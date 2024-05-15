X-MEN '97 Addresses A Decades-Long [SPOILER]: THE ANIMATED SERIES Cliffhanger And Features More Marvel Cameos

This article was originally published on Toonado.com - head there now for all the latest on X-Men '97!

When it comes to cameos, X-Men '97 has gone all out and delivered heaps of fan-pleasing surprise appearances. However, everything we've seen up until now arguably pales in comparison to the first few minutes of "Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3."

After Professor X forces Magneto to undo the damage he's inflicted on the Earth (you can read our full recap here), Silver Samurai is once again shown watching over his home before we head to the White House and see Captain America alongside the Invincible Iron Man.

In Hell's Kitchen, Daredevil is stopping looters and, later, gets a helping hand from Cloak and Dagger when the Prime Sentinels are back on the loose.

Doctor Strange is shown using his magic to perform surgery in a New York hospital and, in Wakanda, King T'Chaka/Black Panther and his Dora Milaje also step up to fend off Bastion's army (with the King later making a case for why the "Magento Protocols" shouldn't be used).

In terms of mutant cameos, we see Omega Red and his fellow Russian heroes - Crimson Dynamo is among them - and Psylocke alongside the members of Alpha Flight. Morph, meanwhile, transforms into the Fantastic Four's Mister Fantastic during the final battle.

By far the biggest surprise is saved for last when we see Spider-Man: The Animated Series' Peter Parker...alongside Mary Jane Watson!

That series ended on a major cliffhanger in 1998 after the "Secret Wars" and "Spider Wars" storyline concluded with Madame Web taking Peter Parker to find Mary Jane after she was left stranded in another reality, lost to the man who loves her.

We never got to see that reunion - or whether Spidey ever actually found her - but X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has confirmed that this scene was meant to confirm Madame Web made good on her promise. There's currently nothing to suggest Marvel Studios plans to revive Spider-Man: The Animated Series, but the show's ending being addressed in this way is sure to please fans.

Most of the cameos listed above aren't speaking parts, so it will be interesting to see whether that changes in season 2. See DeMayo's confirmation and screenshots of the biggest surprises below.

