2024, 10:46 AM
This show is so good i feel inclined to give more money to Ukraine.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2024, 10:59 AM
@Malatrova15 - blasphemy, you are for Israel now
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/15/2024, 11:16 AM
@Malatrova15 -
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/15/2024, 11:32 AM
@vectorsigma - i mean..Israel is kinda cool you know.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/15/2024, 10:47 AM
Once again, hats off to DeMayo tho, for real.
This last episode, especially the finale with the cliffhanger and all, was one of THE MOST X-Men-ish thing ever, from one nerd to another, i tip my hat to him, man truly knows his shit and i dunno if everyone will realize that, but the way he's mixing different stories from different eras tied with comics' continuity? Phew, lad...

It was easy for figured out some things, like if you kill Gambo and then strip Logan's adamantium? Heh, you are opening the door for Apocalyse. :D

But then he legit surprised me by pulling Rise of Apocalypse but not just that, Mother Askani as well, that itself was more than enough but no, he confirmed everything to me by showing kid Cable as well...heh, yeah, Adventures and futher adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix it is i guess! :P

Mister Sinister? We're coming for you bitch!
Cable? Get ready, lil bro!
Apocalypse? We'll attack you from across all time and space, mugga!
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/15/2024, 10:49 AM
This episode also makes super clear how the Avengers candle hold a candle to the X-Men, surely everyone realized that, right? :)

Glad my Peter found his MJ...finally! Fixing A Lifelong Mistake!
Vigor
Vigor - 5/15/2024, 10:52 AM
@Doomsday8888 - undetermined. Avengers in their full might (Carol, thor, hulk, etc) would give the xmen a hard time. It's honestly due to time travel heroes like cable and ace in the pocket appearances by phoenix that the xmen get out of trouble lol
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/15/2024, 10:59 AM
@Vigor
Nah man, X-Men are really OP to the point it's not even funny and sometimes it backfires cause certain stories don't even make sense.
Tbh 1 single X-Man could solo the entire Marvel Universe but when you have the whole damn squad with so many heavy hitter aka Omega Mutants...sheesh...

Case in point, i can't wait for them to start playing with characters like X-Man and Legion!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2024, 10:48 AM
So why are the Avengers or other hero teams capable not helping?

Other than this, great S1 finale.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/15/2024, 10:53 AM
@vectorsigma - throughout the series it was red tape and political as the reasons. But with that asteroid coming to earth, Tony or vision should have been up there figuring shit out the same way they did in Age of Ultron with the city falling 😄
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2024, 10:56 AM
@Vigor - exactly! I mean they just watched there. And should the president be in the white house? Unless there is a bunker there
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/15/2024, 10:57 AM
@vectorsigma - In the comics: Editorial siloing.

In the general sense, most "mutant problems" happen off their general radar, and fall into the same situations where Spider-Man gets into a fight and nobody else is around to help out. It seems like in the show the Avengers are an arm of the US govt. They seem very associated with the military industrial complex given Tony and Cap being the situation room with the president.

Also, I think the Avengers are arrogant and selfish when it comes to mutants. It’s been addressed a few times, often by Emma Frost:
In X books, their portrayal is not very generous by any means.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/15/2024, 11:02 AM
@vectorsigma
It's an age-old argument and has even become an inside joke where...well, basically the mutants live in their own Marvel bubble, inside the MU but apart from it, literally and metaphorically as well.

Heh, it is what it is. :P
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2024, 11:04 AM
@GhostDog - but this is supposed to be a world ending event, broadcasted at that, and any differences every superpowered being has to be put aside, at least to those capable of flying, breathing in space and stopping a big and fast object.

Oh well, comics will be comics. Just puts away some points on a rather superb finale
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/15/2024, 11:09 AM
@vectorsigma @Vigor

given how closely they seem to be associated with the president, maybe they couldn't intervene in a "mutant issue" with ease or without permission. Seemed like when it comes to anything related to mutants President Kelly is very hypervigilant and/or strict with certain protocols. Kelly didn't adhere to Cap's suggestion too.

