X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Explains How MAN OF STEEL Inspired Standout Rogue Scene From Recent Season Finale

Despite being fired as X-Men '97 showrunner (the details are still sketchy) shortly before the series premiered on Disney+, Beau DeMayo has remained active on social media, sharing intriguing insights into the development of the animated revival show and revealing some of his key influences.

DeMayo has previously explained how the iconic "Superman takes flight" sequence from Zack Snyder's Man of Steel inspired a similar moment from episode 6 featuring Storm regaining her powers, and has now revealed that a different scene may have "subconsciously influenced" Rogue attacking the villainous Bastion in the recent season finale.

This was yet another standout moment for Rogue, who unleashed the full extent of her power while channelling the pain and rage she felt after losing Gambit in the Genosha massacre

I was likely subconsciously influenced by this when writing the #xmen97 finale beat of Rogue punching Bastion. That’s not Superman hammering Zod. It’s Clark, a son furiously defending the woman who raised and protected him. The action is driven by emotion not plot. #manofsteel pic.twitter.com/KiZSJcRXAZ — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 29, 2024

DeMayo is a big fan of Snyder's divisive Superman reboot, and posted some more of his thoughts during a re-watch.

This is Snyder and his writers perfectly dramatizing the heart of Superman’s journey in most media: “how do I make a difference?” Lois and Supe’s love story is teaching him that he doesn’t need to save everyone to save the world and make a difference. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 29, 2024 Sorry, Scoersce, #thisiscinema. Everything, the aspirational shot design and music, the flight choreography, Clark going from sauntering with heavy burden to soaring and smiling, sell the hope and power of an outsider discovering he’s too big for his adopted home. @ZackSnyder 👏 pic.twitter.com/AS2Jx8B1dP — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 29, 2024

X-Men '97 proved to be a huge hit with critics and fans, with May 15th's finale, "Tolerance is Extinction, Part 3, amassing 3.5 million views globally in its first five days on Disney+, making it the most-viewed full-length animated series finale since Season 1 of What If…?.

Marvel Studios has clearly taken note of the show's popularity, and is finally moving forward with the long-awaited live-action X-Men reboot. We recently got word that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes writer Michael Lesslie will pen the script.

As for X-Men '97, a second season is currently in-development, with a third in the early planning stages, and we have heard that Marvel has every intention of keeping the show going for as long as possible (hardly surprising given these stats).

Sick as a dog but summoned the energy to post that #xmen97 is back to 100% on @RottTomatoes, making it the best-reviewed Marvel project EVER. pic.twitter.com/rsYRjoLz4U — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 22, 2024

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo, who was fired as showrunner prior to the premiere, serves as head writer, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era," reads the official synopsis.