I agree that it being world ending event, that trumps "protocol." The crux of the problem is that X-Men really could exist in its own universe. The mutants have so much going on that have a global impact that doesn't seem to even register as news to the non xmen lines. But at the same time I think having them in the same universe creates a really interesting dynamic where people love the super powered people of the avengers but hate the x-men.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2024, 11:10 AM
@Doomsday8888 - no argument there.

It might just take away the coolness of the avengers from the perspective of someone who grew up with the mcu. Unless this is the plan all along, to start making the mutants the main course
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/15/2024, 11:14 AM
@vectorsigma
#TeamXMen4Life!
Whether they make us pick a side or not, the comicbook industry itself has shaped me that way, it never sit well with me how the MU treated every other character vs the mutants.

Everyone sides with the underdog after all and when it comes to the mutants? Heh...
Vigor
Vigor - 5/15/2024, 11:16 AM
@GhostDog - to your point, that look cap gave there after the president proceeded with magneto protocol, was telling...

It'd be the second time this season that cap was forced not to do something he felt was the right thing to do. Could demayo be hinting that cap or the avengers may break away from this universe's version of the "Sokovia Accords"?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/15/2024, 11:17 AM
@vectorsigma - Because...
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/15/2024, 11:18 AM
@Vigor - everything in this show feels DEBLIRATE so I don't think you are wrong. I think we will see a lot more of the Avengers and other non mutant characters in season 2 given how depleted the x-men will be with most of the team scattered and lost.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/15/2024, 11:18 AM
@vectorsigma - "take away the coolness of the avengers from the perspective of someone who grew up with the mcu."

This is a great precursor to the mcu 5 years from now. The xmen and mutant hate is the forefront of the storytelling. The avengers are still there but come together for major world ending events. Just as how midnight sons deal with supernatural and street level deals with Kingpin type foes.

Vigor
Vigor - 5/15/2024, 11:19 AM
@Doomsday8888 - @supercat make a gif of Xavier meeting cap on this bridge ! Pull the time displaced cap from Endgame
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2024, 11:29 AM
@Doomsday8888 @GhostDog - i guess the writing team shouldnt have decided to make it broadcasted, just make it a very quick event, the sensors all over the world detecting it, but too late to respond to.

As doomsday said, it is what it is!
Vigor
Vigor - 5/15/2024, 10:51 AM
If a world class sorcerer like Stephen Strange needs to wear a mask during magic surgery, then I don't want to hear a peep out of anyone during the next pandemic
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2024, 10:53 AM
@Vigor - differentiate reality with fiction, lol

A real pandemic wont need masks, we're already dead before people debate its use
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/15/2024, 10:51 AM
hey Joshie why not just make a single artcile for the episode and call it a recap of the sh1t that went down. STOP THIS 7 arctiles per episode BS you dirty little milker.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/15/2024, 11:19 AM
@harryba11zack - well, if we're counting the articles from toonado AND the articles here that are VIA Toonado, it's more like 14 articles per episode lol
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2024, 10:51 AM
With the great handling of cameos here, im afraid there might be some comparisons to be done soon with D&W.

And i dont think that will top this but let's see
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/15/2024, 10:53 AM

Does it solve the 50 year old question why anyone likes all the sh!tty Japanese Anime & Manga that floated over here over the last 50 years?
NGFB
NGFB - 5/15/2024, 10:55 AM
Are they really "cameos" if they're just stuff drawn in a cartoon?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2024, 11:07 AM
@NGFB - the definition applies to cartoons as well
NGFB
NGFB - 5/15/2024, 11:34 AM
@vectorsigma - The definition of Cameo: "a small character part in a play or movie, played by a distinguished actor or a celebrity." Another site mentions a cameo is in the "performing arts". A serial cartoon is none of these. Instead of "more Marvel cameos" it should just read "more Marvel characters".
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 5/15/2024, 11:55 AM
Ok I’m confused. Is Fantastic Four not apart of this continuity? Because Tchalla is the black panther by the time that show was on, and that show ended in 1996.

